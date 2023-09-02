Happy Labor Day weekend! Did you know that this weekend marks ten years since we’ve had our lake “back”? For some time, Lake Cumberland was lowered significantly so that repairs could be made to Wolf Creek Dam. But by Labor Day weekend of 2013, the levels were back up, and visitors were crowding the waters and parks, enjoying summer’s last hurrah for the year – in spite of a gully-washer storm that came through on Saturday.
In that year, the unofficial end of summer certainly didn’t mean that folks were heading inside to hibernate just yet. From Nancy and Faubush to Burnside and to the eastern part of the county, there were plenty of activities planned for the month of September.
And, of course, for every student, parent, grandparent, and alumni across the county, school sports were in full swing, with football, soccer, cross country and volleyball games taking place most days of the week. During this first week of September 2013, however, it seemed that most of our local teams were struggling to get successful starts to their seasons.
Here’s what was newsworthy in Pulaski County this week ten years ago, from the pages of the Sept. 1-7, 2013, Commonwealth Journal.
Alcohol Opponents Mum on Burnside
Pulaski County’s most prominent alcohol opponents don’t have any plans to launch a campaign against liquor retailing in Burnside — yet. Though the vote is coming up in just a month-and-a-half for expanded alcohol sales in “the only town on Lake Cumberland,” as Burnside calls itself, the issue has so far avoided the sort of controversy that typically accompanies the “wet/dry” debate locally. “It’s quiet right now,” said David Carr, local clergyman and owner of King of Kings Radio. Carr has been an outspoken opponent of alcohol sales over the years and has been a central figure in campaigns to get citizens to vote for continued prohibition in areas that had been “dry” for decades. … (The local option election in Burnside in October is) a vote that became possible this past spring, when Burnside officially became a fourth-class city. … Carr is opposed to Burnside’s reclassification. ... Carr has also stated opposition to Somerset’s annexation efforts now that the larger city has alcohol sales, as voted on in June of 2012, as that allows the spread of alcohol further throughout the county. … Carr said that nothing specific was in the works right now regarding a campaign to fight the expanded sales in Burnside but noted that he would probably “work with” Billy Miller on whatever efforts might be made. Miller is a clergyman at Jordan Baptist Church in Burnside. Miller echoed Carr’s view of the situation when contacted Friday. “Of course, we stand in opposition to (expanded alcohol sales in Burnside), but we haven’t decided how to oppose it,” said Miller.
Saturday Storm Causes Interruption in Holiday Activities
A weekend storm interrupted Labor Day weekend festivities and wreaked havoc on the county’s electrical systems. What began as a hot, humid, and sunny day Saturday gave way to torrential rainfall at around 6 p.m. when a storm system swept through the area. The system packed high winds and frequent lightning, and within an hour numerous trees were downed in the county and city and scattered outages were reported. … According to information accessed through the website for the National Weather Service in Jackson, as much as 2.89 inches of rain fell in Pulaski County between 8 a.m. Saturday and 8 a.m. Sunday. That resulted in an urban and small stream flood advisory during Saturday evening’s storms, and water reportedly covered a number of roads, including Mt. Vernon Street and Monticello, according to storm reports made to the National Weather Service.
Vanover Sworn in as Family Court Judge
Marcus Vanover knows he has big shoes to fill. Or rather, a big robe. “I don’t think anyone can truly replace Judge (Walt) Maguire,” said Vanover, who was recently named Pulaski Family Court Judge. “He’s been in service for almost 30 years here.” Yet the gavel was officially passed, as Vanover was sworn into the position Thursday afternoon by Kentucky Supreme Court Chief Justice John D. Minton. Vanover takes over from longtime local judge Walter Maguire, whose retirement took effect in June. Vanover will oversee the 28th Judicial Circuit, Division III judgeship, which addresses issues specific to families from Pulaski, Lincoln, and Rockcastle Counties. … Vanover was appointed by Gov. Steve Beshear in a decision announced Friday. … “He’s going to make an outstanding Family Court judge,” said Maguire of Vanover. “He’s very level-headed, highly intelligent, and has a good heart.” … Vanover is filling the remainder of Maguire’s term, through the end of 2014. The seat will go up for election next year to determine who will hold it for an eight-year term beginning in 2015. Vanover said he will be running for the Family Court position to hold onto it going forward.
Police Seeking Man who was Near Hospital with Rifle
Police are still searching for a man who allegedly tried to steal equipment from a local electric company’s lot and who may have triggered a lockdown at Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital just a few hours later. Lt. Shannon Smith, with the Somerset Police Department, said although investigators have tips on the whereabouts of (the 44-year-old Ferguson man) since the incidents early Thursday morning, the search is still ongoing. … SPD officers responded at around 3:15 a.m. Thursday to the South Kentucky RECC storage lot on North Main Street after they received a report of someone in the gated section of the lot. When officers arrived, they saw a man trying to steal an RECC bucket truck. … Officers tracked (the man) a short distance and found his shirt, some personal belongings, and some stolen property that had been discarded. Around that same time a vehicle registered to (the man) was found in the area. The truck, a Ford F-150, allegedly contained several items belonging to RECC. Several hours later, at around 6:30 a.m. Thursday, an employee at Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital called 911 and reported that a man was walking east through the hospital property toward Langdon Street while carrying a shotgun or rifle, according to Smith. The sighting caused the hospital to go into a precautionary lockdown for around an hour, and nearby Memorial Preschool was notified, although students weren’t there at the time. Smith has said there’s a possibility the man, possibly (the same man involved in the RECC break-in,) was picked up or drove away himself in a car.
