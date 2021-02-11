“We dodged a bullet.”
Pulaski County Judge-Executive was prepared for the worst. Weather predictions had a possible half-inch of ice descending upon Pulaski County, turning roadways treacherous and threatening tree limbs and power lines. A fleet of vehicles — county, state, City of Somerset — took to the roadways late at night like lonely rangers, seeking to prevent potential disasters.
Turns out — it wasn’t that bad.
“People all around us got hit with a lot of ice, so we dodged that bullet,” Kelley repeated. “We were ready though. We had everyone out last night at 11 p.m., salting roads and pre-treating spots.”
Dustin Jordan, meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in Jackson, Ky., said that his station hadn’t gotten any specific reports from Pulaski County, but noted that the previous projection of half-an-inch of ice was likely way too high for what the area actually saw.
“It was probably a glaze,” he said. “At most, a tenth of an inch.”
So while your car might have been a bit tricky to de-freeze today, or your porch seats were covered in ice, your commute to work was probably much easier than you might have feared based on earlier weather reports.
Even on Thursday afternoon, the South Kentucky RECC outage map showed no customers without power — a triumph, considering downed wires and electrical outages were considered real fears going into Thursday. Meanwhile, the county’s Emergency Operations Center stayed at a Level 4, which is merely a monitoring designation — they were prepared to bring in more people to help citizens with emergency situations, but it wasn’t needed.
“We saw a little bit (of icing) in the northern part of the county mainly, but nothing that affected our county much,” said Kelley. “We saw ice on trees and power lines, but it seemed like the roadways were mostly staying wet. We had a bridge or two that iced over and we had to fix.
“For the most part, though, we were prepared for the worst and didn’t get the worst,” said Kelley. “That’s all we can do is prepare. There’s nothing you can do to treat rain. We had everybody ready, and it’s better to be ready than caught off guard.
Kelley suggested that the county’s new composting facility on Ky. 914 could help surrounding counties with their damage, if needed.
Jordan said that slick spots will remain a problem during the night as it got colder late Thursday going into Friday, temperatures falling into the upper 20s. During the day Friday, however, the high should be above freezing, around 35 degrees or more. Still, don’t grab the shorts and sunglasses just yet.
“Through the weekend, we’ll have temperatures with lows in the upper 20s, highs in the mid-30s,” said Jordan. “By Saturday, there’s a small chance of precipitation that could at least early on lead to some freezing rain again.
“It’s going to stay pretty wintry throughout the weekend,” he added.
