A Somerset man was sentenced to more than 17 years in prison after pleading guilty to federal drug and firearms charges.
Jason Woods, 43, was sentenced Wednesday in U.S. District Court in London to 211 months (17 years, 7 months) in prison.
Woods pleaded guilty to Possession with Intent to Distribute 50 Grams or More of a Mixture Containing Methamphetamine, Possession with Intent to Distribute Controlled Substances (50 Grams or More of Methamphetamine, Cocaine and 100 Grams or More of Heroin), and Possession of a Firearm in Furtherance of a Drug Trafficking Offense.
According to Federal guidelines, Woods must serve at least 85% of his sentence.
Upon release, Woods will serve four years of supervised release.
Woods is also facing one count of first-degree Trafficking in Pulaski County Circuit Court for an incident that took place in 2020, and one count of Bail Jumping, but all state charges connected to the federal case have been dismissed in favor of the federal court’s orders.
The charges stem from an investigation conducted by the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office and the FBI, which resulted in Woods being taken into custody in March of this year.
Upon his arrest, law enforcement allegedly found drugs in his Providence Road residence that were estimated to be around $46,000 in street value.
According to PCSO, a search of Woods’ residence turned up around 203.3 grams of heroin, 65.7 grams of cocaine, 75.2 grams of meth, 125.8 grams of marijuana, 15.4 grams of mushrooms, and a number of Suboxone and Xanax pills.
At the time of Woods’ arrest, Sheriff Greg Speck issued a statement saying, “The amount of drugs removed from this operation likely saved lives. The amount of heroin alone would have placed roughly 2,000 doses of heroin on the streets of Pulaski County.”
Woods is currently lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.