Sheriff’s Department Looking for Home Invasion Suspect
Police are searching for those involved in a violent home invasion incident in southern Pulaski County. The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Department at around 4:30 a.m. Monday responded to a home at 808 Heath Road, Burnside, after the residents there reported they had been assaulted. Two brothers who lived in the home, (ages 48 and 51,) sustained significant injuries in the alleged home invasion. Both men were treated at the scene by Somerset-Pulaski County EMS and later transferred to the University of Kentucky Medical Center. … Investigators discovered (the men) were both asleep when the assailants entered the home through an unlocked door and “began assaulting the victims with a blunt object.” … The suspects fled the home after the assault and the victims called 911. “The motive for the assault is believed to be robbery and the victims are missing a small amount of cash,” Brett Whitaker of the sheriff’s department stated in a press release.
Man Dies in Ky. 461 Crash
A Pulaski County man was killed in a two-vehicle collision east of Somerset. Josef C. Phillippi, 37, of Somerset, was pronounced dead at the scene Friday afternoon by Pulaski County Coroner Chuck Godbey. Phillippi’s Toyota Corolla apparently struck a tractor-trailer on Ky. 461 around three miles from the intersection of Ky. 461 and East Ky. 80. The accident occurred at around 4 p.m. Friday, and emergency personnel shut Ky. 461 down and rerouted traffic while accident reconstructionists with the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Department investigated the crash. … Godbey said Phillippi worked at TTAI, located near the crash site on Ky. 461, and he said Phillippi lived not far from the factory.
State News:
-Democrat Alison Lundergan Grimes is again pushing the idea of raising the minimum wage in order to grow the middle class. Grimes, a candidate for U.S. Senate in Kentucky, distributed a news release on Tuesday touting what she believes would be the positive effects of increasing the minimum wage to $10.10 an hour. Citing a Kentucky Center for Economic Policy report, Grimes said raising the minimum wage would affect nearly 30 percent of working Kentuckians. The Democratic front-runner, Grimes wants to replace Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell after next year’s election.
-A cyberattack on the Kentucky Department of Education’s Infinite Campus information network has kept thousands of parents from accessing data online about their schoolchildren. State officials say no private student data was compromised and workers were beginning to restore access Friday night. The department’s chief information officer, David Couch, told the Lexington Herald-Leader they hoped to have repairs completed by the time schools reopen after the Labor Day holiday. He described the incident as “denial of service” attacks designed to disable the Infinite Campus system, not an attempt to access information about students.
-Gov. Steve Beshear announced Wednesday that Kentucky now has 149 permanent prescription drug disposal locations in 97 counties, creating more opportunities for residents to safely dispose of unused, unneeded or expired medications. “The effects of prescription drug abuse are devastating to our families and our communities,” Governor Beshear said. “Medications, once they are no longer needed for their prescribed purposes, should be disposed of properly to reduce their risk of being diverted and abused. With nearly 150 disposal locations around the state, it’s easier for Kentuckians to properly discard of these medications.” … Locations in Pulaski County with drug disposal boxes are Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office, Pulaski 911 Center, and Somerset Police Department. … According to Van Ingram, executive director of the Kentucky Office of Drug Control Policy, more than 60 percent of the adolescents who use prescription drugs for off-label purposes reported that they obtained the medications from family and friends, often from the drugs not being properly disposed of or stored in the home.
National News:
-A Texas judge is pushing Lance Armstrong closer to his first sworn testimony on details of his performance-enhancing drug use, ordering the cyclist to answer questions about who knew what and when about his doping, including possibly his ex-wife and his attorneys. Nebraska-based Acceptance Insurance Holding is seeking the information in its lawsuit to recover $3 million in bonuses it paid Armstrong from 1999 to 2001. … Acceptance is trying to prove a yearslong conspiracy and cover-up by Armstrong to commit fraud. … Travis County District Judge Tim Sulak last week ordered Armstrong to provide documents and written answers to а series of questions by the end of September. The case has been set for trial in April 2014.
-For the first time in more than two years of a bloody civil war, President Barack Obama has declared Syria a national security threat that must be answered with a military strike — and in doing so he is warning Americans as much about the leaders of Iran and North Korea as about Bashar Assad. America’s credibility with those countries will be an immediate casualty if it stands down now on Syria, administration officials say in making their case for U.S. missile strikes. Following an Aug. 21 chemical weapons attack outside Damascus, the White House declared Syria’s 2-year civil war a top risk to American interests. If the U.S. fails to respond, officials said this week, it could encourage other hostile governments to use or develop weapons of mass destruction without fear of being punished.
