Each year, local law enforcement honors its fallen in a ceremony at the Somerset Cemetery, placing wreaths on the graves of those who have died in the line of duty.
This year was no exception, although the number of participants was scaled back and changes were made in the name of protecting law enforcement during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Members of the Somerset Police Department and the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office conducted the ceremony Thursday afternoon, honoring the six Pulaskians who served and lost their lives.
Sheriff John McHargue was fatally shot on September 13, 1891, as he was putting his horse in his stable.
Somerset Police Chief Silas West was shot and killed in a January 16, 1928, gun battle as he and Patrolman McKinley Massingale attempted an arrest.
Patrolman Massingale would lose his life less than two years later during a November 1, 1929 bootlegging raid on South Maple Street.
In that raid, Massingale was assisted by then-Officer James B. Jasper – who would go on to be elected county sheriff. Sheriff Jasper was killed on July 3, 1952.
Police Chief Harold Lewis Catron, Sr., was attacked outside of his home in 1957 and suffered shotgun wounds that ultimately led to his death on September 16, 1964.
His son, Sheriff Samuel Wilson Catron was running for re-election when he was fatally shot by a sniper as he left a fish fry on April 13, 2002.
Lewis Catron, he brother of Sam Catron and son of Harold Catron, was in attendance at Thursday’s ceremony, a notable person for a group of young cadets to meet once the ceremony was concluded.
Chief William Hunt of the SPD said that the group of cadets had been invited to view the ceremony, although they watched from a distance due to coronavirus restrictions.
After the ceremony, Hunt asked Lewis Catron to meet with them – and to briefly take off his mask so they could see his face.
Hunt said it was important because, “I don’t know if there is a family in Pulaski County who has sacrificed as much in law enforcement.”
Part of the cadet’s assignments were to write a report on Pulaski’s fallen officers, Hunt said.
Sheriff Greg Speck said he thought it was a positive experience for the cadets to have observed the ceremony, saying “I think it’s a good thing for them to see it, because it helps instill a sense of gratitude for those who made the ultimate sacrifice.”
He added that, one day, it would be them carrying on the tradition of honoring the fallen.
As for the ceremony itself, Speck said he was glad that SPD and the Sheriff’s Office could get together to honor those who had made those sacrifices, with Speck pointing out that all six men were buried in the same cemetery, some just feet apart.
Chief Hunt also honored those who are serving and sacrificing today, through the COVID-19 pandemic.
Hunt said, “During my career I have seen our focus on the War on Drugs and Gangs. I have seen our focus on domestic and foreign terrorism. I have seen the increase of civil unrest while officers are being ambushed and killed.
“Today, I am seeing our officers face an invisible virus that has killed more than 100 officers in our nation this year.
We must not forget the sacrifices made of these officers we honor here today, but we also need to remember the sacrifices and risks our officers make every day to keep our community safe.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.