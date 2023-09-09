Just ten years ago, Somerset had a few restaurants and bars opening, and, having just gone “wet” a year previously, many of us were still weighing whether bringing alcohol to town was a good idea. Now, we have a variety of restaurants and drinking establishments in the city, though some complain that there still aren’t enough choices available.
Additionally, ten years ago, downtown Somerset was just beginning to open a few businesses outside the realm of attorneys’ offices and governmental agencies in the historic section of town – and the main event that downtown was boasting about was Somernites Cruise. Now, the majority of our downtown buildings are home to retail stores, eateries, and more – and The Virginia, which for years seemed like it was doomed to serve as only a distant memory, is now bustling with visitors once again. Somernites Cruise is still going strong, but now there are plenty more events hosted in the downtown area.
We thought we were seeing progress ten years ago, but we have definitely come a long way since then!
While we have progressed in many ways, there’s one thing that I’d sure like to bring back from ten years ago, though… Those home and rent prices!
Here’s what was newsworthy in Pulaski County ten years ago, from the pages of the Commonwealth Journal in the second week of September 2013.
Downtown Somerset Slowly Becoming Community Hub Once Again
It wasn’t that long ago that a walk down East Mt. Vernon Street felt akin to being in a ghost town. … In the last few months, the strip of road leading from the Fountain Square to First United Methodist Church has exploded with activity. A yoga studio. A chic boutique. … It’s fair to say that the street looks more like what one might find in a vibrant city than it has in years. Combine that with other developments in the not-too-distant past, like the opening of Old Town Deli and the nightspot inhabiting the former Goldenberg Furniture building — not to mention a taller, prouder spray from the fountain at the hub of it all — and downtown Somerset is hardly recognizable for someone used to the way things have been over the last decade or so. Perhaps the most encouraging part of all is that, according to Gib Gosser, it seems to have happened fairly organically — without a whole lot of taxpayer-funded poking and prodding. “Really, there’s sort of a national trend in this direction,” said Gosser, executive director of the Downtown Somerset Development Corporation (DSDC). “A lot of niche marketing, specialty shops, independent businesses are more inclined to look at downtowns. They like the pace, and they like the low cost of operations.” … In recent years though, Somerset — through the efforts of the DSDC and others — have tried to … bring people back to downtown. Somernites Cruise has made the heart of the city a popular tourist location in the warmer months of the year, and Gosser’s group has worked to provide loans, grants and helpful advice to any businesses hoping to call downtown Somerset home. … The move certainly paid off for Laura Lee Tucker, proprietor of the fashionable Downtown Diva. The store first opened in 2011 on Ogden Street, not too distant from the town square, but closer to the busy crossroads of U.S. 27 and Ky. 80. However, Tucker recently saw an opportunity to enjoy even greater success downtown — and she took it. “Mostly, the traffic downtown,” said Tucker of why she decided to move her store to East Mt. Vernon Street, into the street-level space formerly occupied by the DSDC’s own offices, within the last couple of months. “People on their lunch break, all the big things that are coming to downtown like the car show.” It paid off. The first Somernites Cruise to shuttle its pedestrian traffic past Downtown Diva’s new doors brought in approximately $2,000 in sales for the store, noted Tucker — in just a few Saturday hours. “Hopefully, with us being here, other people will come and it will generate more traffic,” she said. … Several other storefronts on East Mt. Vernon are currently having work done to prepare them for a new life. … The presence of restaurants like Old Town Deli and Beach Buckets (formerly J. Gumbo’s) on the square has helped with the necessary diversity, and Gosser said having more places to eat is a “big factor” in the metamorphosis. “We were almost all professional downtown,” he said. “It got to the point that Dairy Queen was the only place to eat. You’ve got to have a mix of restaurants, retail, housing and professional services, and I think we’re getting a better mix of that than we have in several decades.”
Alcohol in Somerset: Year One a Success
September 13, 2012: Pro-alcohol sale activist Dave Weddle strolled into Main Street Deli on a warm afternoon and put his purchase on the counter. A humble can of beer passed hands between him and store owner Bill Hamilton, their heads turned to smile for a reporter’s camera. Already a crowd had started to form; it would grow larger within a few short hours, as people lined up to claim their own share of history. It’s been one year since the first beer was sold in Somerset since the end of Prohibition. It was the culmination of a lot of work by a lot of people — some for alcohol sales in Somerset, some against. Proponents said it would result in new economic opportunities — more jobs, more tax revenue — and safer streets with increased police funding. Opponents worried that it would result in a greater number of drunk drivers on the road, and an overall rise in alcohol-related social ills. So is Somerset any better today for alcohol’s presence, one year later? Is it any worse? Is it any richer, or less safe? … One thing is for certain: The City of Somerset itself has made itself some serious cash. From September 2012 through August 2013, alcohol sales in Somerset have totaled $11,706,553. … From that, the city government has made $470,668 in regulatory fees. This has allowed the city a little extra financial wiggle room for various projects, with the alcohol money going to help pay for Somerset’s law enforcement. … New restaurants are on the way… — most notably, perhaps, Texas Roadhouse, the body of which is becoming more complete by the day on South U.S. 27. … DUI (driving under the influence) numbers reported by the Somerset Police Department have risen in the last year. “Nobody expects DUI or alcohol-related arrests to go down after alcohol sales were voted in,” said Capt. Shannon Smith of SPD. … However, Smith is quick to stress that alcohol sales alone can’t be blamed for that rise. … From Sept. 1, 2011, to Sept. 1, 2012, SPD made 172 arrests for impaired driving. For the same period of time 2012 to 2013 — the period during which alcohol has been legal in Somerset — police made 249 such arrests. … Smith listed four factors that have contributed to the increase of a little under 80 arrests in a year’s time: • Annexation of 50 new miles of roadway into the city provided a lot more territory for police to cover, raising the potential number of DUIs they could make over that of the areas they patrolled in the past. … • Last spring, SPD restructured its TAP (traffic alcohol program), making it easier for officers to work overtime for DUI enforcement. “That led to an increase — not necessarily an increase in arrests, but an increase in the number of officers out there looking for impaired drivers,” said Smith. • Between the beginning of May and the end of June of this year, local law enforcement conducted a series of eight sobriety checks. … The end result, said Smith, was 17 arrests for DUI over that eight-weekend period. “We checked about 2,000 vehicles during those eight checkpoints,” said Smith. “Do the math on a rate of 17 out of 2,000. …” • Finally, what isn’t shown in stark numbers is what drivers are impaired by — and it’s not always alcohol. Smith said that it’s difficult to tell from the statistics who was taking what, but many impaired drivers on the roads are that way because of prescription drug abuse. “It’s just as big a problem,” said Smith. “We do have a significant amount of DUIs because of driving (after taking) prescription pain medication. It’s just as big (a number) as those driving under alcohol impairment.” … In all, the transition to a “wet” Somerset has gone smoother than police might have suspected, according to Smith. “We’ve just not had very many complications as a result of legalized alcohol sales,” he said.
