With several reports of grass and woods fires over the course of Monday, Pulaski County Government issued a total burn ban for all parts of the county until the dry conditions improve.
That means no burning trash or leaves, no fire pits, and no barbecues, “no outside burning, period,” until the county receives some rain, Pulaski County Public Safety Director Stacy Halcomb said.
“We had seven fire departments out in less than an hour today,” Halcomb said.
He himself had been helping to work a woods and field fire on Pea Ridge Road in the Shopville area. He said he also heard reports of the Nancy and Faubush Fire Departments covering a fire on North Ky. 837, as well as another fire in the Woodstock area.
Originally, the Kentucky Division of had issued a state-wide burn ban within 150 feet of woodlands between the hours of 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.
However, with the dry grass, falling leaves and lack of rain over the past several weeks, conditions have dried out so much that County officials decided a full ban would be safer.
“We’re in really dry conditions right now. People don’t realize the wind’s kicking 10 to 12 miles an hour. That’s spreading it,” Halcomb said.
The area may not get much relief in the next few days, either. As of Monday afternoon, the National Weather Service in Jackson, Ky., said Somerset has a 30% chance of showers during the day Tuesday, an 80% chance overnight, and a slight chance of rain Wednesday.
Until there is sufficient rain, Halcomb asked residents to use common sense when dealing with fire.
He also asked farmers who are working in fields to make sure their tractors and farm equipment were in good working order and not throwing off sparks or heat. He noted that over the past couple of weeks there have been a few field fires caused by farm equipment.
Halcomb also warned home owners who have trees in their yard to make sure falling leaves are not piled up around their homes.
He said that under the current conditions, someone throwing a cigarette butt out of the window of a passing car might be enough to light a ditch line or yard on fire.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.