A lot was going on ten years ago. In downtown Somerset, we were just starting to enjoy our newly-remodeled Fountain Square… which was given an unwelcomed bubble bath before it even officially opened. Local police, who were not only dealing with lather-happy vandals, but who also were dealing with a few more serious crimes, were seeing promotions within their department. Also in the city, folks were looking forward to a revamped City Hall and, finally, its own recycling service.
Local sports programs were also making headlines, with exciting games of football, soccer, cross country and volleyball taking place through the week. On a smaller level, a few future football stars were just getting their feet wet playing in the local youth football leagues.
Here’s what was newsworthy in Pulaski County ten years ago this week, in 2013, from the pages of the Commonwealth Journal.
Fountain Square to be Dedicated Oct. 4
“It turned out better than even I expected.” Tiffany Bourne, community development director for Pulaski County, was reacting to a compliment that newly renovated Fountain Square is both impressive and beautiful. The Fountain Square Beautification Project, according to the contract deadline, will officially be complete Friday. Furnishings, including benches and planters, are expected to arrive “any day,” Bourne noted. Congressman Hal Rogers will headline a group of local dignitaries who will speak during a dedication ceremony at 10 a.m. Friday, October 4. Among the scheduled speakers are Somerset Mayor Eddie Girdler, Pulaski County Judge-executive Barty Bullock, Kentucky Senator Chris Girdler and Mrs. Cornelia Dozier Cooper, sister-in-law of U.S. Senator and Ambassador John Sherman Cooper whose statue guards the historic downtown centerpiece. … Designed by Russell Sitter, a Lexington water feature consultant …, the new fountain has been a traffic stopper. Water propelled 15 feet into the air flows into an inner-raised pool overflowing into a lower pool. … It updates a centerpiece last renovated in 1963 by the late Senator Cooper and his wife, Lorraine. Designed by M2D Design Group and Bell Engineering, the new Fountain Square is an open plaza space that serves as a focal point and an inviting gathering place. … Six of the existing cherry trees are preserved. … “This is the first time people using a wheelchair have access to the square,” Bourne said.
Somerset Police Taking Sudsy Fountain Seriously
Bubble bubble, toil and trouble. The common malapropism of a familiar line from Shakespeare’s “Macbeth” was applicable to the scene in downtown Somerset Monday morning, as the new Fountain Square received its maiden sudsing. Tiffany Bourne, Pulaski County’s Community Development Director, was the one to oversee the project and has taken great pride in the new-look fountain. Still, she took the prank in stride. “Kids will be kids,” she said. “It’s a local tradition. It didn’t hurt my feelings any. Back in high school, with the seniors and the sports teams, I can’t lie, we did it too,” she added. … A favorite pastime of local teens has been putting soap in the fountain on the town square, causing a massive amount of white, fluffy bubbles to materialize in the shallow pool. It’s proven mostly harmless, with only a bit of trouble on the part of those tasked with removing the bubbles, but still, it was a rite of passage Bourne had hoped to prevent. Bourne had billed the new fountain… as having “anti-suds technology.” Inserted into the water was a special chemical substance that would “eat” the bubbles, as Bourne put it. Ideally, the suds-dissipation would take about an hour. Bourne noted that it took a little bit longer Monday, however. … “It’s a bigger pool than the one (engineers) had been testing it in,” said Bourne. Still, “if we didn’t have it in there, the bubbles probably would have flowed into the streets,” she added. “(The chemicals) kept it contained.” … Shampooing the fountain is a criminal offense — seriously. Capt. Shannon Smith of the Somerset Police Department could warrant a misdemeanor charge of disorderly conduct for those responsible. However, he believed it might be more likely to draw a charge of criminal mischief — a felony. … Smith said his department has received about 10 to 12 complaints since the fountain opened about people climbing on it, wading in the pool, and general horseplay around the fountain. It’s dangerous, he noted, because there are lights in the fountain — and water and electricity prove a dangerous combination.
