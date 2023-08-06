At approximately 4:47 p.m. on Saturday, the London-Laurel County 911 Center advised the London-Laurel Rescue Squad of a possible drowning in Rockcastle River near Bee Rock Trail.
A Pulaski County 18-year-old resident was reported to have gone under water while swimming and did not surface after some time. The Rescue Squad deployed boats and divers to the scene along with Somerset-Pulaski County Rescue Squad.
After searching the area, Pulaski County divers made a positive find on the body and began recovery. No further information is available at this time.
The identity of the victim has not been released.
Also assisting on scene were Laurel County DPS / Emergency Management, Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources, Laurel County Sheriff's Office, and Bald Rock Volunteer Fire Department.
