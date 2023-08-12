We are back in August of 1963 this week, and much of the news from this week in Pulaski County’s history was about the same as the week before – the county fair was in full swing, and folks were looking toward the start of a new school year.
Summer baseball was winding down just in time for high school football practices to begin.
And while cell phones wouldn’t become a driving distraction for several more decades, there was already great concern over the high number of reckless drivers in the United States.
Where were you in the summer of 1963? You might find some familiar names in the lines below.
Here’s what was newsworthy in Pulaski County this week 60 years ago, from the pages of the August 8, 1963, Somerset Journal.
Major Activities of Fair Planned Tonight Through Saturday
Three big days and nights remain for the 1963 Pulaski County Jaycee Fair with the big-name talent and top-flight shows still ahead. Tonight the Renfro Valley Folks come to town for a two-hour free show of country music and fun. Appearing in person will be John Lair, the founder of Renfro Valley, and “Old Joe” Clark, the No. 1 showman of the troupe for years. … Friday at 5 p.m. a 13-class Beef Cattle Show will be offered, with cash prizes and ribbons going to the winners. At 6 p.m. Friday the Somerset Junior Band, under the direction of Mrs. Boyd Tucker, will perform in the main arena. At about 7 p.m. James Holt, chairman of the Pulaski County Singing Association, will introduce four outstanding gospel singing groups for a one-hour program. At 8 p.m. the nationally famous Dukes of Harmony will kick-off a two-hour “hootenanny.” The Dukes recently released a record entitled “Laurie” which is now appearing on various hit record charts. Saturday afternoon three classes of Mule Pulling and two classes of Horse Pulling will be featured. On Saturday evening the Somerset High Band, under the direction of Don Stone, will perform prior to the start of the “Miss Pulaski County Jaycee Fair” Beauty Pageant. The pageant will open with a parade of all contestants. Nick Clooney, popular Lexington television announcer, will serve as master of ceremonies, and Miss Mary Richard Shearer, winner of the 1962 beauty contest, will crown the winner. … Contestants for the beauty pageant will include Jeanette Howard, Somerset; Mollie Dinwiddle, Leitchfield; Joan Walters, Stanford; Suzanne Richie, Somerset; Melva June Eastham, Somerset; Patricia Mings, Somerset; Cheryl Kaye Smith, Somerset; Martha Robertson, Stanford; Marcella Whitis, Somerset; Margie Burton, Somerset; Cathy Grimes, London; Darla Jean Singleton, Somerset; Linda Miller, Somerset; Sheila Jones, Burnside; Betty Pendleton, Somerset; Jeanne Ann Smith, London; Connie Jane Durham, East Bernstadt; Jeanette Lowhorn, Clinton County, and Patsy Huff, Somerset.
Second Horse Show Excites Jaycees
Eighty-four horses entered the second night of showing at the Pulaski County Jaycee Fair last night, and presented “one of the most enjoyable and exciting” shows ever seen in Southern Kentucky. J. Robert Neikirk, chairman of the Jaycee show, said today that the Somerset Junior Chamber of Commerce was “enthused and very pleased” by the response to Wednesday’s show. In the yearling class, Devil Sun Girl, Girl, ridden by Marcus Chaney took top honors, with Sunrise, ridden by Opal Roy taking second place. Judy, ridden by Jerry Keeney finished third, Anne Bell, ridden by Jennie Gosser was fourth and Silver, ridden by Bobby Molen placed fifth. All entries were from Somerset. The Old-Fashioned Costume class was won by Glen Tarter and his “Pony Express” from Nancy. Daze, ridden by Emily Ledford was second, Stringers’ Dolly, ridden by Melvin Stringer finished third and Trigger, ridden by Raymond Roy came in fourth. The Pleasure Pony class was won by Tom, ridden by David Long. Sparky, ridden by Carl E. Phelps, placed second; Thunderbird, ridden by Brenda Phelps, was fourth and Sunset, ridden by Steve Tucker was fifth. The third-place winner was not recorded by the show secretary. Marcus Chaney, riding Debutante Allen, won the Walking Horse ring. Captain Son, ridden by Merrill Wilson finished second, Big Mama, ridden by Mary Susan Diamond was third, and Sally, ridden by Doug Baker, was fourth.
