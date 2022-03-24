A Pulaski woman has been sentenced to 70 months (five years, 10 months) in federal prison after pleading guilty to a drug charge.
Angela Burdine, 31, will also need to undergo four years of supervised release upon release from prison.
Burdine pleaded guilty in November to Possession With Intent to Distribute 500 Grams or More of a Mixture Containing Methamphetamine, A Mixture Containing Heroin and a Quantity of Pills Containing Alprazolam.
According to the plea agreement, Burdine admits that on October 15, 2021, a search warrant executed by law enforcement located more than 500 grams of meth, 400 Xanax pills and a large quantity of heroin at Burdine’s residence.
She admits she intended to sell those items.
Burdine was arrested at her residence by PCSO with help from the Lake Cumberland Area Drug Task Force and Kentucky State Police.
According to the PCSO report at the time, when deputies forced entry into the residence, they located Burdine in the bathroom of the residence attempting to flush items.
