The rate of COVID-19 cases in Pulaski has gone down considerably over the past few weeks, but as of Friday the county was still considered to be “in the red” in terms of cases.
Friday’s daily report showed Pulaski as having 33.2 cases per 100,000 of population. Wayne County had a rate of 34.43 and McCreary County had a rate of 30.68.
Only one of the district’s 10 counties, Casey, was shown to be in the orange category, with 18.57 cases per 100,000 population.
Both the Somerset Independent School District and the Pulaski County School District have made masks optional for the moment. The website for Pulaski County Schools said that masks were optional for staff and students through Friday, November 5 “Because the COVID incident rate in Pulaski County is below 25 cases per 100,000,” despite the health department’s numbers showing it to be more than that.
Masks are still required in the Area Technology Center, the statement said.
For Somerset Independent’s students and staff, masks were made optional “but highly recommended” in all school buildings.
Wayne County Schools also made an announcement Monday, saying that because of the decreased incident rate, masks would remain optional until Friday, November 5.
Friday’s report from the Lake Cumberland District Health Department (LCDHD) showed that Pulaski had 106 active cases, with 15 of those hospitalized.
Wayne County had 42 active cases with six of those hospitalized.
Also as of Friday, Pulaski has had a total of 186 COVID-related deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.
The most recent deaths recorded for Pulaski are one on Monday’s report, one on Tuesday’s report, one on Wednesday’s report, and one on Friday’s report. All four were of unvaccinated people.
Thursday’s report listed the death of a Wayne County resident, vaccination status unknown. Wayne has had a total of 60 deaths since the start of the pandemic.
Still the number of new COVID cases is down from the September peak that both counties had. Every week in September, Pulaski saw between 400 and 550 new cases. For the ween ending October 29, Pulaski had 151 new cases reported.
Wayne, similarly, had a peak of 220 cases for the week of September 25. This past week, it reported just 49 new cases.
LCDHD noted the drop in cases last week, with Executive Director Amy Tomlinson saying, “Our COVID-19 numbers continue to drop, which is excellent news for everyone.”
However, health officials are not letting up on their push to ask all eligible residents to become vaccinated.
On Friday, the Food and Drug Administration authorized Pfizer vaccinations for children ages 5 through 11.
Additionally, LCDHD reminded that certain adults qualify for booster shots from both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines. The booster dose does not have to be the same brand as the initial dose, LCDHD said.
People who are eligible for boosters are those who are 65 years old or older and those who are 18 years old and older who live in long-term health care facilities, who have underlying medical conditions or who work in high-risk settings.
Those people should consider getting a booster at least six months after the second dose of the initial two-dose series.