Council Pleased with SPD’s Handling of School Traffic
City officials are praising the Somerset Police Department for making a usually hairy downtown commute around school start time a little bit easier on motorists. Councilor Jim Eastham during Monday’s Somerset City Council meeting said he’d received some complaints from local parents about the traffic gridlock in the College Street/May Street area — where Somerset High School and Hopkins Elementary School are located. … Eastham said school officials and parents are now “singing the praises” of SPD. “They scored a good mark for us there,” said Eastham. Somerset Mayor Eddie Girdler said some parents and educators have asked about further traffic control at Jasper Street as well, which is where Meece Middle School is located. “They were so impressed by the way traffic was moving at the high school that they thought something similar could be done there at Jasper Street,” said Girdler.
County, City Property Taxes Won’t Increase
Property taxes are a common political football that allow city officials to cry, “Hike!” Except in Pulaski County, where the three largest governments aren’t raising taxes by a cent for the coming fiscal year. Pulaski Fiscal Court voted to keep the property tax rate in the county at 5.10 cents per $100 of real property. … Somerset City Council this week unanimously passed Ordinance 13-16, which sets the 2013 property tax rates at 13 cents per $100 of taxable property. This year marks the seventh year in a row the city has either decreased tax rates for its residents or held steady, with additional discounts available for early payers. … In Burnside, city officials made a similar decision to stay steady at a rate of 17.1 cents per $100. The rate has stayed constant since 2007, when additional revenues through alcohol and food taxes following the “wet”/dry” referendum three years earlier allowed the Burnside City Council to lower tax rates by a cent.
State News:
-A former University of Kentucky basketball star turned politician will pay the largest ethics fine in state history as part of a plea agreement that would resolve an array of criminal and administrative charges, an official said Monday. John Steffen, executive director of the Executive Branch Ethics Commission, declined to reveal the amount of (Richie Farmer’s) fine because he said the terms of the settlement agreement with his agency are contingent on Farmer’s guilty plea later this week on state and federal government corruption charges. Farmer, whose jersey hangs as a monument in the rafters of Rupp Area, reached a plea deal with prosecutors last week that would put him in prison for about two years. Steffen said the settlement agreement, approved by members of the ethics commission Monday, includes the most counts ever against a government official. “That’s appropriate,” Steffen said, “because it is by far the worst misconduct by a public servant that we’ve seen.” … Farmer, the sweet-shooting guard for a UK team dubbed “The Unforgettables” for their gutsy play, launched a political career that came crashing down during a bid for lieutenant governor two years ago when complaints began to surface about his management of the agriculture department. He headed the department from 2004 through 2011.
-Two men are dead following a boating accident at a poker run event Saturday in Wayne County. According to Wayne County Coroner Forrest Hicks, Jeffrey Thomas Asbell, 47, and Bradley David Smith, 39, both from Joplin, Mo.., were the victims of the wreck in which a speedboat flipped on the water. … Hicks said that the boat had flipped over near the Tom’s Creek area of Lake Cumberland. The men were brought to the boat ramp at Camp Earl Wallace where they were pronounced dead at approximately 12:35 p.m. by Hicks.
-Gov. Steve Beshear said Tuesday that most of Kentucky’s uninsured population will qualify for Medicaid coverage or federal subsidies and tax credits which will make health insurance affordable through the state’s new health benefit exchange under the federal Affordable Care Act. Five insurance companies have submitted rates approved by the Department of Insurance: Humana, Anthem, United Healthcare, Bluegrass Family Health, and The Kentucky Health Cooperative. All will cover an expanded list of services, and no one can be denied coverage because of pre-existing conditions. Beshear said four out of five uninsured Kentuckians will qualify for some sort of coverage with expanded Medicaid rolls the new law will “provide affordable health insurance to every single Kentuckian for the first time in history.” … About 308,000 (Kentuckians) with incomes of 138 percent of the federal poverty level will be eligible for Medicaid coverage beginning Jan. 1, 2014. … The remaining 332,000 (Kentuckians who qualify) can shop for health coverage through the health exchanges. … Critics of the new law have predicted skyrocketing premiums.
National News:
-The combination of heat and scarce amounts of rain intensified the drought in several agriculturally significant states, contributing to declining crop conditions in parts of the Midwest and South. However, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said in a separate report Thursday the expected record corn harvest and third-largest soybean crop are on track, since areas that aren’t seeing as severe a drought will produce enough to make up for the driest regions. Crops in states such as Kentucky and Tennessee look better than they did a month ago, the USDA said, while Iowa and Missouri are suffering from the heat. … This week’s national drought monitor, which tracked conditions from Sept. 3 to Tuesday, shows nearly 50.7 percent of the contiguous United States is now in moderate drought or worse.