Local Politics:
-A well-known Nancy farmer and veteran employee of the Pulaski County Road Department has confirmed rumors that he is “seriously considering” a race for Pulaski County jailer next year. If he decides to run, Rodney Dick, a local and state agricultural activist, would face incumbent Jailer Mike Harris in the Republican primary election May 20, 2014. Harris has said he will seek another term. Employed by Pulaski Fiscal Court, Dick has worked for the Pulaski County Road Department for 25 years. He owns a 72-acre farm in the Nancy community and leases another 84 acres where he raises feeder cattle and has a 35-head brood cow operation. Dick is chair of the Pulaski County Soil Conservation District and active in all things agriculture. He served seven years on the Kentucky Agricultural Development Board and is a former Pulaski County Farm Bureau board member. He is a member of Central Kentucky Young Farmers and Pulaski County Cattlemen’s Association. Harris has deep roots in Pulaski County politics. He is the grandson of the late Frank Harris, an iconic and outspoken member of Pulaski Fiscal Court during the late 1950s and 1960s. Recently, Mike Harris and his wife, Pam, began refurbishing the historic Triangle Restaurant in Nancy and plan in October to reopen what has been dubbed the Nancy White House and political heartbeat of western Pulaski County.
-This may have been an election-free year in Kentucky, but the political winds never stop blowing in Pulaski County. And, as the filing period for next year’s local elections approaches, candidates are coming out of the woodwork. The contest for mayor of Somerset looks like it will be hotter than a depot stove. Mayor Eddie Girdler “definitely” will seek another term. Alan Keck, president and general manager of Somerset Recycling Services Inc., could be the “strong” candidate some anti-Girdler folks say could be the top man at city hall. Keck hasn’t said for sure he will run. ... Jim Rutherford, veteran member of Somerset City Council, says he is considering the race for mayor, and the rumor mill has it that two or three other city councilors are looking at the mayor’s office. One of the more interesting races next year will be for county clerk. Ralph Troxtell has announced his retirement at the end of next year and two deputy clerks in his office — Linda Burnett and Tim Price — immediately tossed their hats in the ring. … The real shocker came when Willard Hansford, county clerk for 25 years, from January 1978 until January 2002, said he is considering coming out of retirement to seek another term as county clerk. … County Judge-executive Barty Bullock will seek a third term. Steve Kelley, who ran a close second four years ago, is already campaigning for another try. Charles Alan Carrender, an independent candidate for judge-executive in 2012, says he will run as a Democrat if no formidable Democrat files for judge-executive. If a Democrat files, Carrender says he will run again as an independent.
Gas Price Comparison:
Somerset — $3.48. Frankfort — $3.37. London — $3.32. Lexington — $3.46. Florence — $3.56. State Avg. – $3.56.
News from Local Businesses:
-The Somerset-Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce is proud to present our new monthly radio talk show, Chamber Talk, brought to you by Somerset 106.1 FM and WTLO 1480 AM. Each month, Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Bobby Clue will sit down with Josh Good and discuss what’s going on in the Pulaski County business world.
-Upcoming Ribbon Cuttings: Vitalis Rejuvenation Center, 250 Belmont Avenue; Fastenal, 375 Browning Road; Amedisys Home Health Care, 40 Turpen Court; Dirty Deeds Bikes & Customs, 64 Family Fun Drive; Jimmy John’s Gourmet Sandwiches, 650 South U.S. 27.
-Kentucky Blood Center will hold a ribbon-cutting to commemorate the opening of its new Somerset Donor Center at 2 p.m. Tuesday. Sen. Mitch McConnell and Rep. Hal Rogers will participate in the ceremony. The new Somerset Donor Center is located off Hwy. 27 at traffic light 16A in Stonebrook Centre Subdivision. … The Somerset operation, which includes a staff of 35 who work either at the donor center or on blood drives, serves the following counties: Adair, Boyle, Casey, Clay, Cumberland, Garrard, Jackson, Knox, Laurel, Leslie, Lincoln, Madison, Marion, McCreary, Mercer, Pulaski, Rockcastle, Russell, Wayne and Whitley. … Designed to blood banking specifications, the new Donor Center provides ample room for registration, screening and donating. Space is also allocated to back up the operations at the Lexington headquarters if necessary.
-The vendors at the local Farmers Market have an abundance of fresh fruits and vegetables. Shop each Wednesday at the market near the Food Fair parking lot and the Farmers Market on South U.S. 27 near Somerset Mall. On Thursday, you can find many vendors at the Market on Main that begins at 5 p.m. This Market is located at the Judicial Center in downtown Somerset. Saturday you will find the Farmers Market uptown at the Methodist Church parking lot and on South U.S. 27 near Somerset Mall. Fresh red, green and yellow tomatoes are available, potatoes, green beans, corn, squash, apples and other farm products.
School News:
-One local school board has approved tax rate increases in the face of decreasing state and federal funds. The Somerset Independent Schools Board of Education on Tuesday during a special-called meeting unanimously approved setting this year’s tax rate at 64.8 cents on real and personal property. That is up from 62.3 cents last year. The new rate is expected to provide an increase of almost $300,000 over last year’s revenue total. Somerset Independent Schools Superintendent Boyd Randolph said public school districts’ base SEEK funds (Support Education Excellence in Kentucky) have been cut significantly, and federal grant funding has likewise been reduced thanks to the federal government’s sequesters. “That sort of leaves us in a position to take one of two pathways,” said Randolph. “We could have raised the tax rate, or cut back on the services and programs in our schools. Our community doesn’t want to cut back,” continued Randolph. “Students in our district need every advantage we can possibly provide them.”
