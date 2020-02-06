Those dreaming of a white February after a dearth of snow so far this winter may not find this weekend as satisfying as they'd hoped.
Reports of snow set local social media all atwitter Wednesday night and Thursday, and Pulaski County Schools called off classes Friday in part due to the threat of snow of ice, as well as illness.
However, according to meteorologist Kevin Sullivan of the National Weather Service office in Jackson, Ky., traveling shouldn't be too big of an issue.
Accumulation will be "anywhere from a half-inch up to about an inch of snow," said Sullivan. "A lot of that is going to be on elevated surfaces."
The ground, however, is expected to still be fairly warm as temperatures drop to 30 degrees, and "it's not going to have a lot of time to cool off the ground," said Sullivan.
Ice on the road shouldn't be a substantial threat, as such. "We could see a brief re-freezing of some of the elevated surfaces, but as far as the roads, I don't think ice will be an issue," said Sullivan.
The snow was expected to start around midnight, possible a rain-snow mix, and make the change in earnest around 2 a.m., winding down by mid-morning Friday. There may be flurries throughout the day, said Sullivan.
Saturday, there will be another system coming behind the current one, but it's only expected to produce rain with perhaps some snow mixed in.
Areas more to the north, like Lexington and Morehead, are likely to receive slightly a greater snow amount this weekend, said Sullivan.
Rain has been the bigger issue, with flash flooding a concern, though Pulaski County has been spared the worst of that too.
"Nothing much happened (in Pulaski)," said Sullivan. "Some places in southern Kentucky got as much as 5-6 inches (of rain)."
Somerset only got about two or three inches of rain over the last few days, in comparison.
Public Safety Director Stacy Halcomb said that he hadn't been made aware of much substantial flooding in Pulaski County, though problems popped up again in the flood-prone area of Slate Branch Road around Madira Drive again. Halcomb said that a couple of drivers got their vehicle stuck in the water over the roadway over the last couple of days, and the road had to be closed.
Flooding is also a problem around Lee's Ford Marina and other areas close to major water sources.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.