-After falling four years in a row, U.S. births may finally be leveling off. The number of babies born last year — a little shy of four million — is only a few hundred less than the number in 2011, according to a government report released Friday. That suggests that lately, fewer couples may be scared away from having children because of the economy or other factors, some experts say. … Falling births is a relatively new phenomenon in this country. Births were on the rise since the late 1990s and hit an all-time high of more than 4.3 million in 2007. The drop that followed was widely attributed to the nation’s flagging economy. Experts believed that many women or couples who were out of work or had other money problems felt they couldn’t afford to start or add to their family. The economy officially was in a recession from December 2007 until June 2009. But well into 2011, polls showed most Americans remained gloomy, citing anemic hiring, a depressed housing market and other factors. … Highlights of the report include: — Rates fell again for women in their early 20s, down three percent from 2011. That’s the lowest mark for women in that age group since 1940, when comprehensive national birth records were first compiled. — For women in their late 20s, birth rates fell one percent. That age group accounts for more than a quarter of all of the nation’s births. The rate rose a slight one percent for women in their early 30s who have nearly as many babies as women in their late 20s. — Rates also rose two percent for moms ages 35 and older, and one percent for women in their early 40s. Rates in older moms have been rising slightly in recent years, despite the overall downward trend. Experts say that’s because older women generally have better jobs or financial security, and are more sensitive to the ticking away of their biological clocks. — Birth rates for teen moms have been falling since 1991 and hit yet another historic low. The number of babies born to teens last year — about 305,000 — is less than half the peak of nearly 645,000 in 1970. The teen birth rate has been cut in half since 1991, said Bill Albert of the National Campaign to Prevent Teen and Unplanned Pregnancy, who called it a “stunning turnaround.” Experts attribute that decline to a range of factors, including less sex and more use of contraception.
Gas Price Comparison:
Somerset, $3.41. Frankfort, $3.26. London, $3.24. Lexington, $3.37. Florence, $3.52. State average, $3.49.
Local Politics:
-A former major league baseball player has left the batting cage and is on deck for the political arena. Josh Anderson, who made it to the Big Leagues after starring at Pulaski County High School and Eastern Kentucky University, said this week he will be a candidate for county clerk during next year’s local election cycle. Anderson, a resident of the Eubank community, appears to be getting into a crowded group of candidates to succeed Ralph Troxtell who will retire at the end of 2014. Linda Burnett and Tim Price, both deputy clerks in Troxtell’s office, announced their candidacy to succeed their boss almost immediately after Troxtell made public his planned retirement. Former County Clerk Willard Hansford said later he might come out of retirement and seek to regain the office. … The young Anderson has considerable name recognition resulting from his major league career with the Houston Astros, Atlanta Braves, Detroit Tigers and Kansas City Royals.
-With less than two months before petitions of election can be filed, candidates are almost lining up to toss their hats in the ring. … Statewide, a U.S. Senate race is cluttering the television networks, and Somerset’s Hal Rogers is expected to seek an 18th term as U.S. Congressman from the 5th Congressional District. Locally, district judges Katie Wood and Scott Lawless will be up for reelection. … The Commonwealth Journal at this point has not been informed of any other possible candidates for district judge. Rodney Dick, a Nancy-area farmer and longtime employee of the Pulaski County Road Department, has said he may oppose incumbent Mike Harris for Pulaski County Jailer. … Alan Keck, president and general manager of Somerset Recycling Services Inc., has formally announced his candidacy for mayor of Somerset. He appears to have the backing of Somerset-Pulaski County United, a group sponsoring a study of the feasibility of a united government for all of Pulaski County. The group has not been well received by incumbent Somerset Mayor Eddie Girdler who has firmly rejected the study idea. Girdler said he definitely will seek a third term. Jim Rutherford, veteran member of Somerset City Council, says he is considering the race for mayor, and the rumor mill has it that two or three other city councilors are looking at the mayor’s office. All members of Somerset City Council will be up for reelection next year. The contest for county judge-executive is expected to be crowded. Incumbent Judge-executive Barty Bullock will seek another term and he likely will have lots of company in next May’s GOP primary. Political newcomer Rick Girdler admits he would like to serve as judge-executive. … Girdler, 58, has been in the insurance business for more than 35 years. The owner of Girdler Insurance Agency is a Republican. Steve Kelley, a former Somerset city councilor, said he definitely will try again for the county judge’s office. He finished a strong second to Bullock in the 2010 GOP primary. On the other side of the aisle, potential Democratic candidates are scarce. However, an unsuccessful independent candidate for judge-executive in 2010 says he will try again for the county judge’s office either as an independent or Democratic candidate. Charles Alan Carrender, now registered as an independent, said if no viable Democratic candidate gets in the race he will register as a Democrat and run as a Democratic candidate. If no Democrat files, he said he will run again as an independent. … And looming in the background is former four-term judge-executive Darrell BeShears. Despite finishing out of the money in the 2010 judge-executive’s contest, BeShears, some say, did more for Pulaski County than any county judge in history. He led the way in enacting Pulaski County’s 1 percent occupational tax, a move that took the county from impoverished Appalachia to a comparatively affluent position among counties in Kentucky. … Burnside, Ferguson, Science Hill and Eubank all will elect city hall officials in November. Candidates for these offices have until August to file. Mayor Frey Todd of Eubank, Science Hill Mayor Bill Dick and Burnside Mayor Ron Jones all have said they will seek reelection. Ferguson Mayor Allen Dobbs said he will make an announcement later.
News from Local Businesses:
-The Somerset Post Office building on North Maple Street is cool. Just before noon Wednesday a large crane parked on the south side of the building lifted two new air-conditioning units atop the structure. The new units replaced units nearly a half century old. “One of our air-conditioning units went out and the other one was old,” said Gail Reams, Somerset postmaster. Both of the old units apparently were installed when the post office building was built in 1967-68. … The post office building on North Maple opened June 24, 1968. Some 350 people attended a dedicatory program for the structure on July 4, 1968. The building at the time was called one of the finest facilities in this area. The vacated old post office building on North Main Street, through the efforts of U.S. Senator John Sherman Cooper, was given to the people of Pulaski County for use as a public library. The building served as a library until the new library on South Main Street was built a few years ago. The old library building now houses Carnegie Community Arts Center.
-Somerwoods Nursing and Rehabilitation Center was recognized at the state capitol recently as part of a statewide effort to recognize Kentucky’s long term care providers. The Kentucky Association of Health Care Facilities held its first Crusade for Caregivers event, and the facility was honored for receiving the American Health Care Association’s Bronze Commitment to Quality Award. “I was honored to be recognized by the association and our state lawmakers. But this is an honor not just for myself, but for the staff and all of Kentucky’s long term care providers,” said administrator Brian Jaggers.
