Pulaski was one of 117 counties in Kentucky that saw unemployment rates go down between July 2021 and 2022.
Pulaski’s July 2022 unemployment rate was 4.6%, slightly lower than its 4.8% June rate and almost a full percent lower than its 5.4% rate from July of last year.
The state unemployment rate for July 2022 is 4.2%
According to the Kentucky Center for Statistics, unemployment rates rose in three counties. Cumberland and Woodford counties recorded the lowest jobless rates in the commonwealth at 3% each. It was followed by Oldham and Scott counties, 3.2% each; Anderson, Boone and Fayette counties, 3.3% each; Jessamine County, 3.4%; and Bourbon, Campbell, Carroll, Harrison, Kenton, Marion, Monroe, Pendleton, Todd and Washington counties, 3.5% each.
Magoffin County recorded the state’s highest unemployment rate at 11.2%. It was followed by Breathitt County, 9.1%; Elliott County, 8.9%; Martin County, 8.8%; Carter County, 8.4%; Leslie County, 7.9%; Harlan, Lewis and Owsley counties, 7.5% each; and Knott County, 7.2%.
Kentucky’s county unemployment rates and employment levels are not seasonally adjusted because of small sample sizes. Employment statistics undergo sharp fluctuations due to seasonal events such as weather changes, harvests, holidays, and school openings and closings. Seasonal adjustments eliminate these influences and make it easier to observe statistical trends.
Unemployment statistics are based on estimates and are compiled to measure trends rather than actually to count people working. Civilian labor force statistics include non-military workers and unemployed Kentuckians who are actively seeking work. They do not include unemployed Kentuckians who have not looked for employment within the past four weeks. The data should only be compared to the same month in previous years.
