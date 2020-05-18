The National Weather Service in Jackson, Ky, has issued a tornado watch for our area through 9 p.m. Monday evening.
The NWS also warns that thunderstorm activity is likely in the area of southeastern Kentucky, including Pulaski County, that could result in flash flooding. A flash flood watch is in effect until Tuesday evening.
“Thunderstorms will be possible today through this evening. Some storms will contain locally heavy rainfall, which may lead to flash flooding. Additionally, a few of the storms this afternoon and early evening could produce damaging wind gusts. A short lived, weak tornado can not be ruled out,” the NWS said.
A watch means that conditions are favorable for the possibility of severe weather. The public is urged to take caution and stay tuned to media outlets for possible warnings.