Church News:
-After years of research, proposals and much prayer, New Life Church of God of the Mountain Assembly broke ground last Sunday, Aug. 25, 2013. The new building will be a 5,000-square-foot multipurpose building devoted to youth ministry, local missions and discipleship. After Sunday’s worship service, the members of the church gathered outside to join in prayer to dedicate the grounds. … New Life Church of God is looking forward to the future of this youth outreach center and the possibilities it holds for the church and community as a whole. They hope not only to grow as a church, but to use this building to feed and clothe those in need, hold after school programs for the youth, and to use it to equip new ministries that they expect to arise from within. Ultimately, the new facility will enable the congregation to share the gospel message with their neighbors in the Ferguson, Somerset and surrounding areas. The building is expected to be completed in August of 2014.
Events:
-You won’t want to miss the fourth annual “Art in the Vineyards.” This year’s event is shaping up to be the best yet with inspiring art, music, food and wines! Located in the picturesque Cedar Creek Vineyards, owned and operated by Jeff and Debbie Wiles, this festive event will run 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. … Among returning artists is Somerset author Wanda Fries. She will have copies of her books available, including her new novel, In the Absence of Angels. … Also, Sheltowee Artisan Theresa Jean Kibby will be back with her enchanting “Kibby’s Kritters” jewelry, made from hand-dyed anodized aluminum. … These are just a few of the many incredibly talented artists who will be displaying their handcrafted items for sale. Other beautiful products include a variety of jewelry, wood turned bowls, photography, paintings, hand blown glass, toys, hand-painted glassware, gourds and stones, needle felted garments, loom made rugs and scarves, sewn fabric items, henna, massage and much, much more! Even children will have fun activities provided by The Market on Main. There will also be live music performances throughout the day. … Your sensory experience will be complete with the wafting aromas of delicacies prepared especially for this event by the Somerset Community College culinary department, run by Chefs Michael Wells and Ed Nazario. … To top off all of these sensory rhythms, the wines of Cedar Creek Vineyards will be available for sale by the glass or bottle, including all of your favorites. “Art in the Vineyards” is sponsored by Watershed Arts Alliance, Somerset-Pulaski County Convention and Visitors Bureau, and the Kentucky Arts Council.
-Get ready, bargain hunters. The 15 Mile Plus Yard and Garage Sale kicks off this weekend in western Pulaski County. The community sale began more than 20 years ago, stretching around Nancy’s famous “triangle” — West Hwy. 80, Hwy. 196 and Faubush Road — covering about 15 miles of road. But as more and more people became involved, the sale became known as the Fifteen Mile “Plus” Yard and Garage Sale. It now spans the Nancy, Chesterview, Faubush and Jabez areas of Pulaski County, and even spills over into Russell County. The sale will be held Friday and Saturday, Sept. 6 and 7.
-The American Cancer Society’s Relay for Life of Pulaski County, Cumberland Foot, and Ankle Centers and Cumberland Physical Therapy & Rehab are teaming up for a special event to benefit the American Cancer Society. The First Annual “Run for the Gold” will be held on Saturday, Sept. 7. This event is a 5K Run/3K Walk and will begin at Cumberland Foot and Ankle Center. Registration will begin at 7 a.m. and the Run Walk will begin at 9 a.m. … The route will start at Tradepark Drive and travel to Bogle Street to Hail Knob Road to the back entrance of the fairgrounds and back to Hail Knob Road — inside Med Park and back to Tradepark Drive. Massage therapist Dianne Gooch will be at the event offering free massages to registered participants. … The overall fastest runner will get their choice of a location for a seven day-six-night vacation at a beach house in Gulf Shores, Ala.; a villa in Haines City, Fla., near Orlando; or a cabin in Pigeon Forge, Tenn.
-Organizers are currently hard at work planning the first-annual Point Isabel Festival, due to be held later this month in “the only town on Lake Cumberland.” The City of Burnside is hosting the September 20-21 event, which bears the name of the original settlement along the Cumberland River where Burnside now sits. Prior warm-weather festivities in Burnside have included the Catfish Festival and Lakefest. The latest opportunity for townspeople to come together and celebrate their community, however, features a distinct nod to the past. “We’re celebrating the history of our town, “ said Emma Lou Jones, wife of Mayor Ron Jones, who is helping put together the Point Isabel Festival. … “Our town has so much history, it’s unbelievable,” continued Jones. … The festival begins Friday, September 20, with a “canine talent pageant” at the Burnside Fire Department, starting at 6 p.m. … All-day festivities will be held Saturday, September 21, including a petting zoo with animals expected to include goats and rabbits; a dunking booth where citizens can show local officials that they’re all “wet” after all; and the Natural Beauty contest. There will be a mother-daughter pageant, and live band Southern Rain playing at 2 p.m. Also, 12-year-old Amanda Johnson created a drawing called “Underwater Secrets” showing activity on Lake Cumberland today with the hint of “Old Burnside” underneath the waters. The drawing will be on t-shirts available at the festival. Food, craft vendors, bouncy inflatables, book signings, prizes, and more will all be part of the Point Isabel Festival.