Energy Upgrade Will Put Somerset on the Map
Plans for Somerset’s $8.5 million energy center have been submitted to the state and United States Department of Agriculture, and a contract for the new city hall and natural gas nerve center will be let about first of October, Mayor Eddie Girdler said this week. “This will put Somerset on the map,” said Girdler. The energy center will be one of a kind in Kentucky and the nation, the mayor added. “We are the only one in the state pursuing natural gas and components are being added all the time.” The center will be an eye-catcher in a rapidly evolving downtown area. The modernistic, glass-bedecked structure, the first of its kind in Kentucky, will sprawl over most of a city block bounded by East Mt. Vernon and College streets. Main purpose of the center is to monitor the city’s vast natural gas pipeline network. The building’s four floors, including a basement, will house city hall offices and an emergency command center with police department space. The 36,200 square-foot structure will center on what is now a city parking lot. The area will be expanded by demolition of the former Meece Hardware building on the west side of the parking lot; the former city utilities building on the west side of College Street north of the parking lot; and the current city utilities building on the east side of College Street lust north of Somerset City Hall. The existing city hall facing East Mt. Vernon Street will be torn down to make way for a parking area. Estimated cost of the energy complex is $8,496,000. … The center will be energy self-sufficient with an adjacent natural-gas powered generating station that will provide more than enough electricity to operate the facility. Excess electricity produced by the generator will be put in Kentucky Utilities’ electrical grid in a trade-off deal with the city, Girdler said.
Duck Dynasty Event Scrapped
Sorry, “Duck Dynasty” fans. You’ll have to stick to watching the cast on TV. God’s Food Pantry announced Tuesday that the event scheduled for Saturday, October 5, featuring members of A&E’s “Duck Dynasty” has been canceled. According to Jack Keeney, executive director of God’s Food Pantry, sluggish sales contributed to the decision to terminate the engagement. “We regret having to cancel this event but we are less than three weeks out and we have sold less than 100 tickets,” said Keeney in a statement released to the media. Keeney said that anyone who purchased tickets to the event should contact the Center for Rural Development or God’s Food Pantry for a complete refund. … Cast members Jules “Jep” Robertson and wife Jessica, as well as Robertson family members Cole, Robertson and John Luke Robertson, were expected to appear in the Somerset event and share their stories and personal testimonies about the show. The event, which would have been held at Southwestern High School’s gym, charged $30 for upper-level seating, $40 for lower-level, and $100 for a “meet & greet” pass, with a photo opportunity with the stars. All proceeds were going to benefit God’s Food Pantry, to raise money for the meals the non-profit organization provides for local families in need, particularly around the holiday season.
City’s Recycling Program Officially Underway
The city’s … recycling pick-up service is officially underway. … “I just think it’s a great thing,” said Somerset City Councilor Jerry Wheeldon. “It saves a lot of landfill space, and anything that can get re-used, will get re-used.” … Recycling pick-up is included for free in residents’ normal garbage service with the city. … “It’s a great cooperation between the (Pulaski County) 109 Board and the city to fulfill environmental goals and to reduce cost,” said Mayor Eddie Girdler, who noted the program will help cut down on the city’s current landfill costs, which he said stands at around $750,000 yearly. “This will definitely pay off for us,” said Girdler.
Several SPD Officers Promoted
Somerset Police Department earlier this month announced several promotions within the agency. Lt. Randy Goff, Lt. William Hunt, and Lt. Shannon Smith were promoted to the rank of Captain. Sgt. Greg Martin and Sgt. Mike Correll were promoted to the rank of Lieutenant. The promotions came after Somerset City Council voted to make adjustments to SPD’s pay and classification plan. SPD Chief Doug Nelson took over the head position in the summer, and in an effort to provide more funding for new hires and salary raises, the assistant chief’s position — a position Nelson held for several years before his promotion — was eliminated. Captain Goff, Captain Hunt, and Captain Smith all began their law enforcement careers under Sheriff Sam Catron in the 1990s. Captain Goff has 22 years of law enforcement experience and has been employed with the Somerset Police Department since 1991. Captain Hunt has 17 years of experience and has served with SPD since 1996. Captain Smith has been with Somerset Police for the past 16 years and has 19 years of law enforcement experience. Lieutenant Greg Martin began his career at SPD in 1998 and previously served as a Sergeant in the Patrol Division. Lieutenant Correll got his start with the Stanford Police Department in 2001 and joined SPD in 2003.
