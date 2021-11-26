A Pulaski woman facing federal drug charges in London has entered a plea deal.
Angela N. Burdine, 30, pleaded guilty on Tuesday to Possession With Intent to Distribute 500 Grams or More of a Mixture Containing Methamphetamine, A Mixture Containing Heroin and a Quantity of Pills Containing Alprazolam (all one charge).
Court documents list Burdine’s address as being in Science Hill, but documents from the Laurel County Correctional Center put Burdine’s address in Somerset.
According to the plea agreement, Burdine admits that on October 15 of this year, a search warrant executed by law enforcement located more than 500 grams of meth, 400 Xanax pills and a large quantity of heroin at Burdine’s residence.
She admits she intended to sell those items.
Burdine was arrested at her residence by PCSO with help from the Lake Cumberland Area Drug Task Force and Kentucky State Police.
According to the PCSO report at the time, when deputies forced entry into the residence, they located Burdine in the bathroom of the residence attempting to flush items.
Burdine is facing between 10 years and life in prison and a fine up to $10 million. She will have five years of supervised release after her sentence.
Court documents do not indicate when Burdine’s sentencing will take place.