32 Accidents Reported in County During July
State Troopers assigned to the Pulaski County area reported 32 accidents during July. However, there were no July fatalities. Through July of last year there had been five fatal accidents. There have been three this year. Property damage was caused in 18 wrecks and 23 persons were injured in 14 personal injury accidents.
Pure Water Supply Must Be Maintained
David Purcell, sanitarian with the Pulaski County Health Department, told Rotarians Monday of the need to preserve the pure water supply in the world today and showed a film to illustrate his talk. Purcell said the Somerset water supply, provided by the Kentucky Water Service Company, is one of the best in the country and noted that the City of Somerset is in the process of constructing a modern sanitary sewer system. These, along with the present plumbing code which is being enforced, assure local residents of pure water.
Construction Of City Sewer Line Expected to Start This Week
Construction is scheduled to start in the Southwest section of Somerset this week on the city’s sewer line extension as a result of approval being given Friday to a Public Health Service grant of $317,650 by the Department of Health, Education and Welfare. Immediate construction of Phase 2 of the project was ordered. This is the part of the sewer line in the vicinity of the Crane Co. plant at Ferguson and must be completed this fall to serve the new plumbing fixtures manufacturing plant. … A grant of $512,350 and a loan of $842,000 had been approved by the Community Facilities Administration on February 11. Senator John Sherman Cooper notified Mayor A.A. Offutt Friday that the Public Health Service grant had been approved. These funds will be used to build a new sewage treatment plant and interceptor. In his telegram to the mayor, Senator Cooper said: “As the grant for the extension of the sewage system was made earlier this year, the additional grant of $317,650 will enable the City of Somerset to complete the entire project. I congratulate Mayor Offutt, the officials and the citizens of Somerset.” At a special meeting of City Council Friday night, Mayor Offutt read Senator Cooper’s telegram and said that it was through the continued efforts of Senator Cooper that the financial arrangements were approved.
Phone Service at Science Hill to Be Improved
Norman Farris and Ted Diehl reported to the Science Hill Kiwanis Club Monday night that the Kentucky Telephone Company of London is planning to install additional trunk lines between Somerset and Science Hill. The plans were made at a meeting with company officials Monday, Diehl said. The report was made at the regular weekly dinner meeting of the club at Dagley’s Restaurant. Several residents of the Science Hill area have made complaints to the company concerning poor service between the two communities, Farris said. More subscribers have been added to the lines and they are now in use constantly.
Jabez Residents Seek Assistance from State Court
Jabez residents of Russell County who favor the annexation of that portion of the county to Pulaski County made a final effort Tuesday to get the question to voters on the November ballot. Charles C. Adams, attorney for the group, said papers were filed Tuesday with the Court of Appeals requesting the high court to issue a writ of mandamus ordering Russell County Judge John Wilson to place the question on the November ballot. Attorney Norma B. Adams presented the papers to the clerk of the Court of Appeals in Frankfort Tuesday afternoon. … The area in question involves approximately 50 square miles of land in Russell County and 11 square miles in Wayne County which were separated from the native counties by the impoundment of the Cumberland River. The only road out of the area is through Pulaski County.
Power Plant Work on Schedule
If you see construction men swimming around in Lake Cumberland in the vicinity of the John Sherman Cooper Power Station this week, don’t accuse them of “goofing off.” Chances are that they’re working on the coffer dam being built at the water intake area of the lake. As hot as it has been, the men have not objected to getting a little wet while driving pilings into the floor of the lake. Wayne Windendahl, engineer for … the general contractor for the project of … Kentucky Rural Electric Coop said work is moving along on schedule and that most of the prime contractors have crews working at the plant site this week. Work has been started on the station which will transmit the electricity when the project is completed. Windendahl said a 260-foot smokestack is now being built. The stack is of poured concrete and about 50 feet has been completed. He said the company is aiming for building enclosure by November. “We’re fairly close to the schedule with most of the subcontractors on the job,” he said. When completed, the Cooper Power Station will be one of East Kentucky RECC’s main generating forces. East Kentucky is distributor for other rural electric co-ops.