Police Throw Book at Alleged Shoe Shoplifter
Shoplifting. Prescription pills. An altercation with police. All allegedly played a role in an incident at a major local store in which a Science Hill man was arrested. (The man,) 38, was charged with nine different counts of criminal behavior after provoking authorities at Walmart Monday night, according to the Somerset Police Department. Somerset Police Officer Andrew Wilson responded to the store that evening at about 8 p.m. to investigate a shoplifting complaint. Store personnel had allegedly caught (the man) trying to steal a pair of tennis shoes, according to SPD Capt. Shannon Smith, and had taken him in the store’s security area. … When Officer Wilson attempted to place (the man) under arrest, the suspect allegedly resisted and fought with officers, threatened officers, and attempted to disarm the officer. At one time during the altercation, (he) threatened that his girlfriend was with him and that she was armed with a gun and he could command her to shoot the officers, according to SPD. However, when officers checked the girlfriend, … she wasn’t armed, but did have several pills in her possession, according to Smith. (The woman) was cited for possession of a controlled substance, having a prescription-controlled substance not in a proper container, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Two County Bridges Deficient
Two bridges in Pulaski County, one in McCreary County and one in Wayne County are among more than 100 bridges in Kentucky that fall under the dual categories of fracture critical and structurally deficient, according to Lisa Tolliver, public affairs spokeswoman for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet. Listed as fracture critical and structurally deficient in a National Bridge Inventory are a bridge that takes Stab Road (CR 1912) over Buck Creek near the Shopville-Stab Fire Department and a bridge that takes McLin Lane (CR 1654) over Coldweather Creek near Nancy. State Representative Tommy Turner said the old bridge over Buck Creek on Stab Road is a part of old Ky. 80. He said it is not used much and could easily be bypassed. The bridge has an average daily traffic count of 104. The bridge on McLin Lane over Coldweather Creek has a 6-ton weight limit and an average daily traffic count of 20.
Oakwood staffer arraigned
An Oakwood employee accused of provoking a client to punch another client appeared in court this week. (The man,) 22, of Pine Knot, Ky., appeared in Pulaski District Court Wednesday and pleaded not guilty to two counts of knowing neglect of a vulnerable adult. (He) was arrested Monday at Oakwood after the Kentucky Attorney General’s Office received a report that (he) had allegedly convinced a developmentally disabled adult patient at Oakwood to hit another disabled patient. (He) also allegedly recorded video of the incident on his cell phone.
State News:
-State Representative Tommy Turner is “laid up” at home recuperating from a broken leg. “We were over in Virginia last Saturday letting our dogs run bears ... we go over there to Virginia and to Harlan and Letcher counties a lot. We run bears over there like we run raccoons over here,” said Turner, an avid sportsman. “Our dogs treed a bear and I was walking around a ledge (left from a coal mining operation) and got too close to the edge. The ledge gave way and I fell,” Turner related. “The boys with me said I fell about 15 feet. I landed on my right leg and broke it,” Turner said. “They had to winch me out of there. When I got out, I got on my four-wheeler and made it back to my truck. I didn’t know where any hospitals were around there so I drove on back from Virginia to the Somerset hospital (Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital),” Turner related. “I’m doing OK. I’m doing really good, except laid up for a couple of days,” Turner concluded. Turner represents the 85th House District.
-Resigning from the Legislature didn’t get former state Rep. John Arnold off the hook with colleagues who pressed ahead Tuesday with an investigation into allegations that he sexually harassed legislative staffers at the Capitol. Arnold, a Democrat from Sturgis, announced his resignation in a letter to Gov. Steve Beshear on Friday. Even so, a special committee laid groundwork Tuesday for an investigation that could lead to Arnold being censured by the House if the allegations are substantiated. Legislative workers Yolanda Costner and Cassandra Cooper say Arnold had touched them inappropriately and had made vulgar comments. In his letter of resignation, Arnold said “I do not believe that I am guilty of sexual harassment.”
National News:
-At least 13 people are dead, and several others were wounded after a gunman opened fire at the Washington Navy Yard on Monday, police said, spreading fear and chaos across the region as authorities sought to contain the panic. The incident, in which the death toll rose almost hourly, represents the single worst loss of life in the District since an airliner plunged into the Potomac River in 1982, killing 78. … The suspected shooter, identified by the FBI as Aaron Alexis, 34, living in Fort Worth, is among the 13 dead. Alexis was a military contractor, one official said. But even hours after the rampage began, it was still unclear whether the shooting was the act of a lone gunman, or if other shooters were involved.
