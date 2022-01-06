It shouldn’t be a surprise that omicron has the area’s COVID numbers trending upward once again, since the new variant has hit the state.
The Lake Cumberland District Health Department (LCDHD) started seeing that surge around the first of the New Year. For Pulaski, that means the health department has already reported 162 cases for this week (as of Thursday, with the final week’s numbers not in yet). That’s compared to the 118 cases reported for the entirety of last week.
For Wayne County, the jump was even higher, with the county seeing 124 cases for the week as of Thursday, compared to 69 reported from all last week.
The surge also means that all 10 counties in the LCDHD’s district are in the Red, meaning case reports are more that 25 per 100,000 of population.
As of Thursday, Pulaski’s rate was at 35.62, while Wayne’s was at 87.12.
Since January 1, LCDHD has reported the deaths of three Pulaski residents, all unvaccinated, and one unvaccinated Wayne County resident.
That brings Pulaski’s total of COVID-related deaths up to 229, and Wayne’s up to 75.
Of the 149 active cases of COVID in Pulaski on Thursday, 35 of those were hospitalized. Wayne had 79 active cases as of Thursday, with 11 of those hospitalized.
Of the district’s total cases reported on Thursday, 78 percent were unvaccinated, LCDHD said.
While it is too early to tell whether the omicron variant is causing the majority of new cases, LCDHD warned that it is highly transmissible.
“[V]accination is still the best strategy to protect yourself and your families from serious illness and possible hospitalization,” health officials said. “If you have not yet received your vaccination, please consider getting it now. Also, remember that boosters are strongly recommended for everyone after 6 months.’
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.