School News:
-News of nearly $400,000 allotted to help fund Advanced Placement tests at the high school level was welcomed by many educators, and it may play straight into local school districts’ move toward providing as many opportunities for college and career preparation as possible. “We have really tried to strengthen our AP program,” said Wesley Cornett, principal at Somerset High School. “Our goal is to get to that point where we can provide an opportunity for students to get that college credit.” The Advanced Placement program — AP for short — began in 1995 and is overseen by the College Board, a national organization that develops and implements a number of standardized tests at secondary schools in the U.S. as part of a mission to promote college readiness. … AP classes are structured in such a way as to imitate the environment of a first-year college class. … Students can opt to put their new knowledge and skills to the test by taking an AP exam in each course. Those exams, graded on a scale of between 1 and 5, where 5 is a perfect score, can provide students with the opportunity to earn first-year credits at participating colleges and universities. … Mardi Montgomery, director of next-generation programs with Pulaski County Schools, said qualifying scores earned by Pulaski and Southwestern High School students in the last school year translated to opportunities for more than $632,000 in savings through just the University of Kentucky alone. “As a result of our students’ AP qualifying scores, on a regular basis our students are entering college and/or technical school as second semester freshmen or even well into their sophomore year,” said Montgomery. “This translates to thousands of dollars of savings for parents.” … Montgomery said the Pulaski Board of Education has voted to help pay for half of the AP exam fee for qualifying low-income students. That cuts the cost from between $80 and $90 to approximately $40. Cornett said Somerset’s Board of Education has also elected to go in a similar direction. He said students who take the AP test are reimbursed by the school board. “Students will come to us and say ‘Hey, I want to take this test, I’m not sure if I’ll pass it, but I want to try, and I have no money,’” Cornett said. “We’re very glad to offer that.”
Things to Do:
-The YEARN Program was established by the Carnegie Community Arts Center in 2013 with the assistance of the Lake Area Foundation. It is a program designed to help young emerging artists who have a passion for performing or visual arts to further their creativity through various opportunities. YEARN provides professional mentoring, classes, guidance and exhibits/recitals/videos for youth with some experience in music and art, and serious about pursuing their craft — ages 5 to 25.
-ZumbaFest – Sept. 14, 2013, at the Pulaski County Park. Live DJ, silent auction, raffle items and giveaways, food, and face painting. Proceeds will go to AIM Pregnancy Center and Kerrington’s Heart Inc.
-A free music festival featuring a host of regional bands will be held this weekend. The first-ever Wood Boogie Music, Arts & Swap event will start tonight at 6 p.m. and last through 6 a.m. Sunday. It’s held on Hickory Nut Ridge Road in Nancy, Ky. Among the bands performing at the two-day festival are: Deadly Sins Burlesque, Flint Ridge Millers, Lost in Liberty, The Whitehall Bear, Max Power, Tiny Tiny, Little Ship, Nature Must Run, DJ Travisty, Slope Hollar Debutants, Sonnheim, Opossum Trot Blues Band, Boogeyman, and Swap Meet Jam Band. The festival is free of charge, but donations are accepted. … Guests are encouraged to bring what you want to trade at our festival swap meet. … All camping is primitive with no electric or water hook-ups, but RV’s, buses and travel campers are welcome. You may bring coolers and food. Camping is free. Parking is free. All vending plots are free.
-Nashville’s Lonnie Hill & the Keytones will perform one night only at the Carnegie Community Arts Center, 107 N. Main St. in downtown Somerset. This talented stage, radio and TV star and his band will sing and play traditional country and western music on Saturday, Sept. 14 at 7 p.m. Tickets are $10 and children under seven get in free.
-It’s time for Cougar Fest! Somerset Christian School, 815 Grand Central Blvd. Thursday, Sept. 19, 6-8:00 p.m. Games and prizes, inflatables, silent auction. Everyone is invited to the annual fundraising festival to benefit the school.
-Somerset Family Fitness Center — 100 East Somerset Church Road. Piloxing uniquely mixes Pilates and boxing moves into a calorie blasting, muscle toning, core-centric workout. Come experience the power, speed and agility of boxing with the beautiful sculpting and flexibility of Pilates. Tuesdays from 5-6 p.m.
Engagements and Anniversaries:
-Jessica Annette Jones and Austin Eugene Farmer will be united in marriage Saturday, Sept. 21, 2013. The ceremony will take place at 2:00 p.m. at Buena Vista Baptist Church. The bride-to-be is the daughter of Larry and Pam Jones, of Somerset, Ky. She is a 2010 graduate of Southwestern High School, and a 2012 graduate of Sullivan University with a CMA degree. She is currently employed at Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital as a phlebotomist. The groom-to-be is the son of Eugene Farmer, Cranks, Ky., and Kim Noe, Hamilton, Ohio. He is a 2001 graduate of James A. Cawood High School, and a 2003 graduate of Southeast Technical & Community College with an associate of arts degree. He currently is employed by J.A.D. Coal as a scale house manager at Coldiron, Ky. After a honeymoon in Florida, they will reside in London, Ky.
-Glen and Opal Whitaker celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary on Sept. 4, 2013. They were married Sept. 4, 1953, at a preacher’s house in Sloan’s Valley. They are the parents of three children: Kenneth Adams, the late Denver Adams, and Linda Howard. They also have four grandchildren and three step grandchildren.
Obituaries:
-Louanne Ellis, 57, of Somerset, Ky., passed away Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2013, in Monticello, Ky. She was born Oct. 11, 1955, in Cleveland, Ohio, to Harold Mitchell and Helen Wiley Adams. She was of the Protestant faith and a Court Advocate for the Bethany House. Louanne was always helping the less fortunate throughout her life and career and enjoyed restoring old furniture. She was very dedicated to her family. … She is survived by her parents; a daughter…; two brothers…; a sister…; and five grandchildren. … In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to the Bethany House, C/O In Memory of Louanne Ellis, or to Somerset Community College, C/O The Ellis Memorial Fund.