Fire Department Makes Four Calls
The Somerset Fire Department answered four calls during the past week with only minor damages reported in three, but major damage was caused to a railcar load of plywood lumber, Fire Chief Gilbert Keeney reported. The first call came at 11:58 a.m. Saturday morning at 100 East Columbia Street to the apartment house of J.J.B. Williams. Excessive grease on the stove was the cause of the fire and no damage was caused. The awning on front of the J.J. Newberry Store on E. Mt. Vernon Street caught fire Sunday afternoon at 12:40 p.m. which is believed to have caught from a thrown cigarette, Keeney said. The awning was destroyed, but no other damages were caused. Monday morning at 1:45 a.m., the firemen were called to the Southern Railway Depot where a carload of plywood lumber had caught fire, apparently igniting from a hotbox on the freight car. The car was moved to the freight depot where it was unloaded. The firemen fought the fire until 7 a.m. Considerable damage was caused to the lumber and the car. This morning at 7:49 a.m., the firemen answered a call to South Central Avenue where the 1955 Ford of Dock Maiden had caught fire in the back seat. Maiden does not smoke, and figures that someone apparently flipped a cigarette into the back seat, Keeney said. The seat was heavily damaged.
Response Termed Poor for Clinics to Immunize Dogs
County Health Department officials were not at all pleased with the turnout at rabies clinics held last week throughout the county. Although 240 dogs received the three-year vaccine, David Purcell, county sanitarian, said this was very low in comparison with the estimated number of dogs in Pulaski County. Officials have no way of determining the exact number of dogs in the county, but it is estimated to be between 20,000 and 40,000. At this rate, the number of dogs could be more than the total human population of the county. … The clinics were conducted by health department personnel and Dr. O.M. Lackey, local veterinarian. Purcell said five persons have had to take the series of 14 shots so far this year at the Health Center after being bitten by animals. Others in the county have been treated by private physicians.
Train Hits Automobile at Eubank Crossing
A north-bound Southern Railway freight train struck and demolished a 1951 Dodge two miles north of Eubank this morning. The driver, George Singleton, attempted to flag down the train but failed. There were no injuries. According to Singleton, he drove the auto from his yard and started across Byrd’s Crossing. The car stalled with its two front wheels in the path of the train. Singleton said just as soon as the motor stalled, he heard the horn of the train and after … attempting to push the car off the tracks he ran toward the train attempting to flag it down. The engineer applied the emergency brakes, but the train could not stop in time.
Burnside Cub Scouts Make Park
Give a bunch of 8, 9 and 10-year-old boys a vacant lot and chances are they will turn it into a sandlot baseball park, but in Burnside it’s different. Clyde Sanders, Burnside postmaster and motel owner, and Dr. William C. Black own the 129 × 147-foot lot at the corner of Main St. and East French Avenue in the heart of Burnside. This spring they offered the use of it to Cub Scout Pack 81, which is sponsored by the Burnside Parent-Teacher Association. Rather than converting the vacant lot into a baseball park, the boys, with their Cubmaster Joseph R. Gray, decided they would make it an attractive floral park. On May 10 Rufus Jones, father of one of the Cubs, disked and harrowed the lot. Fertilizer, contributed by Southern States Somerset Co-op, C.J. Conatser and Jones, was worked into the soil and various types of marigolds and zinnias were planted. The flower seeds also were contributed by parents of the Scouts. During the spring, the 25 members of the Pack and their three Boy Scout den chiefs — Hannan Rakestraw, William Darnell and Jimbo Dickinson — along with some of their parents weeded the giant flower garden. Last week the flowers were in full bloom and tourists as well as residents of Burnside stopped by the floral park to admire the work of the Cubs. Hundreds of flowers have been cut in recent weeks and taken to churches, businesses and the Somerset-Pulaski County Library by the Cubs and their den mothers — Mrs. Richard Bauch, Mrs. Gene Essig and Mrs. Ray Davis. Other bouquets will be taken to City Hospital this week. “Next year we plan to do it again,” Cubmaster Gray said as he stood almost waist-deep among a section of golden marigolds. ... Also next year, the Cubs plan to have park benches and a drinking fountain in the center of the lot to create more of a park atmosphere for their project.
