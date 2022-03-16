Pulaski County is receiving more than $2 million in state grants to help with water, wastewater and other infrastructure projects, according to Governor Andy Beshear.
Beshear was in Pulaski Wednesday to announce the awarded grant money and to both congratulate the recipients and thank them for working together to improve statewide infrastructure.
Among the award recipients was the city of Burnside, which will be receiving $611,000 to help fund a water tank project to bring the city into compliance with regulations requiring water storage for 24 hours, and also to add a second tank that will allow the city to service the tanks without taking the system off line.
Burnside was also awarded $175,000 to fund the cleaning and painting of the 2,000-gallon storage tank off Antioch Road.
Burnside Mayor Robert Lawson was on hand to accept a check presentation from Gov. Beshear. “We just finished up a $3.1 million (project) putting new water lines in the city, and painting this tank is crucial for safe water,” Lawson said. “Also, the new tank is essential for Dream Big Burnside. We are looking to develop Burnside Island, and we have to have water pressure.”
The city of Somerset is receiving two awards around $285,000 each. One grant will be used to fund a major storage tank replacement project for the 1 million-gallon Oak Hill storage tank, which was built in the 1960s. It will also be used to replace an aging booster pump station.
This will help Somerset meet the increased demand for water and boost fire protection, Gov. Beshear said.
The second grant will be used to extend sewer service to the residents of Ferguson. “The project includes the construction of 16,500 linear feet of 8-inch gravity sewer line, and manholes among other upgrades.” Beshear said. It will add 103 residences to the sewer system.
Ferguson Mayor Alan Dobbs was asked to say a few words about the second Somerset project. He told the audience that Ferguson was very fortunate to see the funds. “This will benefit a lot of people.”
The city of Science Hill will get $458,000 for the construction of a 270-gallon booster pump station. This will boost pressure and flow to allow a storage tank to fill and drain properly.
The Southeastern Water Association will receive $285,000 to fund improvements in the Sandy Gap area, including the construction of a new 250,000-gallon elevated storage tank to replace an old 50,000-gallon tank. It will also be used to add “tens of thousands” of feet of water lines, according to Gov. Beshear.
The Western Pulaski County Water District will receive $285,605 to extend water service to the Faubush and Nancy areas. About 47,000 linear feet of 12-inch pipe will be installed along Ky. 80.
Pulaski County Government received $84,500 for improvements to Pulaski County Park for maintenance, to add an additional one mile to its trail network, to make repairs to the trails at the Piney Grove suspension bridge, and the replacement of the Hamby Cutoff Bridge.
County Judge-Executive Steve Kelley told Gov. Beshear, “We have a true gem at Pulaski County Park in the trail system we’ve got there. We’ve got around 18 miles of hiking and biking trails.”
Kelley also mentioned that the park hosted a large mountain biking competition last year, and said the competition will return this year.
Beshear said that awarding these grants was rewarding, and he was encouraged to see how the region was doing well economically despite facing the two-year pandemic and, more recently, seeing the inflation and rising costs associated with Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
“This area is on a roll. It’s on a really special roll … but if you don’t have the water and the wastewater, you don’t have the capacity that’s needed, and it’s hard to bring in a several hundred million dollar project like Horse Soldier Bourbon or so many others,” Beshear said.
The governor’s senior advisor, Rocky Adkins, was also on hand during the announcement and expressed his congratulations and gratitude to rural Americans who were working to improve Kentucky.
“I know of no better investment of your hard-earned tax dollars than to put it back into infrastructure. Especially in rural Kentucky,” he said.