-Relatives of victims of two recent high-profile mass shootings in the U.S., the Colorado movie theater rampage and the massacre at a Connecticut elementary school, traveled with activists to Washington on Tuesday to lobby again for gun control, a trip that took on new urgency in the wake of Monday’s shooting in the capital that killed 13. The trip by the Newtown Action Alliance gun law advocacy group was planned to mark roughly nine months since the Dec. 14 rampage in Newtown, Conn., in which 20 children and six educators were shot to death. It now also quickly follows Monday’s killings at the Washington Navy Yard. Members of the group also included those who lost family members in the July 2012 shooting at a movie theater in Aurora, Colo. Twelve people were gunned down and 70 wounded. … The Newtown massacre renewed momentum across the country for tighter restrictions on guns. The movement had some early successes, including laws enacted in Connecticut and Colorado, but it has since stalled. A federal effort to enact new background checks fell short in the Senate in April. And in Colorado, angered by the state’s new laws, gun-rights activists achieved the recalls of two Democratic lawmakers in elections last week.
Local Politics:
A local land developer and builder has expressed interest in seeking the office of Pulaski County jailer. Gary “Ed” Cromer, owner of Cromer Builders Inc., told the Commonwealth Journal his week he is “seriously considering” getting into the jailer’s race next year. “I’ve ways had an interest in public service, and I know how to treat people,” he said. Cromer, 58, is a Republican. He is the second possible candidate who may oppose incumbent Jailer Mike Harris during next year’s election cycle. Rodney Dick, a Nancy farmer who has worked for the Pulaski County Road Department for the past 25 years, is also considering the jailer’s race. Dick is a Republican. Harris said he definitely will seek another term as jailer.
Editorial:
By Sen. Mitch McConnell, U.S. Senator for Kentucky.
“Ever since the passage of Obamacare, I’ve been traveling around Kentucky listening to what my constituents have to say about this disastrous law. Over the past few weeks, I’ve visited many health care facilities and heard first-hand from doctors, nurses, other health care employees, and patients about the law’s impact on Kentucky families, businesses, and hospitals. … What I’ve heard at every stop is proof that the damage Obamacare is doing isn’t just speculation — it’s reality. All across Kentucky, health care professionals have expressed concerns about an increase in paperwork, rising costs, and burdensome federal regulations that will not only negatively affect hospitals, but will also place a major burden on patients and the family members who care for them. People are deeply concerned, and they know the problems are just beginning. … Three years ago, I warned that Obamacare would raise costs, kill jobs, grow the government, and slow the economy. I wish I had been wrong. But those warnings are proving true. … Kentuckians who work in hospitals are not the only ones concerned. Small-business owners are seeing insurance premiums skyrocket to levels they simply can’t afford. Some fear they may have to shutter their businesses altogether. And too many Kentucky businesses are hesitant to hire new employees until they know how much more Obamacare will force them to pay. … Obamacare was a colossal mistake, and there’s truly only one way to fix it. It needs to be repealed, root and branch, and replaced with common-sense, step-by-step reforms that will actually lower health care costs and that protect Americans’ access to the care they need and the doctors they choose at a lower cost.”
News from Local Businesses:
Area Supply recently donated a gas water heater for the upcoming Gas Pipeline Technician Program at the Pulaski County Area Technology Center (ATC). The program, which will begin in November, will be the first in the nation to provide gas pipeline skills to high school students. The program was first considered when Mayor Eddie Girder voiced a concern about the City of Somerset having trouble finding qualified people to work on their natural gas pipeline. À grassroots effort including superintendents from Pulaski County and Somerset City Schools, Mayor Girdler, Somerset Community College, the office of Career and Technical Education, the Pulaski County Area Technology Center and Industrial Training Services took place to research and establish the new program. … The Pulaski County ATC will begin training students from local high schools in November with classes in “Technologies Basic to the Delivery of Natural Fuel Gases” and “Preventing/Controlling Worksite Incidents.”
Events:
-Constitution Day, also known as Citizenship Day, will be celebrated at Somerset Community College on Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2013. … To celebrate the 226th anniversary of the signing of the U.S. Constitution, Somerset Community College will be hosting a program and discussion that explores the topic “What the Constitution Means to Me.” Guest speakers for the program include Wanda Fries, SCC professor of English and published author of a book of poetry and two novels, with a third novel in the works; Tita Riggins, the administrative assistant for Project B.E.A.M. (Bringing Education and Achievements to Migrants and seasonal farm workers) at SCC for the last 10 years and a naturalized U.S. citizen; Jeff Clark, SCC Assistant Professor of Nursing-LPN and military veteran who served as an Army Combat Medic, attained the enlisted rank of staff sergeant, and went on to serve as a command officer with the rank of captain in both the U.S. Army and Air Force; and Gabriela Chambers, an SCC student, participant in Project B.E.A.M., and a naturalized U.S. citizen. … The program will be held from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. in the SCC Harold Rogers Student Commons, Citizens National Bank Community Room, 808 Monticello St., Somerset.