Community News:
-Girl Scout Troop No. 23 took a trip to Cincinnati, Ohio for four days and three nights. They stayed at the Sinton Hotel where they saw, met, and got autographs of famous recording artists in the Dick Clark Show. … They went to the Art Museum, Coney Island, Cincinnati Zoo and to the Cinerama to see “How the West Was Won.” The members of the troop are Ann Ledridge, Sally Robinson, Carolyn Cooper, Janie Hieronymus, Barbara Long, Karen Sturgill, Mary Jo Billitter and Betty Burke. The troop leader is Miss Joyce DePrato.
-Mrs. Ben Hieronymus and children, Jane, Tom and Stephen will leave Monday to visit her parents, Mr. and Mrs. Ben Davis in Beattyville and friends in Eastern Kentucky. They will also visit Mr. and Mrs. Paul Hieronymus in Washington, D. C. and tour coastal Virginia en route home.
-Mr. and Mrs. C.M. Dunaway and children, Marian and David, spent their vacation in Palm Beach, Fla.
-Mr. Cleo Surber presented his little daughter, Mary Jean, with a new swing set for her birthday present.
-Mr. and Mrs. D. Paul Neikirk have returned from a week’s vacation which they spent fishing. Mr. Neikirk has returned to his duties as Sports Editor of the Commonwealth-Journal and Mrs. Neikirk has returned to her duties in the office of the South Kentucky RECC.
-Mrs. Edward A. Jarvis and little grandson, Jimmy McClung spent the week end in Cincinnati and saw the doubleheader Sunday at the Crosley Field.
-Mr. and Mrs. Eugene Phelps and son Donald and Mrs. Vera Dutton and Mrs. Lillian Posell of Dayton, Ohio enjoyed a motor trip to Grider’s Boat Dock and Seventy-Six Falls Sunday.
-Mrs. George A. Joplin III and children, Jane and George Joplin left Saturday for a visit with Mrs. Joplin’s mother, Mrs. A.K. Summers in Louisville.
-Somerset Police Chief Harold Catron last Wednesday attended a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Kentucky Peace Officers Association in Covington. He was accompanied to Lexington by his son, Lewis.
-James Ramsey, vice-president of the Somerset Kiwanis Club, was named to head the club in 1964, succeeding Victor Sams. The new officers will be installed in January. Other officers are Charles Reesor, vice-president and directors C.R. Smith, D. Paul Neikirk, Robert Haney, Carlus LaFavers, John G. Prather, Sams, M.E. Burton and A.B. Kopenhoefer.
-Mr. and Mrs. Jesse E. Wilson of Somerset moved Saturday to the superintendent’s home at General Burnside Island State Park. Mr. Wilson is superintendent of the park. More than 2,000 swimmers enjoyed the beach at the park Sunday afternoon.
-Miss Johanna Shoopman of Madison, Wisconsin arrived home last week end to visit her mother, Mrs. Noylee Shoopman. She is returning from a month’s tour of Mexico on her vacation from her position in the research department of the University of Wisconsin. Miss Shoopman received her master’s degree in Bacteriology from the University of Wisconsin in June, after completing two years of graduate work in the Bacteriology Department of the University.
-Miss Loretta Hall, daughter of Mr. Ray Hall of Bronston, who was shocked by lightning during the storm July 28, has recovered. She was taken to the Somerset City Hospital for treatment and returned home.
-A horse, owned by Mac Tucker, Somerset, and ridden by George Ballard placed first in the Stallion and Gelding Walking Horse Division at the Russell County Fair last week.
