Pulaski County residents are currently receiving by mail a letter from the U.S. Census Bureau which is an invitation to respond online to the 2020 census. You should receive this invitation by March 20. Some households will also receive a paper questionnaire.
• Households that have not responded by March 24 will receive a reminder letter.
• A reminder postcard will be sent between March 26-April 3.
• A reminder letter and paper questionnaire will be sent between April 8-16.
• A final reminder postcard will be sent before an enumerator follows up in person.
Ron Shumard, partnership specialist for the Census Bureau, points out there are three ways to respond to the Census Bureau –– online, by telephone or by mail, The Census Bureau has employed between 75-100 Pulaski countians to serve in various positions, including enumerators who will come to your home if there has been no response online, by mail or by telephone.
Because of the coronavirus crisis, Shumard said delivery of census information to post office boxes and other places not receiving a mailing " ... has been delayed, not canceled but delayed."
Shumard is aware there is a possibility of scammers trying to take advantage of the national head count. "If they ask you for money, your Social Security number or credit card number it's a scam," Shumard emphasized. He said a census taker coming to your door will have identification.
If you are filling out the census for your home, you should count everyone who is living there as of April 1, 2020. This includes any friends or family members who are living and sleeping there most of the time. If someone is staying in your home on April 1, and has no home elsewhere, you should count them in your response to the 2020 census.
Be sure to count roommates, young children, newborns and anyone who is renting a space in your home. These people are often missed in the census. This means they can miss out on resources for themselves and their communities over the next 10 years.
The U.S. Constitution mandates a census be taken every 10 years to count all people, both citizens and noncitizens, living in the United States.
An accurate count of the population is required by law and serves as the basis for fair political representation. It plays a vital role in many areas of public life.
State population counts from the census are used to reapportion seats in the U.S. House of Representatives across the 50 states.
State and local officials use census results to help redraw congressional, state and local district boundaries to meet the one-person, one-vote rule.
Governments and nonprofit organizations rely on census data to determine the need for new roads, hospitals, schools and other public-sector investments. Census data are also vital to businesses as a key source of information about the changing needs of the U.S. population.
Census data are used to distribute more than $675 billion in federal funds to states and local communities for health, education, housing and infrastructure programs. Information included in census responses is protected by law.