Engagement Announcement:
-Kimberly Brady, who was born in Springfield, Ky., and lives in Somerset, will be united in marriage to David Sexton of Somerset on September 7, 2013, 5:30 p.m., at Cave Hill Vineyards in Eubank, Ky. The officiant will be Preston Clay. The bride-to-be’s parents are Dale and Barbara Brady of Somerset and Mike and Ella Elliott of Springfield, Ky. The bridegroom’s parents are the late Charles and Nell Sexton, Ferguson. Maid of honor will be Allison Phelps Hilbert of Somerset. Charlie Russell of Somerset will serve as best man. Ushers will include Jeremy Johnson, Somerset; Shawn Ramsey, Science Hill; and Jackie Glover, Ferguson. A reception will follow the ceremony at Cave Hill Vineyards. ‘The couple will reside in Somerset.
Obituaries:
-Quinta Yaste Keith, 79, of Somerset, Ky., passed away on Aug. 29, 2013, at Somerwoods Nursing & Rehabilitation. She was born on May 20, 1934, to the late Gobel and Dolora Phillips Yaste in Gravel Switch, Ky. … On Sept. 20, 1959, she was joined in marriage to Richard Keith at the First Baptist Church parsonage. … Quinta was a graduate of Durham Beauty School in Danville, Ky., and worked as a beautician. She was the owner and business manager of Keith’s Dairy Queen. A faithful member of First Baptist Church since July of 1958, Quinta was a Sunday school teacher in the nursery for many years and was a member of the Young at Hearts group of First Baptist church as well as the Gideon Southwestern Camp Ladies Auxiliary. Quinta loved exercising and walking. She was also a beautiful seamstress, even winning the 4H state competition for sewing. Quinta also enjoyed quilting and crocheting. Quinta was preceded in death by her parents; a brother…; and two sisters. … She is survived by her husband; her daughters, Patrice Keith Vaughn (Morris) of Somerset, Charlotte Keith Mauk (Kelvin) of Bellbrook, Ohio, and Kerrie Keith Garner (Jeff) of Nancy, Ky.; three brothers…; two sisters…; and five grandchildren, Cayla Vaughn, Electronic Tech Petty Officer Third Class Sam Hamilton, Tesa Gabrielle Hamilton, and Logan and Levi Mauk. … A ceremony celebrating the life of Quinta Keith will be held on Monday, Sept. 2, 2013, at 11 a.m. in the chapel of Somerset Undertaking Co. with Dr. French Harmon and Bro. David Pendley officiating. Burial will follow in the Somerset Cemetery.
-Donald Ray Slagle I, age 67, of Bronston, Ky., departed this life at his residence, surrounded by his loving family at his bedside on Sunday, Sept. 1, 2013. Donald was born on March 26, 1946, in Eadesville, Ky., to Tellas Eugene Slagle and Rosa Lee Sexton Slagle. He was a member of First Baptist Church of Bronston and was a self-employed truck driver. He is survived by his wife Loretta June Hall Slagle, who he married on June 5, 1964, in Burnside, Ky.; his father, Tellas Eugene Slagle and his wife Barbara of Bronston, Ky.; a son, Donnie and Tammy Slagle Donald Slagle of Bronston, Ky.; a daughter, Sherry Marlene Bailey of Bronston, Ky.; a brother, David and Bonnie Slagle of Bronston, Ky.; a sister, Delores “Dee” and Gary Foster of Bronston, Ky.; five grandchildren, Christopher and April Clough, Donald “DJ” Slagle III, Thomas Slagle, Michael Ryan Green and Holly Green; and mother-in-law, Elizabeth Denham of Somerset, Ky. He was preceded in death by his mother…; maternal grandparents…; paternal grandparents…; father-in-law…; stepfather-in-law…; and beloved sister-in-law. … A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2013, at 11 a.m. at Bronston First Baptist Church of Bronston, Ky. with Bro. Carter Stewart officiating. Burial will be at Bronston Cemetery in Bronston, Ky. Pallbearers will be Christopher Clough, Donald “DJ” Slagle III, Thomas Slagle, Michael Ryan Green, Stevie Hall and Greg Foster.
-Barbara J. Hail, 63, of Somerset, Ky., passed away Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2013, at Hospice of Lake Cumberland, Jean Waddle Care Center. She was born in Somerset, Ky., on Jan. 5, 1950, daughter of the late Eugene and Pauline Ping Farmer. She was a homemaker and a custodian at Citizens National Bank. She was a member of Pine Hill Baptist Church. Barbara loved to cook, sing and spoil her grandchildren. She is survived by her husband of 45 years, Orville Hail Jr., whom she married on May 24, 1968; two sons, Dwight (and Cathy White) Hail of Somerset and Shawn (and Amy Wooten) Hail of Clinton, Tenn.; twin sister, Betty (and Bob) Whitis of Somerset; three brothers, Gary Farmer of Somerset, Terry (and Ruby) Farmer of Winchester, Ky. and Jeff (and Debbie) Farmer of Somerset; four grandchildren, Tyler, Nicole, Taylor and Brittney; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 6, 2013, at Morris & Hislope Funeral Home with Bro. Don Branscum officiating. Burial will be in Pine Hill Cemetery.