-First Baptist Church — Community Hymn Sing with a Homecoming Flair. Thursday, Sept. 19, 11:00 a.m., in the 1918 Historic Sanctuary. Come join us as we sing some of your favorite songs as recorded by the Chuck Wagon Gang. Our special guest musician will be Adam Owens. Lunch and fellowship will follow in the Bridge.
-Somerwoods Nursing and Rehabilitation Center – 555 Bourne Avenue. Chili supper family fun night and fundraiser, Sept. 20, 5-8 p.m. All proceeds go to Resident Council Fund.
-Watershed Arts Alliance will be offering an “Introduction to Appalachian/Folk Music” class Sept. 23, at 7 p.m. The class is FREE and will be presented by local folk musicians Joe LaMay and Sherri Reese. The 90-minute class will touch on the roots of American folk music and its origins, the proliferation of recorded “mountain music” in the 1920s and 30s, the folk revival of the late 1950s and early 60s, and how it is portrayed today. LaMay & Reese are a folk music duo who regularly perform at festivals and concerts in Kentucky and beyond. … Attendees are welcomed to bring instruments and join in the discussion. The presentation is open to all ages, and will be held at 7 p.m. at Lucy’s Gallery, 501 Ogden St. in Somerset.
-Four-time Grammy-nominated band, Newsboys, are coming to First Baptist Church. This concert is celebrating First Baptist’s fifth year Anniversary of FBC2, the church’s Sunday morning 9 a.m. contemporary worship service, by proudly hosting the Restart Tour Sept. 29, 2013, at 7 p.m. The Newsboys boasts an impressive track record with 16 albums, five gold certifications, 25 No. 1 radio hits and close to 8 million units sold over their multi-decade career. … Their 2012 record, God’s Not Dead, has sold over 300,000 copies and its title song topped the CHR radio format for seven weeks in a row.
Anniversaries:
-Oris and Gloria Stanton celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary with an “Amazing Race” of four days to Charleston, South Carolina, Tybee Island, and Savannah, Georgia. … Race highlights included: Boone Plantation; worship at First Baptist Church, Charleston (the oldest Baptist church in the South); a private carriage tour of Charleston; lunch at Savannah’s Pirate House; feeding the alligators at the Crab Shack on Tybee Island; and a Gospel Cruise on the Savannah River. The couple first met at a choir practice at First Baptist Church, Appleton, Wisconsin, and were married at St. Andrews-by-the-Lake Episcopal Church in Duluth, Minnesota, on August 31, 1963. They lived in Greece and New York, where Oris retired early from Eastman Kodak before moving to Somerset to teach chemistry at SCC. Gloria was a homemaker and taught creative writing and ESL part time in Continuing Education. Retired since 2000, Oris enjoys carving with the Old Town Berea Woodcarvers and demonstrating the craft at the Artisan Center. He is also a quilter. Gloria stays busy with writing projects, Bible study and veggie gardening. They make their home in Cumberland Heights, Burnside. They are proud of their six grandsons: Christopher, Nathan and Conner Howe, and Gary, Olav and Carl Stanton.
-Congratulations to Carl and Dorothy Price, who celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on September 14, 2013. Reflecting on the past 50 years of Carl and Dorothy’s journey, it has definitely been a voyage of love beyond measure. They have always persevered with faith, laughter and most of all — their love for each other, for their family and for God. Celebrating this momentous occasion confirms the testament of unconditional love and how sacred the love that binds them defines, not fate, but true destiny, as the greatest thing one will ever learn is simply to love and be loved in return. Colossians 3:13: “And all these virtues put on love, which binds them all together to perfect unity.”