-Johnny James Gibson, 64, departed this life on Thursday, Sept. 5th, 2013, at his residence. Mr. Gibson was born on Dec. 25, 1948, in Somerset, Ky., to Elaine Morrow Gibson and the late Russell Irvin Gibson. He is a six-year U.S. Navy Veteran, who was stationed on the USS Sam Rayburn Submarine during Vietnam. Mr. Gibson loved playing the guitar, hunting Indian relics, hunting and fishing, and loved his family. He was of the Baptist faith and retired from the Ky. State Highway Department as a Highway Engineer. He is survived by his mother, Elaine Gibson of Somerset, Ky.; a son, Johnny Gibson II of Somerset, Ky.; two daughters, Shondra (and Jeff) Casada of Bronston, Ky., Christina Miller Gibson (and Corey Dick) of Lexington, Ky., a brother…; a sister…; five grandchildren, Lucas Gibson, Magnolia Gibson, Katarina Gibson, Zackary Casada and Katie Casada; and his former wives, Patricia Gibson of Somerset, Ky., and Pamela Sue Miller of Tateville, Ky. … Graveside services will be held on Monday, Sept. 9, 2013, at 11 a.m. at Mill Springs National Cemetery with Bro. Perry Dobbs officiating. Military Honors to be conducted by American Legion Post 38.
-Jewell “Judy” Littrell Cummins passed away from this life on Sunday, Sept. 8, 2013, and went to be with the Lord. She was born Aug. 31, 1925, in Pulaski County, Ky., daughter of the late C.M. and Clara Littrell. She was married to her husband, W.C. “Jack” Cummins, who died on May 12, 1984. They were united in marriage on Sept. 23, 1942, at the First Christian Church with the late L.D. Fisher officiating. She was a life-long member of the First Christian Church and the Adams Sunday School. Also, she enjoyed being a member of the Moon Beam Homemakers Club and Senior Friends. She had been an Associate of Wal-Mart for more than 20 years and enjoyed the comradery of her friends she worked with and her peers. She was privileged to see the children of some of her customers grow into young adults during her time there. She is survived by one daughter…; four grandchildren…; four great-grandchildren…; and many nieces and nephews. … Her passion was sewing and cooking for her family and friends. You could always expect her home to be surrounded by beautiful flowers she loved to share with friends. Judy was a kind and loving person who will greatly be missed by everyone who knew her, and she leaves a host of relatives, friends, and church family who mourn her passing and celebrate her home going. She will lie in state at the Somerset First Christian Church on Ky. 39 in Somerset, Kentucky from 11 a.m. until time for services at 1 p.m. today, Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2013. She will be laid to rest in the Liberty Cemetery at Bee Lick in the Littrell section of the cemetery with her husband, her son, her father, mother and infant twins. In lieu of flowers family request expressions of sympathy to be made to the First Christian Church Building Fund.
-Thelma Opal Thomas Sowder, 101, passed away Monday Sept. 9, 2013, at Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital. She was born on May 25, 1912, in Faubush, Ky. to the late Joseph and Lucy Rainwater Thomas. She was an active member of Somerset First Baptist Church and retired from General Electric. A graduate of Somerset High School Class of 1934 and taught Sunday School to five-year-olds for over 30 years. Thelma always put the needs of others above her own and was always an avid prayer warrior. … She is survived by one son…; two daughters…; and two sisters. … She was also survived by ten grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. … Funeral Services will be held Friday Sept. 13, 2013, at 9:30 a.m. in the Serenity Chapel of Southern Oaks Funeral Home with Bro. Troy McGahan and Bro. David Pendley officiating. Burial will be in Lakeside Memorial Gardens.
-Somerset resident and world-renowned Christian Magician Greg Farmer lost his battle with cancer Wednesday and passed away. Farmer made a name for himself with his sleight of hand, but will probably best be remembered for using his magic skills to spread the Word of God. Born with a cleft palate speech impediment, Greg Farmer grew up afraid to talk in public settings, but his magic gave him a voice. Then, as Farmer honed his magical skills, he used that voice to share the Word of God. … Up until his death, Farmer was booking nearly 100 gospel magic shows a year, all throughout the United States. … In 2005, Farmer formed his own nonprofit ministry, which consists of his evangelist magic shows and a thrift store. … After overcoming several life-threatening episodes as a young boy, Farmer was diagnosed with stage-4 pancreatic cancer over a year ago. “Even through his battle with cancer, I have never once saw his faith waiver, ministry board member David Morris stated. “Whether in the doctor’s office or on social media, Greg Farmer was always seeking opportunities to share his faith and tell what God has done in his life; and what He can do in your yours.”
-Judith Ann Linkes, 67, of Somerset, Ky., departed this life on Thursday, Sept. 12, 2013, at her home surrounded by her loving family and friends. Judy was born on Nov. 29, 1945, in Somerset, Ky., to Mallie Casada and the late Coy Casada. She was a faithful member of the Science Hill Christian Church. Some of her favorite hobbies were gardening, flowers and crafts, but most precious to her was her family, especially her grandbabies. She is survived by her mother, Mallie Casada of Somerset, Ky.; two daughters, Lori King of Somerset, Ky., and Lana Linkes of Eubank, Ky.; one brother...; two sisters…; five grandchildren…; five great-great grandchildren…; and a host of nieces and nephews. … Visitation for Judy Linkes will be today at 11 a.m. with the funeral service to follow at 2 p.m. at Science Hill Christian Church with Bro. Charles Lucas officiating. Burial will be at Science Hill Cemetery. … The family requests expressions of sympathy be made to the Science Hill Christian Church in memory of Judith Ann Linkes.
-Ruth E. Warren, 69, of Science Hill, Ky., passed away Thursday, Sept. 12, 2013, at Hospice of Lake Cumberland, Jean Waddle Care Center. She was born in Wayne County, Ky., on May 25, 1944, daughter of the late Howard and Laura Jones Robinson. She was a cake designer, store clerk for Carl Dick’s Store, floral designer and caretaker for Science Hill Cemetery. She was a member of Science Hill Garden Club and Eastern Star. She is survived by her husband, Amos Warren of Science Hill; special friends and adopted daughters, Amy Weddle and Jill Susan Warren Bryant; and adopted son, John Howard Warren. She is also survived by two brothers…; two sisters…; and a host of nieces and nephews. … A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. today at Morris & Hislope Funeral Home with John Howard Warren and Jill Warren Bryant officiating. Burial will be in Science Hill Cemetery. … The family requests that donations go to the American Cancer Society, Hospice of Lake Cumberland or Science Hill Cemetery.