This Week in Local Sports:
-After dismantling Somerset in its opener 11-13 last week, the Pulaski County Maroons rolled into Montgomery County on Friday night for test number two on the young season, and Johnny Hines’ club passed with flying colors. … Pulaski’s defense was stellar once again, picking off Montgomery County quarterback Art Walker four times, with Christian Holman returning one of those picks 75 yards for a second quarter touchdown. … The Maroons held Montgomery County to just 39 yards rushing on Friday evening, while Riley Hall threw a TD pass and ran for another score, as PC cruised to 2-0 on the season with an impressive, 38-7 beatdown over the Indians.
-Called back touchdowns. Penalties. Turnovers. Injuries. Those were just some of the things that Southwestern had to overcome on Friday night against Knox Central in the Cumberland Falls Pigskin Classic at Corbin’s Campbell Stadium. Despite all of the obstacles that Southwestern had to go up against themselves all-night long, the Warriors kept the game, but unfortunately, they came up just a bit short, falling to Knox Central in overtime, 31-28. Third-year Warrior head coach Andy Stephens feels that his team is not far from getting that first win of the season, they just have to work on the little things. Once they conquer the little things, Southwestern will be a team to watch out for. “We got better from week one to week two, which is what we had to do,” began Stephens. “We’re getting better each week, which is what we want to keep doing. We came up a little bit short. We fumbled a touchdown away and then we had a touchdown called back — it’s just the little things. We played pretty decent the whole ballgame, other than giving up a special teams touchdown.”
-The Somerset Briar Jumpers experienced a second half meltdown Friday night against Belfry. … “We made some mistakes in the third quarter. … But we took a step forward tonight from where we were last week. It is a big step forward. Are we where we need to be? Absolutely not, but the kids are getting better. They are playing with intensity, they are playing with heart, and they are playing with desire. Any time you have a team that does that, the score, no matter what it is, you can live with that as a coach. This is the preseason,” coach Robbie Lucas concluded. “If we want to win these games, we have to get some momentum going. I want our team to get better week in and week out. Our big game comes when we play Danville, LCA, and Middlesboro, and get the best seed we can for the playoffs.” Belfry clearly dominated the game in yardage and defensive play Friday night, but the philosophy Lucas puts forth is convincing.
-The Pulaski County High School boys soccer team had several attempts to win on Tuesday night, but could not capitalize on their opportunities in a 2-1 loss to the Danville Admirals. “I thought our effort was there, we pressured them hard but we made some simple mistakes like missing balls and not putting balls in the back of the net,” began Maroons’ head coach Casey Inabnitt. “We worked hard tonight, we just couldn’t finish our shots.” … With this loss Pulaski now has a record of 3-2 in this early 2013 season.
-The Lincoln County Patriot boys’ soccer team may have limped into Tuesday’s game at Southwestern with just a 1-4 record on the season, but Chaz Garcia’s team played like anything but a sub .500 team against the homestanding Warriors on The Plains in this encounter. Lincoln County exploded for five unanswered goals in the first half breaking open a 1-1 tie, and the Pats rolled from that point on, handing Southwestern its most lopsided defeat of the season by a final tally of 8-1. After the very disappointing loss that dropped his club to 2-3-1 in the season, head coach Sean McBride didn’t sugar coat his feelings one bit about the play — or more appropriately the lack thereof — from his club after the setback to the Patriots. “We have to have some major changes in our attitude that’s got to happen in order for us to be competitive,” lamented McBride after the contest. “Right now we’re 11 individuals out there and we have to stop playing for ourselves and play together — and I mean everyone,” added the Warrior coach.
-Prior to the start of the 2013 high school boys soccer season, Pulaski County head coach Casey Inabnitt challenged senior Jose Delgato to score goals against top-notch competition. So far into the Maroons’ season, Delgado has done just that, scoring in almost every game so far this year. Delgado took the challenge to another level on Thursday evening at the Plains, as the senior tallied all four of Pulaski County’s goals in a 4-0 win over their rival, the Southwestern Warriors. … It was a night to forget for the Warriors, who had one shot on goal the entire 80 minutes of soccer. “We played exactly how we have been playing the past three games,” began Warrior head coach Sean McBride. “I knew if we came out and played like we did in those games, it wouldn’t be a good result — and it wasn’t. PC played good, and they took advantage of every opportunity that they had offensively. For us offensively, the few moments we got around the goal, we didn’t shoot the ball. …”
-Somerset came into Tuesday evening’s (soccer) match-up with South Laurel looking to outrun them for a win. That is exactly what the homestanding Briar Jumpers did, as they ran past the visiting Cardinals for an 8-1 victory at Clara Morrow Field. Veteran Somerset soccer coach Steve Wallace was glad to see the game plan executed as well as it was in the seven-goal victory over South Laurel. “We played extremely fast, and that’s how we want to play,” began Wallace. “We played hard and were clicking tonight. We have got to play like this every night, because right now we are on one night and then off the next night — it’s got to be every night. That fast pace is the way we want to play though.”
-Somerset boys’ soccer coach Steve Wallace will be the first person to tell you that his club still has some work to do, but even the Briar Jumper head coach couldn’t hide his smile after his team’s performance on Thursday night against a very good Frankfort Panther club. Carlos Canella notched a pair of goals, while Alex Walters and Marcus Arntsen also found the nets, as Wallace and crew improved to 3-1-2 on the season with an impressive 4-1 victory over the visiting Panthers in a game totally dominated by Somerset.
