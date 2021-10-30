91 YEARS AGO
JAN 8, 1930
Sweet move
Mr. H. B. Ammerman has given up the Pontiac automobile dealership here and gone to Cuba where he has accepted a position with a large sugar refinery.
Historic wedding
On his first day in office, County Judge John Cooper performed a wedding ceremony. The happy young couple was Palmer Burton, 17, a farmer, the son of Mr. and Mrs. Zeke Burton of Delmer, and Mabel Beasley, 16, daughter of Mrs. Patsy Beasley of Nancy.
What Depression?
The three Somerset national banks had on deposit Dec, 31, 1929, $3,790,597.17. The resources of the institutions were $4,651,754. 90. These figures show that in spite of the two severe crashes in the stock market last year the financial condition of Pulaski County citizens was not affected.
Road to recovery
Edward E. Laswell, proprietor of Laswell’s Restaurant here, left Monday for Miami, Fla., where he will spend a month on account of his health.
Bargains Galore
The Somerset Department Store will hold an 88 cent sale beginning Wednesday.
No Excuses
Traffic lanes in downtown Somerset are being freshly painted so motorists will have no excuses to offer when brought before the police judge.
So long, Slessingers
Slessinger’s going out of business sale starts Thursday on Main Street. Men’s ribbed union suits only 88 cents each. Odds and ends of underwear 15 cents, barber towels 5 cents, Nothing to lose. Come and take it.
Right Prescription
While hunting west of Pulaski on Dec. 31, Dr. R. G Richardson noticed a copperhead snake lying on the ground ar his feet. Cautiously backing off a few steps, he raised his shotgun and fired, killing the reptile.
In the limelight
Pulaski led the state in amount of lime produced and placed on farms in 1929.
Sunnyside Santa
The Christmas tree at Sunnyside School was enjoyed by all. Fayette Madden acted as Santa.
Time is money
Dennis Gooch, Somerset jeweler, will be paid $4 per month by Fiscal Court to keep the town clock in working order.
Not Chicken Feed
Mrs. W. T. Wesley, Eubank, Rt. 3, breeder of the dark barred Plymouth Rocks, has sold four hens for $26.
Marriage Licenses
Louis G. Sweet, 23, and Edna Marie Thompson,15, both of Oil Center.
Owen G. Gillentuie, 21, Byrdstown, Tenn., and Rosa Tucker, 17, Somerset.
Lewis Adkins, 19, and Martha E. Inabnitt, 21, both of Ula.
81 YEARS AGO
JAN. 3, 1940
Holtzclaws Here
Dr. Morris M. Holtzclaw, formerly of Lancaster, has opened offices here for the practice of medicine and surgery and he and his family are living in the new Jasper Apartment Building on Collegr Street.
Dr. and Mrs. Holtzclaw have two attractive children, Ann, five, and Neil, two.
Marryin’ judge
County Judge Lawrence S. Hail, who acquired the title of “the marryin’ judge in 1938, his first year in office, maintained his reputation during 1939 when he married 105 couples. Giving him a grand total of 227 ceremonies.
Making Moves
Owens Newell has purchased the house on North Maple Street, belonging to Mrs. Blanch Hoskins. Earl Dunham, who now occupies the house, has been transferred to Cincinnati.
Off to Chicago
Nathan Morris, manager of The Fair Store shoe department, left Tuesday for Chicago where he is attending the National Shoe Fair.
Sugar Hill
There is still more sickness in this community.
Tom Whittaker’s family has the measles and Mr. Farmer’s children have the mumps.
Elmer Whitis has moved to his new home.
J.N.Mayfield spent Thursday night with his daughter, Mrs. J. B. Barnes.
Ruth
Tom Correll bought a calf from Sam Keeney.
Badly burned
Jewell Tucker, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. C. R. Tucker of West Somerset, was painfully burned at her home Thursday morning.
Mrs. Tucker was away from home, so Jewell decided she would heat water to wash some clothes.
Instead of placing the teakettle on top of the range, she placed the poker through the pail and suspended it through the fire box of the furnace. The kettle upset and she was burned by the steam and scalding water.