This Week in Local Sports:
-When Somerset and Southwestern last hooked up at the Reservation 12 years ago, it produced a game to remember with the Briar Jumpers winning the game by a score of 31-27. Friday evening’s Don Marshall Bowl match-up between the Jumpers and the Warriors was another game for the ages, as Robbie Lucas’ Briar Jumper squad scored in the closing minutes to come away with a 22-19 victory over the homestanding Warriors. With 1:57 remaining in the ballgame, quarterback Jesse Meece rocketed the ball to the end zone to junior Jacob Burchett for a 33-yard touchdown connection, putting Southwestern ahead by five points at 19-14. Despite failing to convert on the two-point conversion, it looked as if the Warriors were on their way to their first victory of the 2013 season. Somerset would not go down without a fight though, as sophomore quarterback Castle Hatcher zigged and zagged his way down the field for a 66-yard touchdown run to give the Jumpers a one-point, 20-19 lead over the Warriors. After the two-point try, the Jumpers expanded their lead to 22-19. On the ensuing possession, Hatcher would seal the victory for the Purple and Gold after intercepting a pass from Meece. Thanks to Hatcher’s late-game heroics, Somerset was able to earn their inaugural win of the year after beginning the year with back-to-back losses to Pulaski County and Belfry. … For Southwestern, once again, it was another heartbreaking loss for the third straight week. After falling to Corbin in their season opener and Knox Central in overtime last week, the Warriors were looking to garner victory number one of the year against the Jumpers.
-Winless North Hardin rolled into The Reservation on Friday night to face a 2-0 Pulaski County football team in the annual Don Marshall Bowl, and while Southwestern’s venue wasn’t a ‘House of Horrors’ for the Trojans, it was indeed a ‘Hall of Horrors’ of sorts for the Trojans. Pulaski County’s quarterback Riley Hall simply picked North Hardin apart on Friday evening, completing 18-27 passes for 238 yards and touchdowns, while running for two more scores. Thanks to Hall and the plenty of help he got from his teammates, the Maroons dump-trucked North Hardin, rolling up 523 yards of total offense on their way to a 57-35 beatdown over the Trojans.
-The pee wee Pulaski Elementary Mustangs started the year off with a 19-6 win over a good Nancy Elementary Dragon team. On the offensive side of the ball the offensive line set the tone throughout the game by providing holes for the running backs to run through. The O-line is led by Dylan Elliot, Tyler Johnson, James Stamper, Foster Fraley, Coltan Randolph, Leyton Bramble, Conner Flynn and Tommy York. Will Blankenship scored the first touchdown of the game for the Mustangs with Brodrick Finley adding the extra point. The very first play after the Mustang defense recovered a Dragon fumble, Jack McCullom raced 35 yards for another Mustang touchdown. The Mustang scoring was capped off on the day with Carson Fraley scoring from eight yards out. … The entire defense played well and was led in tackling by Elliot, Randolph, McCullom, Bramble, Flynn and Kris Hughes.
-The junior Mustangs of Pulaski Elementary battled the elements to earn a 35-0 win over the Nancy Elementary Dragons. Zack Travis got the Mustangs on the board early with a 30-yard scamper around the right end. Clayton Harness added the extra point with a tough run. Brysen Dugger got the Mustangs’ second touchdown with a well-timed pick six from the safety spot. Brady Cain added the extra point following a great lead block from Travis. The next Mustang strike came from Chandler Godby around the left end. Brady Cain opened the hole after a good play fake from Dugger and Travis. Godby’s speed did the rest. … Braiden Myers, Brayden Cook, Jaxon Whitaker, Tanner Godsey, Carter Kring, Jacob Wilburn, Jared Ard, Nathan Hart, Coleson Thompson, Mason Strunk, Conner Haste, and Christopher James all saw significant time in the Mustang opener. Dugger got in the end zone again for the Mustangs’ 4th score of the first half. Harness added his second extra point of the day. Clayton Harness added the 5th TD as the Mustangs went to the half with a 35-0 lead. The game was shortened in the second half because of weather, and the game ended with that same score. … Anchored by Myers, Whitaker, and Cook up front, the Mustangs linebackers of Cade Sullivan, Michael Craft and Clayton Harness applied pressure and successfully controlled their areas all day.
-Southern Braves Peewee won over the Shopville Tigers, 34-0. Leading the offense for the Braves was Anthony Ray with 111 rushing yards, two touchdowns and two extra points. Indred Whitaker had 73 rushing yards and two touchdowns. Owen Campbell had 45 yards and one touchdown. Hunter Lewis rushed for 29 yards and one extra point. Elijah Ray rushed for five yards and had an extra point, and Elijah Seward rushed for five yards. Defensively for the Braves Cohl “Train” Pierce had six tackles including three sacks. Elijah Ray had four tackles. Lucas “Double Deuce” Flynn and Caleb Scales adding for three tackles. Owen Campbell, Anthony Ray, Jensen Ward, Indred Whitaker and Zabrey Bortz all having two tackles. Hunter Lewis, Chandler Lewis, Jacob Collett and Paxton Futrell all added for one tackle.
-There’s no denying the Somerset Briar Jumper and Southwestern Warrior boys’ soccer teams were headed in different directions going into their first matchup of the season last Saturday night at Somerset’s Clara Morrow Field. Steve Wallace’s Somerset team was coming off impressive wins over South Laurel and Frankfort, while Southwestern had fallen at home to both Lincoln County and arch-rival Pulaski County. And when all was said and done on Saturday, the trend for both clubs stayed relatively the same. Somerset’s Carlos Canella scored the first three goals of the contest in the first half, and the Briar Jumpers basically never looked back, downing the Warriors in impressive fashion by a final tally of 7-1. … After (Canella’s) first three scores that extended Somerset’s lead out to 3-0, teammate Austin Hill found the nets extending the lead out to 4-0 in favor of the purple and gold and the rout was on. Southwestern’s Annand Prabhu tallied his club’s lone score of the night, cutting the margin to 4-1 in favor of the Briar Jumpers, but a goal from Marcus Arntsen before the half gave Somerset a very comfortable, 5-1 cushion at the intermission.