-On Saturday morning the Lady Jumpers (soccer) defense saw a lot of action in the 10-0 loss to East Jessamine. The heat was brutal and the Lady Jaguars had a small army on the bench vs. the four subs Somerset had. “We have to put forth more effort and it has to be there for the whole game,” stated Somerset assistant coach Jonathan Edwards. “Our effort was there for the first 20 minutes and then after the water break it was gone.“ … With this loss, Somerset is now 1-3 for the season.
-Following a 10-0 loss to East Jessamine Saturday on afternoon, the Somerset Lady Jumpers looked to get back on track on Monday night against Taylor County. Unfortunately for the Lady Jumpers, things would not go their way, as the visiting Lady Cardinals of Taylor County came away with a 2-1 victory over Somerset in their Labor Day match-up at Clara Morrow Field. Erin Mullins, who is in her first year as the Lady Jumper soccer coach, stated that her team has to put together two halves of soccer to be a successful team. So far in the 2013 season, Somerset has struggled at doing just that. “We’ve got to learn how to put two solid halves of soccer together,” Mullins began. “We have more than enough talent and we have more than enough capability. We just did not put together two solid halves of soccer tonight. Once we do that, teams better watch out.” … With the loss, the Lady Jumpers fall to 1-4 on the year.
-Southwestern soccer head coach Nick Stringer has been looking forward to having his full lineup on the field all season long. Stringer finally got that first look at that line-up on Thursday night with the return of seniors Tiffany Russell and Nicole Upchurch. After a 9-0 victory over crosstown rival Pulaski County at the Plains, the third-year Lady Warrior coach is more than happy to have his full line-up back in uniform. … With the victory over their sister school, Stringer’s Lady Warriors moved to 5-1-0 on the year. … John Follman, who is in his second season as the Pulaski County head coach, was upset by the loss, but he knows that Southwestern is a good soccer team. “It was a very tough loss, but Southwestern is a very good team — I was impressed,” told Follman. “They have a very solid group of girls this year. It’s always tough to swallow a loss when you go across town and get beat by your rival, but you’ve got to hand it to them.”
-The Pulaski County High School cross country teams got their first taste of statewide competition this past weekend at the St. Xavier Tiger Run at Louisville Champion Park. The Pulaski boys varsity team finished fifth overall, while the Lady Maroons finished 16th. … “With two races behind us, it’s clear to see that we have a great deal of work ahead if we intend to be in top form for the region championship,” Lady Maroon coach Nancy New concluded. “… As we look forward to our future races, our goals are to cross the line faster and to finish tighter as a team because our gap is really hurting our team score right now.”
-Last season when Pulaski matched up against Southwestern, the stakes were high with the winner advancing to the KHSAA Volleyball State Tournament. On Thursday night at Pulaski County High School gym, you could still feel that same “2012 12th Region Championship game” tension, when the two best teams in region met up in their cross-town rivalry match-up. As a matter of fact, it took all five games to determine the winner with the Lady Warriors winning 3-2. … “Pulaski is a great squad and has been for years,” first-year Lady Warrior coach Courtney Compton said. … Southwestern has been on the top not only in this town but also in the region for the last five years — winning five consecutive regional titles. Coach Compton and the Lady Warriors tribe proved last night that they are still on top in this town. … With the loss, Pulaski is now 5-4 so far in to this 2013 season. The Lady Warriors advance to 6-4 on the season.
-Athletes of the Week — Samantha Randolph, Pulaski County High School. Riley Hall, Pulaski County High School.
Advertisements from Local Businesses:
-The Yellow Umbrella – In the Carnegie Community Arts Center, 107 N. Main Street. Featuring Gina Eubank and UK Sterling Silver jewelry, pendants and earrings.
-Tim Hall Electric – 30 W. Langdon Street, Science Hill. Appliances and TVs.
-Kentucky Pawn – Located between water park and Save-a-Lot North. Bring in your tools, jewelry, firearm, vehicle, lawn mower, or most anything of value for a loan today.
-Food Fair – 12 pack Pepsi products, 4 for $11. Ground chuck, $2.69/lb. T-bone steaks, $5.99/lb.
-Hail’s Farm – Now open, off 461 in the Red Barn. Buy direct straight from the farm. Picked daily.
-Ford Brothers Inc. – Absolute online only auction of the late Leslie C. Gay and Anna Margaret Gay’s estate. Antiques and personal property. 157 Woodlawn Drive. Bidding ends Sept. 12 at 6:30 p.m.
-Larry Hamilton Mulch and Landscaping Products – Formerly Coffey’s Mulch. 216 Rock Quarry Road.
-Save-A-Lot – Fairgrounds Hot Dogs, 89 cents. Boneless New York strips, $4.79/lb. Baby back pork ribs, $2.99/lb.
-Diamond Design Jewelers – South Hwy. 27. Custom jewelry design and repair. Best diamonds, lowest prices. Financing available.
-Avalon Psychological Center – You don’t have to face your problems alone. We offer professional counseling services, all licensed professionals. At Avalon, we put you first.
-Halo Full Service Salon – Opening Monday, Sept. 2. Hair, facials, manis and pedis, body waxing. Walk-ins welcome. 345 N. Hwy. 27 next to Big Lots.
