Pulaski County is home to some of the commonwealth's most successful agribusinesses. Kentucky Farm Bureau recognizes that.
Eight different local businesses were included in the 127 markets across Kentucky accepted into the 2022 Kentucky Farm Bureau (KFB) Certified Farm Market Program.
They include Bear Wallow Farm, Glory Gardens & Greenhouse LLC, Hail's Farm, Summit Meats, The Greenhouse Mum & Pumpkin Patch, Woodstock Lavender Company, Burnett Farms, and Haney's Appledale Farm.
In joining the KFB Certified Farm Market Program, the above markets have committed to offering quality products and service to their customers. Acceptance by Farm Bureau tells customers that these markets meet the highest standards of quality, freshness, and marketing appeal, according to a KFB release.
Markets certified through this program are identified by the KFB Certified Farm Market logo and listed in its online directory. The program also provides collective advertising, promotional items, educational tour opportunities, and other marketing benefits with the intent to increase the net farm income of member markets.
Markets opening this summer are Burnett's Farms and Haney's Appledale Farm.
Located in Somerset, Burnett Farms is a family-owned and operated farm that offers fresh, locally produced fruits and vegetable. Their season starts with strawberries in late April and May. In June the market is in full swing with fresh produce; sweet corn, a variety of green beans, tomatoes, potatoes, squash, cucumbers, melons, onions, fresh cut flowers, honey, country ham, and their farm produced beef. For more information on Burnett Farms, call 606-451-9315 or visit them on Facebook at 5 Farm.
Haney's Appledale Farm, located just off Ky. 80 in Nancy, offers many varieties of apples and peaches, as well as gift shop items along with seasonal fruit and vegetables. Their pie shop carries homemade pies, cookies, muffins, caramel apples, slushies, jams, jellies, honey, sorghum, many types of candy, and more. U-Pick apples are also available. Haney's Appledale Farm offers farm and school tours (school days only). For more information on Haney's Appledale Farm, call 606-636-6148 or visit www.haneysappledalefarm.com.
Additionally, Pulaski's Lake Cumberland neighbor Wayne County is home to three such certified farm market — Windy Hill Meats, Berry Farms, and Allen Farms, the latter two of which open this summer.
Berry Farms in Monticello raises many varieties of bedding plants, flowers, and cut flowers. They also raise a large selection of vegetables that include tomatoes, corn, beans, peppers, okra, cabbage, squash, zucchini, cucumbers, eggplant, etc. They attend the local Farmers Market May through October yearly and serve the position of President. For more information on Berry Farms, call 606-307-2961.
Allen Farms offers locally raised produce in the heart of the Lake Cumberland Area. The Allen Family have been farming in the same land in southeastern Kentucky since 1806. They proudly offer fresh fruits and vegetables that you can see being grown from the marketplace. For more information on Allen Farms, call 606-307-8457.
"One of the more positive things we have seen take place over the last couple of years is the increased consumer demand for locally grown foods, and with this demand, our Kentucky Farm Bureau (KFB) Certified Farm Market (CFM) program continues to grow, as well," said KFB President Mark Haney. "We look forward to another successful season of providing some of the best farm-fresh goods to our customers by some of the best producers across this state."
The KFB Certified Farm Market Rack Card is available at Kentucky welcome centers, state resort parks, local chambers of commerce/tourism centers, and county Farm Bureau offices. Consumers can also go to the KFB Certified Farm Market website – kyfb.com/certified – for a complete list of markets or download the KFB App.
KFB is celebrating its 27th year of offering the Certified Farm Market program. To learn more, visitkyfb.com/certified, e-mail kfbcertified@kyfb.com, or "Like" the Certified Farm Market Facebook page at facebook.com/KYCertifiedFarmMarket.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.