-Ever since the Pulaski County girls’ soccer team posted a 9-0 win over arch-rival Somerset last season in the finals of the 47th District Soccer Tournament, the rematch had been circled on Somerset’s calendar. … And on Tuesday night at PC Field, the two clubs squared off for the first time since that district tourney final, and Somerset played like a team on a mission. Allie Brummett’s goal just three minutes into the contest gave the Lady Jumpers a 1-0 advantage, while teammate Hala Ayyash’s goal late in the contest brought Somerset back to a 2-2 tie, sending the game into sudden death. After two scoreless sudden death periods, the game went to a shootout, with Erin Mullins’ club doing just enough to gain revenge for last season’s district tourney loss, as Somerset outlasted PC in a great contest by a final of 3-2.
-The Pulaski County High School boys’ cross country team placed third in this weekend’s Purple Strider Invitational. The Maroons scored 77 points, behind South Oldham’s 62 and Bowling Green’s 74. Senior Mason Blevins led the way for the Maroons with a sixth-place finish and a 17:15 clocking for the 5,000-meter course. Senior Morgan Stevens placed 12th with a 18:03 clocking. Pulaski’s Brennan Perkins placed 18th, Matthew Crawford placed 20th, Austin Hyden placed 26th, Dalton Lovins placed 30th and Sam Smith placed 35th. … For Southwestern, junior Jordan Carrington placed 19th with a 18:23 clocking and Spencer Brainard placed 65th. On the girls’ side, the Pulaski Lady Maroons placed fifth with 139 points, while Bowling Green claimed the gold trophy with 19 points. Freshman Alyssa Hyden led the way for the Lady Maroons with an 11th place finish and a 22:01 clocking. Seventh-grader Devin Mayfield placed 17th and was timed at 22:22. Rounding out Pulaski’s finishers were Sydney New in 20th, Sarah Burton in 52nd, Raegan Ruby in 67th, Mandi Rodgers in 68th, Jean Weaver in 76th and Holly Estes 82nd. … For Southwestern, sophomore Ashley Phelps placed 46th and was clocked at 24:26 for 5,000 meters. Leanne Crowder placed 73rd and Skye Combs placed 79th.
-Somerset Christian School volleyball coach Guy Crubaugh may have said it best following the Lady Cougars’ loss to archrival Heritage Christian Academy on Saturday afternoon at the Charlie Correll Memorial Gymnasium. “We may have lost the battle, but we haven’t lost the war,” stated Crubaugh, following his team’s first loss of the 2013 KCAA volleyball season. …. Unfortunately for the homestanding Lady Cougars, the Lady Warriors of Heritage Christian came away with a 3-0 victory. For Somerset, the loss was their first of the season, bringing their record to 11-1. … April Wood had herself a nice afternoon for Somerset Christian, leading the way with ten kills. Audrey Moore chimed in with six kills, while Brooklyn Ricks and Summer Phelps had five kills each. Lexie Turpin and Gabby Moore both finished a lone kill in the loss. Ricks, Wood, and A. Moore all had two aces each in the game, while G. Moore led the way with five blocks. Turpin had 22 assists on the afternoon and Wood had one.
-Heading into Tuesday night’s match-up with Green County, Southwestern had not lost a home game at the Wigwam since they dropped a match to Lafayette on Oct. 8, 2009. Unfortunately for the Lady Warriors, that home game winning streak would come to an end on Tuesday night at the Wigwam, as the visiting Green County Lady Dragons edged out Southwestern by a score of 3-2. … Kasey Williams led the way for Southwestern in two categories, as the senior finished with 11 kills and four aces. … With the loss, Southwestern fell to an even 8-8 on the year.
-Pulaski County High School (girls’ volleyball team) defeated the Lady Rebels of Casey County 3-1 on Tuesday night, moving the Lady Maroons to 2-0 in district play. Pulaski senior Samantha Randolph had a huge game for the Lady Maroons getting 34 kills, which was not only a game high but a career high. Alyssa Black also played a big role in the win with 36 assists. … The Lady Maroons are now 10-6 on the season.
-With a 3-0 loss to Casey County on Thursday night at the Briar Patch, Somerset’s winless streak in the 47th District (volleyball season) continued. The Lady Jumpers couldn’t seem to get things going in the game, as they fell to the visiting Lady Rebels in straight sets by scores of 25-15, 25-13, and 25-18. … Aubrey Kelley, a sophomore, led the way for Somerset with a team-high five kills. Kaitlyn Moore had two kills, while Haley Ellison and Jensen Pierce both had a kill in the loss. Kristyn Moore, Kaitlyn Moore, and Lauren Maynard all had an ace in the game.
-The Pulaski County High School boys golf team successfully defended its title at the Hart County Invitational at Caveland Country Club with a score of 308. Pulaski junior Kellen Wilson also repeated as individual medalist champion with a one-under-par score of 71. … Freshman Chris Blount finished third after losing in a playoff with an 18-hole score of 75. Eighth-grader Grant Norris finished fifth on a score card playoff with a score of 81. The player he finished ahead of was teammate freshman Kaleb Thurman, who also shot an 81. Justin Mayfield, a junior who represented Pulaski in last year’s KHSAA State Tournament, carded an 85. Junior Taylor Hurt completed his round with an 84. The host school, Hart County finished second in the tournament with a score of 341 and the Southwestern Warriors finished third with a score of 343.
-The United Way of South Central Kentucky’s 28th Annual Golf Scramble was held Wednesday, August 7, at Eagle’s Nest Country Club. … The team of Eric Adams, Colby Brown, Todd McDaniel, and Andrew Cash was first in the event with a gross score of 53 and a net score of 50.9. … Josh Cimala, Cory Ryan, Johnny Cain, and Phil Grundy placed second in the scramble with a gross score of 54 and a net score of 51.4. … Todd Wood, Rodney Stevens, Brent Tarter, and Daryl Kegley were third in the scramble with a gross score of 59 and net score of 52.