Monkey Business
Another monkey has taken the place of Joe, who was killed, at the Dexheimer Motor Company garage Christmas Eve. Susie, a playful little one-year-old pet of Earl Tarter, was “farmed” out to Mr. Dexheimer by its owner. Susie is an African greenie.
Tilley Time
A New Year’s baby boy arrived at the home of Mr. and Mrs. Millard Tilley of Science Hill Monday night.
Bobtown
Estill Stogsdell is building a new welling house.
Mr. and Mrs. Jim Barron are the proud parents of a baby girl. She has been name Doris B.
Top Improvement
The No. 1 physical improvement in the county in 1939 was the courthouse addition with the new jail.
Not Sew Fast
Clothing for needy families will not be issued by County Judge Lawrence Hail on Saturday due to the fact not enough garments have been made to warrant distribution. The WPA sewing center has had several holidays during the last two weeks.
All Wired Up
Many homes across the county were wired last year for the coming of electricity.
Won’t Do That Again
Joseph Montgomery, Science Hill High School student, got the scare of his life about noon Saturday when a southbound Southern Railway freight train struck the front of the car he was driving at the depot crossing in Science Hill. Montgomery, driving east, went on the tracks and stopped to await the passing of a northbound freight on the far track. Soon after he brought the car to a stop, he noticed a freight coming down the track on which he had parked. He immediately started the engine, threw the car into reverse and started backing off the rails. The locomotive just brushed the front of his car, but took off the fender and headlights, and damaged the left front wheel. Montgomery was not injured, but it was fully five minutes before he was able to speak, friends said. In the future he will never drive his car up on the tracks and stop, awaiting the passing of another train, he says.
71 YEARS AGO
JANUARY 4, 1950
All In The Family
Judge Gale Kelly was sworn in for his third term of office as police judge Saturday morning by his son, Ivan, a former police judge of Somerset. This will be five consecutive terms that they have held the office.
Lake in our future
When the history of Pulaski County is written, the year 1949 will be recognized as the period of great construction. Building of three tremendous highway bridges and one large railroad span with several miles of new track overshadowed other projects and events during the year. The improvements were made necessary because of the construction of Wolf Creek Dam. Citizens now are anxiously awaiting the creation of Cumberland Lake which will prove a major tourist attraction and a recreational center for thousands,
Residential building continued at a rapid pace last year and attractive business houses were constructed.
The new Burnside was constructed by the federal government with 2.7 miles of permanent streets and a new water system provided. A truck route around Somerset was built by the state last year.
Winds Of Change
The severe windstorm that hit Somerset and the county on May 21 of last year will be remembered for years to come. One life was lost and property damage amounted to more than a million dollars.The new Farmers Tobacco Warehouse was leveled and the Jellico Grocery Company warehouse left in ruins.
The Farmers Warehouse was rebuilt and enlarged giving this community the biggest leaf house in the world. The big People’s Warehouse was also built.
Mail Call
The Highway Post Office Service was inaugurated here in February of 1949, with mail busses running from Somerset to Louisville and back daily.
The Doctor Is In
Dr. Robert N. McLeod, a native of Alabama, and a child specialist, will be associated with the Somerset Clinic when it opens soon. Accompanying Dr. McLeod here were his wife and three-year-old daughter, Cornelia.
They have taken a house at 305 Grand Avenue.
(UPDATE) Dr. McLeod would go on to be known as the local authority on child care and one of the most respected physcians in the history of Somerset. He would be a strong supporter of Somerset High athletics and a man never afraid to express his opinion on matters of local interest.
Personals
Ralph Waddle has returned to the University of Alabama after spending the weekend at home.
Miss Evelyn Cundiff has resumed teaching at the Picadome School in Lexington.
Spin the bottle
Eleven arrests were made by city patrolmen in the past week. All the defendants were charged with being drunk in public.
Shoot ‘em up
Randolph Scott, Fighting Man of the Plains, is playing at the Virginia Theatre.
Commented