-Millie King – Key Associates Waterfront Realty, 5877 S. Hwy. 27. Celebrating 8 Years in Real Estate and over $18 Million Sold! Let Your Home Be the Next One!
-Marce Absher Builder – The Reserve at Sugar Hill. Buy a lot at list price, get the adjoining lot free. One of the largest developments in town. Lot sizes are from half acre to over five acres. Prices on lots range from $14,900 to $39,900.
In the Classifieds:
-For Sale — 151 Woodland Drive. Over 2000 Sq. ft. brick home in Oak Lawn Subdivision. $108,000.
-For Sale – Reduced. Clements Ave. Brick, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, living room, den, dining room, kitchen, large master bedroom on rear, full basement part finished, storm room, rear screened porch, central heat and air, carport, near city schools and downtown, $93,000.
-For Sale — Fawn Run. Cute brick ranch home with recent updates that include new carpeting, paint and new light fixtures. It has a large one car attached garage with a storage closet located in the garage. This home has a very nice back yard that is fenced in. Home also has a security system. This home is ready for immediate occupancy. Located close to schools and shopping. $123,500.
-For Sale — Nice home close to town in Pumphouse Estates with four bedrooms and two and a half baths, living room, family room with fireplace, dining room, kitchen and sunroom. New carpet is being installed upstairs. Home has two car attached garage and picket fence in backyard. $159,900.
-For Rent — 5311 Beechwood. 3 bedroom, 2 bath. $650 month $650 deposit.
-For Rent — 4 bedroom, 1 bath. Hardwood floors, Ceramic tile. CHA. Newly remodeled. Science Hill. $595 month.
-For Rent — Apartment on lake, 810 Shore Line Dr. 1Bedroom. $450. Water, garbage, and partial electric. No pets.
-For Rent — Grand re-opening special! Now leasing 2 bedroom apartments and town homes. Amenities include swimming pool, basketball court, and playground. Grand Central Apartments is under new ownership.
-Now Hiring – CNA, all shifts. Apply at Somerwoods Nursing, 555 Bourne Ave. No phone calls please.
-Now hiring for light industrial positions in the Somerset area, temp. to perm. from $9.00 — $13.00 per hour. Malone Solutions.
-For Sale — Register Black Angus bulls, 17 months old, semen checked, $2000 each.
-For Sale – Coach handbag, never used. Asking $275.00.
-For Sale — ‘91 Cress 24’ pontoon with 70 Hp Johnson. Power trim. Tandom trailer, stereo, hard top. Excellent condition. Family boat. Floor and carpet like new. Must see, $5,500.
-For Sale — 2001 PT Cruiser Limited Edition, black ext., gray int. Sunroof, heated seats, all power, automatic, fairly new Michelin tires, $4,350.
Showing This Week at 27 Twin Drive-In:
R.I.P.D. – 2 Guns – We’re the Millers – The Conjuring – Riddick
Recipe of the Week:
Walnut Apple Crunch
-8 cups sliced, peeled apples (about 6 medium apples)
-2-1/4 cups packed brown sugar
-2 teaspoons ground cinnamon
-1 cup butter, softened
-2 eggs
-2 cups all-purpose flour
-1 cup chopped walnuts (or pecans)
Place sliced apples in a greased 13 by 9 baking dish. Combine 1/4 cup brown sugar and 2 teaspoons ground cinnamon. Sprinkle over the apples. In a bowl, cream butter and 2 cups of brown sugar. Add eggs, flour and 1/2 cup of nuts to the sugar mixture. Combine and spread over the apples. Sprinkle with the remaining nuts. Bake at 350 degrees 45 to 55 minutes or until the apples are tender. Serve warm with ice cream. Will make 12 to 16 servings.
From Your Humble Reporter, Bill Mardis:
Friends, your humble reporter has done lost my notchin’ stick an’ I’m havin’ a turrible time comin’ up with my winter weather furcast. Y’all know the number ‘uv foggy mornin’s in August is the best way to tell how many snows we’ins is gonna have this comin’ winter. Suveral ‘uv my weather watchers have counted the foggy mornin’s an’ as soon as I find my notchin’ stick, I’m gonna put tergather my furcast. At my age, I shore ain’t as fast as I ust to be. One ‘uv the thangs slowin’ me down is that I’ve outlived my teeth. I’m thankin’ ‘bout gittin’ me a store-bought pair uv’ teeth ifn I kin git ‘em on the credit. … Friends, I need sume help. If any uv you’ins has seed a woolly worm, let me know whut color hit is. I also needs a report on hornets’ nestes. The hornets knows, friends. They gits their nestes high ‘nough off’n the ground so hit’ll be outta the deepest snow ‘uv the winter. Spekin’ uv woolly worms, they have jest about desserpeared frum Pulaski County. We’ins has so many four an’ six-lane rodes that a woolly worm ain’t got a chance ‘uv gittin’ a’crost. Time a woolly worm is run’d over by a 18-wheeler, you’ins kan’t hardly tell whut color hit is. … Tell me whut color the woolly worm you seed an’ which direckshion hit wuz crawlin’. The more black fur the colder the winter. If hit wuz crawlin’ south, hit’s gonna be awful cold. If’n hit wuz tryin’ to git in the house, the winter is gonna be colder’n a well-digger’s hind end