-Two local baseball players, Charlie Dishman of Somerset High School and Aaron Smith of Pulaski County High School, were selected to play in the prestigious Chicago All-Star Junior Classic this past month. The team was comprised of upcoming seniors and was voted on and selected after a tryout of the top upcoming seniors in the state of Kentucky. … “This was such a great opportunity and honor for Charlie and Aaron, and believe me, they did not disappoint the over 80 collegiate recruiters and at last count 24 professional baseball scouts who were in attendance,” stated Somerset baseball coach Phil Grundy. Dishman went 5-for-10 with three doubles and a homer and was clocked as high as 88 mph on the mound in his two innings of work. Smith was 4-for-10 with two doubles against some of the best high school pitchers in the U.S.
-Athletes of the Week: Carlos Canella, Somerset High School, and Nicole Upchurch, Southwestern High School.
Advertisements from Local Businesses:
-Captain D’s Seafood – Two country style fish dinners, $9.99. Classic Fish & Fries, $2.99. Thank you for voting us #1 Fish and Seafood Winner 8 years in a row!
-Somerset Elite Training Center – 202 Sallee Street. $10 off enrollment fee for all new enrollees.
-Haney’s Appledale Farm – Delicious homegrown apples are ripe! Come try our homemade pies! 8350 West Highway 80, Nancy.
-Mum and Pumpkin Patch – 5,000 mums to pick from. Turn on mile marker 3 at the 914 By-pass, go 0.5 miles on right (close to the Southwestern High School entrance.)
-Speedy Taco — Lunch special every day, $4.99. 100% authentic Mexican food. 5295 S. Hwy. 27, Somerset. Across from Hwy. 27 Twin Drive-In.
-Salon Lux — Somerset’s premier salon and spa, offering full body pampering, massage and hair services. Now filling chairs. Free rent until 2014!
-West Somerset Wrecking – Hwy. 461. Now open Saturday, 9-2.
In the Classifieds:
-For sale — Reduced! 90 Julies Way. Five bedrooms, 3.5 baths, 2-car attached garage and 1-car utility garage on lower level. Wonderful eat-in kitchen with oak cabinetry, deck off kitchen, large lot and priced to sell quickly. $168,000.
-For sale — Nice home close to town in Pumphouse Estates with four bedrooms and two and a half baths, living room, family room with fireplace, dining room, kitchen and sunroom. New carpet is being installed upstairs. Home has two car attached garage and picket fence in backyard. $159,900.
-For sale — 151 Woodland Drive. Over 2000 sq. ft. brick home. In Oak Lawn sub. $108,000.
-For rent — Waterfall Condo, Lee’s Ford Resort. 2 bedroom, 2 bath. Hardwood. Tile jacuzzi & tile shower. Granite counters. $640/mo. Water, garbage, WI Fl included. No pets.
-For rent — Hughes Lane. 2 bedroom, 1 bath duplex. One car garage. $595/mo. No Pets.
-For rent – 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath. 1200 sq. ft. with W/D, gas fireplace & a deck overlooking the lake. $650/mo. + $650 deposit.
-For sale — 2005 Ford Escape V6, low miles. Loaded! $9,980.
-For sale — 2000 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited. Red, 163k miles. Been in household since new. $4,000.
-For sale — 2004 Ford Explorer “Eddie Bauer.” 4-WD, V8, Automatic. $7,995.
-Now hiring — Prairie Farm Dairy. General labor position open. Please apply at Somerset Career Center, 410 East Mt. Vernon Street.
-Now hiring — As we prepare to open our locally owned and operated Steak ‘n Shake in Somerset, we are seeking energetic, people-oriented individuals with excellent communication and leadership skills that seek a rewarding management career with an industry leader. Managers are responsible for ensuring that the restaurant is running smoothly and making the guest the highest priority.
Showing This Week at 27 Twin Drive-In:
Riddick – We’re the Millers – 2 Guns – The Conjuring – One Direction: This is Us – Mortal Instruments: City of Bones
Recipe of the Week:
Dried Apple Snacks
(makes about 4 cups)
-3-1/2 pounds of apples, peeled, cored and sliced
-2 cups sugar
-1 cup brown sugar
-2 teaspoon cinnamon
This dried apple snack recipe would make a great snack for this winter. Pretreat apples by dipping them in a solution to keep them from turning brown. Allow the apples to dry. In a large plastic bag combine sugars and cinnamon. Toss the dry apples in the sugar mixture. If you have a dehydrator, follow the instructions. If you don’t have a dehydrator, dry the apples at 130 degrees for about 21 hours or until pliable. The apples must be turned halfway through the drying process. When dried, any food safe container that protects the apples from air, moisture, light and insects will extend the shelf life of dried foods. If you need to a dehydrator, the Extension Office has one you can check out for one week at a time.
A Word from Your Humble Reporter, Bill Mardis:
Here hit is, friends! You’ins 2013-2014 WINTER WEATHER FUR-CAST is r’at c’here whilst hit’s still 90 in the shade! No other publeekation provides sich a service! An’ hit’s free uv charge. … Cleat Estes, this honored journal’s offi-shial fog counter out chere on Dutton Hill, marked down 8 foggy mornin’s in August. That means we’ll have 8 snows this comin’ winter deep ‘nough to trak a rabbit. … Miz Della Dalton counted 22 foggy mornin’s out at Nancy, an’ my ol’ Taylor County buddy, David Martin, sed they had 20 foggy mornin’s out on Buck Creek. … Friends, your humble reporter puts a lotta stock in David Martin’s fog count. That ol’ boy played baskitball back in Taylor County whur we both cume from. Martin cud hit that baskit. He cudda spit ambeer in a swingin’ jug. ... Me an David cudn’t a’ford no reg’lar baskitball, so we blow’d up a hawg bladder. That thang wud bounce funny, but you’ins cud shoot hit in a baskit. When you’ins larn’t to shoot a hawg bladder, hit made a reglar baskitball easy ‘cept when hit landed in a cow pile. A baskitball won’t bounce off’n a cow pile, special if’n hit’s been in the sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.