Obituaries:
-Gary Watson, 73, of Eubank, Ky., passed away Saturday, Sept. 14, 2013. He was born in Pulaski County, Ky., on July 12, 1940, son of the late William Beecher and Bertha Mae Flynn Watson. He was a supervisor for Peyton’s Inc. and owner of Watson’s Lawn Service. He was a member of Science Hill Church of the Nazarene. He is survived by his wife, Phyllis Hart Watson; one son, Shannon Watson; one brother, Paul (and Bernice) Watson of Somerset; one sister, Jeanette Burton of Somerset; and sisters-in-law, Mary Lois (and Monk) Wesley and Debbie (and Pat) Wilson, both of Science Hill. … A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. today … at Science Hill Church of the Nazarene with Bro. Gene Wells and Dr. Curtis Sellers officiating. Burial will be in Science Hill Cemetery.
-Ines Alton Hew Correll, 85, of Science Hill, Ky., passed away Sunday, Sept. 15, 2013, at Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital. She was born in Wayne County, Ky. on Jan. 30, 1928, daughter of the late John S. and Cora Belle Jones New. She was a retired manager for Roses Cafeteria and a member of Pulaski Baptist Church. She is survived by three sons, Jason Correll of Science Hill, Michael Correll of Danville, Ky., and Manuel Correll of Monticello, Ky.; one brother…; six grandchildren…; and several great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Lucien Correll. … A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2013, at Morris & Hislope Funeral Home with Bro. Gary New officiating. Burial will be in Pulaski Baptist Church Cemetery.
-Alberta Frances Prows Deaton Price, 79, of the Woodstock community, passed away Sunday, Sept. 15, 2013, at the Hospice of Lake Cumberland, Jean Waddle Care Center. She was born in Hazeldale, Ky., on July 11, 1934, daughter of the late Willie and Lona Gibson Prows. She was a homemaker and former co-owner of Deaton’s Grocery for many years. She was a member of Woodstock Baptist Church. She is survived by one son, Danny (and Janice) Deaton; and two daughters, Brenda (and William Jr.) Wheeldon and Kathy L. (and Roger) Pittman, all of Somerset. She is also survived by six grandchildren…; and 10 great-grandchildren…, all who called her “Grandma Bert.” … A funeral service will be held at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, 2013, at Morris & Hislope Funeral Home with Bro. Donavon Burton officiating. Burial will be in Woodstock Cemetery.
This Week in Local Sports:
-You have only to look at the scoring summary to see that Friday’s Somerset/Hazard game went back and forth all night and that the injury-plagued Jumpers almost pulled out what would have been an amazing win despite the fact that most of its offensive weapons were on the sidelines. A lot of people will look at the score and the season record and complain. And yet, the Briar Jumpers played with the intensity we have come to expect from Robbie Lucas-coached teams. The offensive line was right on its game. Sophomore Quarterback Castle Hatcher played a near flawless game. Junior Wide Receiver Chandler Dobbs had two giant third down pass conversions that kept his team on the field and helped put them on the scoreboard. Senior Wide Receiver Cam Cheuvront battled for the passes, kept the defense guessing, and put the team on the scoreboard twice on two little slant passes that nobody on the field was going to catch but him. Senior running back Bryson Jones carried the ball, made the tackles, and scored a touchdown like the veteran that he is. Alex Franklin not only made three field goals, but when the ball came back the other way, he played defensively as if the game depended on him. It did depend on him, as it depended upon all of the Somerset team members who played hurt, left everything on the field, and showed what we have known all season that they are capable of. … “I am never happy with a loss,” Coach Robbie Lucas concluded, “but I am ok with the effort in the loss.”
-Maybe it was only fitting the 3-0 Russell County Lakers faced the 3-0 Pulaski County Maroons on a night when the calendar displayed Friday the 13th. When all was said and done, it was the Pulaski County offense that had struck fear into the Laker “O” as Johnny Hines and crew rolled to an impressive, 49-21 beatdown victory over the visiting Lakers in the Maroons home opener on Friday night. … Through the air, quarterback Riley Hall completed 15 of 24 pass attempts for 288 yards and five touchdowns. Defensively, PC picked off Russell County’s Blake Ellis three times, with George Gregory returning one of those picks 17 yards for a score, while teammate Jacob Denney picked off the other two passes from the Laker QB. The Maroons also came up with two fumble recoveries, forcing the Lakers into five turnovers for the contest. On the ground, Jesse Whitaker scored on an 8-yard run up the gut very late in the game, while the wide receiver tandem George Gregory and Jake Johnson continued to shine in the PC offense, as both had huge games in the Maroon passing game. Aaron Smith meanwhile had another monster night with two TD’s catches and over 100 yards receiving.