-The Cowan Sunday School Class of the Ferguson Methodist Church entertained with a pot luck surprise picnic supper at the Pulaski County Park Thursday night in honor of the birthday anniversary of their teacher, Mrs. Margaret Cowan. The birthday cake was baked and decorated by Mrs. Bill Holder. Forty-one guests were present and Mrs. Cowan was given a lovely gift.
-Mr. N.F. Clark, Mr. and Mrs. Gene Clark and Mrs. Leslie Clark attended exercises at Richmond Thursday night. Bobby Lorton Clark, son of Mr. and Mrs. Leslie Clark, was a member of the graduating class and received his master’s degree.
-Friends will be glad to know that Mrs. Noel Correll was able to remove the cast off her leg and is able to be out again.
-Mr. Porter Bradley, who has been working at a saw mill in Indiana a few weeks, came home for the week end and moved his family and household goods to Indiana. We regret very much to see the Bradley family leave our neighborhood. But wish them success in their new location.
-Sally Kay Waddle, Jane Mattingly, Gail Mattingly, Betty Prather, Connie Albertson, Debbie Shifley and David Inabnit and Danny Harris returned home Saturday from a week’s stay at a Music Camp at Berea College.
-The Rev. W. R. Munday and George Hayes attended the commencement exercises at Berea College Thursday night. Mrs. Annie Pearl Dunson, Rev. Munday’s niece, was a member of the graduating class.
-Mr. and Mrs. William M. Clark and son, Bill, were the weekend guests of Mr. and Mrs. Carl Yeager at Fort Thomas. Mr. Yeager is a former assistant coach at Somerset High School. Mrs. William M. Clark accompanied her son and Mr. Clark to Lexington and spent the weekend here with her cousin, Miss Pearl Hayden.
From the Editors:
With the mounting pace of highway travel throughout Kentucky and the nation we feel especially inclined to underscore the statement of State Safety Commissioner Glenn Lovern in recent news columns. Commissioner Lovern urges Kentucky motorists to “give the reckless driver a wide berth.” Pointing out that “the reckless driver is one of the worst traffic violators,” he urges motorists to drive defensively. Kentucky motor vehicle registrations have tripled since 1940, a period during which 15,028 persons died in traffic mishaps in Kentucky. With highway travel throughout the United States having increased by four per cent last year it is evident that all of us have a stake in this tragic problem. Conversely, we all have an opportunity to battle the problem each time we take the wheel of the family car. We hope you obey traffic laws. We are especially hopeful that you are not one of those whose blatant and thoughtless driving habits constitute “Reckless Driving.” The next time you grasp the wheel of the family car, please pause for just a moment and listen to the voices of the 15,028 motorists who have lost their lives in Kentucky traffic accidents during the past 22 years. The voices repeat an old injunction “Thou Shalt Not Kill.”
Military News:
-Six Pulaski Countians were called for induction into the U.S. Army and 12 were called for physical examinations on Tuesday, Nancy Grigsby, board clerk with the Selective Service System, reported today. Called for induction were Thomas Wayne Canada, Jackie Lee Hamm, Emby Ethelbert Childers, James Wayne Collins, Bobby Dale Whitaker and Kenneth Clay Gentry. Physicals will be given to Doyle M. Davis, James Franklin Raney, Leroy Mitchel Griffin, Marcus Noel Dodson, , Jimmy Clayton Dykes, Robert Daniel Johnston, George James Merritt, J.C. Boyd, Donald Murrell Waddle, Clarence Warren, William Clifford Rose and James Donovan Price.
-A 3/C Hugh C. Turner of Otis Air Force Base, Otis, Mass., arrived Thursday to spend a fifteen days leave with his parents, the Rev. Billy J. Turner and Mrs. Turner. Rev. Turner is the pastor of the High Street Baptist Church.
