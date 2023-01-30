The National Weather Service in Jackson reports that Pulaski County will be under a winter weather advisory with Pulaski County Schools, Science Hill schools, and Somerset Independent already calling off Tuesday classes at press time.
The weather service predicts rain starting between 4 and 5 a.m. According to the weather service, a “warm layer” near the ground will be the main culprit for abnormal precipitation.
The layer has fluctuated above and below freezing point which will cause the rain to switch from rain, to freezing rain, to sleet, and maybe to some light snow.
While the ice will only be a few hundredths of an inch thick, slick spots, especially if left untreated, will form.
Readers are reminded to drive carefully and to always wear seat belts.
Somerset Independent students must complete NTI #1 for each class and can email their teacher for questions. After-school childcare will be closed and staff will report to their school if safe to do so. If attendance is not possible, notify your principal or immediate supervisor.
Science Hill district students must complete NTI #4 for each class and can contact teachers with questions. Classified staff will not report.
Pulaski County Schools announced they will have a traditional snow day.