-After sitting out the first two games of the year and seeing limited action against Somerset a week ago, (Southwestern senior running back Skylar) Stigall finally got the chance that he had been waiting for all season on Friday night at the Reservation against Belfry. Stigall, who transferred to Southwestern over the summer, did his best to carry his team to their first victory of the season, as he scored all four of the Warriors’ touchdowns on the night. Unfortunately, Stigall’s four touchdown performance was not enough in the end, as the Belfry Pirates — the top-ranked team in Class 3A and number one team in the WYMT Mountain Top Ten — came away with a 38-27 victory. With the 11-point loss to Philip Haywood’s Pirates, Southwestern fell to 0-4 on the year.
-The Pulaski Elementary Mustangs continued their winning ways, with wins in the pee wee and junior divisions over the Eubank Bulldogs. The pee wee Mustangs’ defense stood strong and secured a 6-0 win over the Eubank Bulldogs. Dylan Eliot, Trenton Gipson, Coltan Randolph and Tyler Johnson led the suffocating defense that only allowed three Bulldog first downs for the game. Will Blankenship, Leyton Bramble, Brodrick Finley, Conner Flynn, Carson Fraley, Foster Fraley, Chris Hughes and Jack McCollum all contributed on the defensive side of the ball. … The Mustang juniors came away with another solid victory. This was a 26-0 win over a solid Eubank Bulldog team. … The Mustang offense utilized its speed as Zack Travis, Clayton Harness, Brady Cain, and Chandler Godby all rang the bell in a 26-0 victory over a big, physical Eubank team. … Braiden Myers, Brayden Cook, Jaxon Whitaker, Tanner Godsey, Carter Kring, Jacob Wilburn, Jared Ard, Nathan Hart, Coleson Thompson, Mason Strunk, Conner Haste, and Christopher James all saw significant time on the O-line against Eubank. Cade Sullivan also had several big blocks on the edge to free the Mustang harriers. Defensive pressure was again the theme for the Mustangs as they pitched their second shutout in a row within the PCYFL. Anchored by Myers, Whitaker, and Cook up front, the Mustang linebackers of Cade Sullivan, Michael Craft and Clayton Harness applied pressure and successfully controlled their areas all day. Taylor Robins, Logan Keith, Logan Godsey, and Noah Simpson filled in effectively on several series. Cody Nichols and Travis contained their defensive end positions very effectively, helping corral the edge of the Bulldog offense most of the day. Jacob Wilburn and Christopher James also logged several quality snaps on the deep defensive front for the Mustangs.
-Almost a week after dropping a heartbreaker to arch-rival Somerset in a shootout, the battered and bruised Pulaski County Lady Maroon soccer team limped into Monday’s game at home to face a winless Clinton County squad that had been outscored 44-8 on the season in dropping its first eight games of the season. … Thanks to a pair of goals by Carly Smith and Allie Blevins, and scores from Kendra Keith, Steffi Keith, Janssen, as well as an own-goal, PC rolled to 4-4 on the season with a 7-0 victory.
-To earn the top spot in the 48th District and the opportunity to host the 48th District Girls Soccer Tournament, Southwestern needed a victory. The Southwestern Lady Warriors killed two birds with one stone on Monday night at the Plains, as they defeated Wayne County by final tally of 8-0. With the eight-goal over the visiting Lady Cardinals, Southwestern grabbed the first seed for next month’s district tournament that will be held at the Plains. … Southwestern’s first goal of the night came in the 15th minute from junior Hanna Ratliff. That would be the first of three goals for the Lady Warrior junior. Senior Brandi Abrams would tally two goals in less than six minutes to put Southwestern ahead of Wayne County by three goals at 3-0. … Senior Tiffany Russell put her name into the scoring column in the first half, which allowed the Lady Warriors to grab a six-goal lead. … Southwestern would get a lone goal in the second half, which came from senior Katherine Citak. … The Lady Warriors, with the victory, upped their overall record to 6-2-0 on the year.
-The Southwestern Lady Warrior soccer team has had only one goal in mind since the beginning of the season — winning a regional title. The Somerset Lady Jumpers meanwhile had been one of the biggest surprises of the season, bringing a four-game winning streak into their contest with Southwestern on Tuesday evening at Clara Morrow Field. And, despite the fact that Erin Mullins’ club played the highly-touted Lady Warriors extremely tough in the opening half of play, Somerset ran out of gas in the second frame physically as Southwestern flexed its muscles and continued on the roll that has been the 2013 season. Nick Stringer’s club got three goals from Hanna Ratliff, while Nicole Upchurch, Tiffany Russell, Katherine Citak, and Brandi Abrams all tallied scores as well, helping the visiting Lady Warriors roll to an impressive 7-0 victory over Somerset on its home turf.
