Tourism season is rapidly approaching — and local officials want visitors to be greeted with the most beautiful version of Pulaski County they could possibly see.
An entire week of spring clean-up activities for the county’s roadways and shoreline is coming up this month, April 19-24, and as Tammie Nazario, President and CEO of environmental group Eastern Kentucky PRIDE put it, it’s unlike anything the area has ever seen before.
“We are touting this as the biggest undertaking to clean up Pulaski county ever, a full week,” said Nazario. “We have not (ever done that before).”
The project returns to form the spring tradition of getting out and beautifying Pulaski’s most traveled areas. Last year’s Clean Sweep event was postponed with the help of SPEDA and others until October because of COVID-19 concerns, but this year it’s back to the tradition spring setting of the Eastern Kentucky PRIDE Clean Sweep.
Opportunities for civic-minded citizens and industrious young people alike abound. The latter can apply their acumen with social media to the “Triple Bag Student Challenge” or “SPC Triple Sweep.” Local students — anyone from kindergarten-aged through high school, can pick an area to clean up and collect at least three bags of garbage. Take a “before” picture prior to starting work and an “after” shot following the clean-up, and post it to Facebook or Instagram with the #spctriplesweep hashtag. Students can win a variety of prizes, including gift cards, water park passes, and the opportunity to win $500.
The challenge takes place Monday, April 19 through Friday, April 23. Students are required to register with Eastern Kentucky PRIDE by calling 677-6150 or emailing pride@centertech.com.
Then there’s “Operation Beautification.” Local Middle and High School clubs — DECA, band, FFA, sports teams, booster clubs, etc. — can participate to raise money by picking up trash. According to Danny Masten, Pulaski County Solid Waste Coordinator, groups can pick up between one to three miles, and earn up to $200 for each mile — $100 from the Pulaski County Recycling Center and $100 from the Somerset-Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce — for a chance to raise up to $600 total for their club or organization.
These youth opportunities were the result of inspiration from the Chamber of Commerce, noted Masten.
“It’s a partnership between the Chamber and the Pulaski County Solid Waste office,” said Masten of the “Operation Beautification” project. “It’s been an initiative for (Chamber President) Matt Ford, who came in really wanting to help get the community cleaned up and get more involvement in cleaning the litter on the streets, so (Chamber Executive Director) Bobby Clue and Matt Ford and myself got together and came up with this. I’ve got to give them all the credit.”
Masten said other counties do similar projects, and this is Pulaski’s first time offering this kind of opportunity as a fundraiser. It’s made possible by Litter Abatement Program funds received by Pulaski County Solid Waste.
Operation Beautification will be held on Saturday, April 24. Contact info@somersetpulaskichamber.com to sign up or for more info. Masten said there are 11 clubs already signed up to participate, but he expects more on the way.
“We’ll target some of the major litter areas, as well as areas that see a lot of travel — Ky. 461, Ky. 914,” said Masten. “Weather permitting, we should see a lot of people on the roads that day.”
The Somerset-Pulaski County Clean Sweep will take place on Thursday, April 22 — Earth Day, as it’s celebrated. Volunteers will pick up litter along busy U.S. 27, as well as areas like the industrial parks and the Ky. 914 bypass. Volunteers can leave their full bags along the side of the road and the highway department will collect them.
The clean up takes place, rain or shine, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Individuals, businesses, civic organizations and clubs are all welcome to participate and kid-friendly clean-up areas area available. Garbage bags and gloves are provided.
Registration begins that day at 8:30 a.m. at The Center for Rural Development. To pre-register, contact Eastern Kentucky PRIDE at 677-6150, or email PRIDE@centertech.com.
This event is part of Eastern Kentucky PRIDE and also made possible by SPEDA, the Pulaski County Recycling Center, the Somerset-Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce, City of Somerset, Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, Lake Cumberland, and Waste Connections Kentucky.
On Saturday, April 24, while the Operation Beautification project is going on, the “Friends of Lake Cumberland” Spring Clean-Up will also take place around the lake, from 8 a.m. until noon. People are encouraged to bring family and friends to enjoy the scenic lake views while making the shorelines a cleaner place. Social distancing between volunteer groups will be observed, and face coverings are not necessary within one’s own group.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and Eastern Kentucky PRIDE are sponsoring this event. The Corps will have staff set up in four key lake areas — Waitsboro Recreation Area and Fishing Creek Recreation Area in Pulaski, Conley Bottom in Wayne County, and Halcomb’s Landing in Jamestown. Registration begins at 8 a.m. local time and clean-up goes 9 a.m. to noon. Pre-register via 677-6150 or PRIDE@centertech.com. Supplies like trash bags, gloves, and water bottles will be provided.
The event is also made possible by Lake Cumberland Tourism, City of Somerset, Somerset-Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce, SPEDA, and the Pulaski County Recycling Center.
With the Ohio Navy set to dock soon, Pulaski wants to put its best face on for visitors — and that starts with a community effort to clean up the county.
“We’re headed into tourism season; during COVID, a lot of our clean-ups couldn’t happen, so we’re seeing a lot of (litter) this year. It’s worse than ever,” said Nazario. “We have people who are excited about getting out again, and we want to get out there and make it as beautiful as possible for tourism season. It also teaches great environmental stewardship for the students (in the school activities). We look forward to having as many people participate as possible.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.