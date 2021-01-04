Pulaski’s numbers of new COVID-19 cases are down slightly, but the 10-county district’s totals are up significantly for the week ending Saturday, January 2.
Pulaski registered 247 new cases, down from the 290 cases reported the week before.
The district, however, had a total of 1,004 new cases, which was a jump from the 789 cases reported the week before.
Among Pulaski’s patients there were eight deaths reported throughout the week: an 86-year-old female who had been hospitalized; a 74-year-old male who had been hospitalized and who had been released from public health observation as no longer contagious but later succumbed to complications; a 78-year-old male long-term care resident; a 43-year-old female who passed away at the emergency room; an 83-year-old female assisted living resident who had been hospitalized; a 73-year-old individual (no gender given); a 60-year-old individual (no gender given) who was a long-term care resident and who had been released from public health observation as no longer contagious, but later succumbed to lasting complications from the illness; and a 77-year-old individual (no gender given) who had been hospitalized.
Those cases brought Pulaski’s number of deaths up to 63.
As of Sunday night, Pulaski had 180 active cases, 19 of whom were in the hospital.
Wayne County was hit hard last week, experiencing 11 deaths: a 73-year-old female; a 62-year-old female long-term care resident; a 54-year old female who had been hospitalized; an 89-year-old individual; an 80-year-old individual long-term care resident; a 67-year-old individual long-term care resident; a 64-year-old individual who had been hospitalized; a 76-year-old individual; an 89-year-old individual; a 68-year-old individual; and a 73-year-old individual.
Wayne County reported 189 new cases last week, up from the 134 reported the week before.
Wayne currently has 150 cases, with 14 people in the hospital.
According to the health department’s Saturday update, health officials have seen a large number of cases district-wide connected to family gatherings over the holidays.
“We have had 34 cases tie back to Christmas gatherings so far. We had 43 cases tie back to Thanksgiving gatherings. Please realize that large family gatherings are not safe. In fact, any situation that encourages gathering is not safe,” officials said.
They encouraged local residents to continue socially distancing and wearing face coverings in public until vaccine is widely available.
Officials said they believed that all nursing homes within the 10-county district were at least scheduled for their residents receive the first of a series of two vaccination shots. The health department doesn’t know when it will receive its next round of doses, but said that after health care workers, nursing home residents and nursing home staff members, the next groups of people to receive vaccinations will be school staff, first responders and people who are 70 years of age or older.
