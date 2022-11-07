A woman arrested in August originally on state charges is now facing federal charges.
Yvonne Nicole Roy, 41, was arrested by the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office on August 22 after deputies surveilling her home obtained a search warrant.
In their search, detectives were able to locate two baggies containing methamphetamine, a handgun, scales, glass pipes and other paraphernalia.
On October 27, Roy was indicted by a federal Grand Jury on two counts of Possession with Intent to Distribute 50 Grams or more of Methamphetamine, Possession of a Firearm in Furtherance of a Drug Trafficking Offense and being a Convicted Felon in Possession of a Firearm.
According to the indictment, one of the possession charges comes from an incident that took place on March 29, while the other came from the PCSO arrest in August.
During that arrest, PCSO reportedly found around 125 grams of meth.
If convicted, Roy is facing between five and 40 years for the drug possession charges and between five years and life for the gun charges.
Roy’s arraignment is set for November 11 in U.S. District Court in London.