-After dropping four games in a row, the Southwestern Warriors’ boys soccer team earned their third victory of the 2013 season on Monday night at the Plains, when they beat Campbellsville by a score of 8-0. … Pedro Herrera, a junior, led the way for Southwestern with a game-high four goals. … With the victory, Southwestern upped their record to 3-6-1.
-The Lady Jumpers blanked the Casey County Lady Rebels 10-0 in a mercy rule shortened game. With the win, Somerset now finds themselves on a four-game win streak — which includes their dramatic 3-2 overtime win over cross-town district rivals Pulaski County. … Somerset is now 5-4 on the season.
-After a decade of losing to the Danville Admirals, Somerset (boys soccer team) finally got sweet revenge in a 7-1 win over the Admirals in the Region Finals of the All “A “on Monday night at Clara Morrow Field.
-Heading into Tuesday evening’s match-up with the crosstown rival Somerset Lady Jumpers, veteran Pulaski County volleyball coach Teresa Combs wondered if her team would come out ready to play. Combs’ pregame thoughts disappeared quickly, as the home standing Lady Maroons jumped out to an early lead over Somerset and never looked back, coming away with a 3-0 victory. … Paced by a pair of aces from junior Cece Roberts and multiple kills from senior Samantha Randolph, the Lady Maroons jumped out to an 8-1 lead in game one, which forced Somerset head coach Kelly Venters to take a timeout. Venters did not have much to say following the three-set loss to their 47th District rival. “Pulaski County is just the better team,” Venters stated. … Randolph had a monster night for the Lady Maroons, as the senior tallied a game high 15 kills. Junior Jessica Ping chimed in with four kills, while junior Katie Dick had two kills and junior Ashtyn Lyons had one kill. Pulaski County had 19 aces in the match, compared to Somerset’s two aces. Roberts had a game-high seven aces, while senior Rachel Daniels had six aces and freshman Alyssa Black, who also had 17 assists, tallied five aces. Ping also had an ace for the Lady Maroons. For Somerset, senior Kaitlyn Moore, sophomore Haley Ellison, and sophomore Aubrey Kelley, all had a kill. Moore and Ellison also had an ace in the match for the Lady Jumpers. … With the victory, the Lady Maroons upped their over record to 15-8 on the year, second best record in the Region.
-Five Pulaski County teams came away with first place finishes in their respective races on Saturday morning in the Southern Harrier Classic at GE Field. The girls elementary, girls middle school, boys middle school, girls varsity, and boys varsity teams defended their home course in fine-fashion, as they each claimed the top spot in their respective races. In the boys varsity race, the Pulaski County Maroons outlasted Wayne County by a score of 23 to 42, to claim the top spot in the team standings. … Just like the boys varsity race, it was a Pulaski County-Wayne County one-two finish in the girls varsity race. The Lady Maroons defeated Wayne County by 30 points to bring home the first place trophy. … The Maroons boys team dominated in the boys middle school race (3,000 meters), as they had seven runners in the first 11 spots. Pulaski County finished in the top spot with a perfect 15 points. … In the girls middle school race, the Lady Maroons took the top spot with a perfect score of 15 points.
-Athletes of the Week – Skylar Stigall, Southwestern High School football; Samantha Randolph, Pulaski County High School volleyball.
A Word from Your Humble Reporter, Bill Mardis:
Friends, I ain’t never seed nothin’ lack hit an’ your humble reporter’s ol’ gray haid has got more knots on hit than a June apple. Joe and Norma Price out chere at Dahl brung me a phottygraph uv a hornets neste that’s 10 foot off’n the ground. That means you folks out thar at Dahl is gonna have one snow so deep you’ins will hafta take a kitchen cheer an brake a rode to the barn. The hornets knows, friends. They bil their neste high ‘nough off n the ground to git hit outta the deepest snow uv the winter. … Friends, hit won’t be long till the furst frost. Katydids begin hollerin’ out on Pitman Creek July 13, puttinthe furst frost on the mornin’ Oct. 11.
