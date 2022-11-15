The Kentucky State Police Post 11 in London is investigating a fatal collision that occurred on West Ky. 635 in the Science Hill area of Pulaski County around 9:40 a.m. Monday morning.
The initial investigation indicates that a 2000 Peterbilt Semi operated by Fred Haste, Jr., 66, of Bethelridge, was traveling west on Ky. 635 when he lost control of his vehicle and collided into a 2015 Kia operated by Benjamin L. Durham III, 61, of Danville.
Haste sustained fatal injuries in the collision and was pronounced dead at the scene by the Pulaski County Coroner’s Office. Mr. Durham was transported to the Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital, where he was treated for non-life threatening injuries.
Drugs and alcohol are not suspected factors in the crash.
The investigation is being conducted by Kentucky State Police Post 11 Trooper Shane Bowling. He was assisted at the scene by Post 11 Personnel, Somerset-Pulaski County EMS, Science Hill Fire Department, and the Pulaski County Coroner.