News from Local Businesses:
-Five boat shelter house units containing slips for 50 boats have been completed at Burnside Fishing Dock and another unit for 20 more boats will be built this fall. Each slip is 20 × 30 feet with an overhead clearance of 13 feet. The units are floated on Styrofoam. All slips are filled now with cruisers, runabouts, house boats and pontoon boats. Individual lockers are provided for each slip and the units are guarded 24 hours a day.
-George Shadoan has recovered from his recent illness and has returned to his work at the Photocraft Studio.
School News:
-An estimated 2,681 students will enroll in the seven county high schools this month for the 1963-64 school year, officials of the schools reported this week. The five county high schools will begin next Thursday, August 15, and Somerset and Ferguson High Schools and Science Hill Elementary School will begin on August 26. Somerset High anticipates an enrollment of 750 students and Pulaski County High is second with 553 students. Eubank expects some 373 students and Burnside and Nancy will have 300 students each. Ferguson will open its doors to 225 students and Shopville will have 180 students in high school. On hand to welcome the students at PCHS will be 20 teachers from last year’s faculty and five new teachers, Webb said. The new teachers will be John Douglass, teacher of speech and English; Raymond Combs, social sciences; Mrs. Viola Roy, mathematics; Gerald Leigh, general science, and Glen Gover, Jr., geography. Returning from last year’s faculty are Bernard Burton and Foster Pumphrey, agriculture; Mrs. Cinda Smith, librarian; Marcella Webb and Gloria Sells, home economics; Mollie Wallace, guidance counselor; Thelma Harris, music; Catherine Marshall and Kathleen Dorsey, commerce; Savannah Anderson, Linda Cox, Mary Reynolds and Randall Byrd, English; Norma Overbey, civics and psychology; Ernestine Schoolcraft, chemistry and geometry; Helen Hoffman, distributive education; Robert Randall, history; William Adams, health and physical education; Thelma Swearingen, history, and Collas Simpson, biology. New courses added to the curriculum this year include speech, psychology and general business, Webb stated.
-Plans and specifications for a new addition to Somerset High School were given final approval at special meetings of the Somerset Board of Education and Somerset City council Friday night. … Edward Marye, a partner in the Lexington architectural firm of Meriwether, Marye & Bond, the firm that prepared the plans for the new addition, told the members of City Council that he estimated the building would cost between $600,000 and $700,000.
-Construction of additions to the Nancy, Burnside and Shopville elementary schools is progressing better than expected, the school superintendent’s office reported today. Plans call for the projects to be completed by or near the opening of the schools next week.
-The Ferguson Board of Education last week formulated plans for the opening of school on August 26 and hired teachers for the coming year, Supt. Howard Moore reported. All teachers in the Ferguson School System this year will have degrees and no teacher will be teaching on an emergency basis, Moore said. … Four new classrooms are ready for use this year by the lower grades. The new four-room addition to the school is completed and the remodeling of some other rooms is finished, Moore added. Several new classes will be offered this year, including a complete music program. The board has employed a full-time music teacher and has renovated a classroom for music. A new acrosonic piano and a new record player have been purchased for the department. Teachers hired are Mary Hamm and Sue Carol Tarter, first grade; Mary Lois Trimble and Helen VanKirk, second grade; Margaret M. Cowan and Gayle Lenore Taylor, third grade; Betty Y. Bolton, fourth grade; Jacob V. Garner, fifth grade; Mollie Hamilton, sixth grade; David Cowan, seventh grade and assistant coach; Erie Greenlee, pupil personnel director and librarian; Betty Turner, commerce; Herbert Childers, Jr. physical education and coach; Judy Compton, home economics; Ronald K. Ward, science; Billy Hayden, mathematics; Sandra Lindon, music; Mary Pratt Baker, English and French, and Bob Overby, social studies.
-Pulaski Fiscal Court Wednesday took a swing at the County Board of Education in approving a motion to hire another architect to supervise construction of Central Elementary School. He will serve in addition to the school board’s architect. This came as an aftermath of problems last week in awarding the construction contract for the school to the apparent low bidder, Taylor Construction Company of Campbellsville. … Magistrate Lavey Floyd Wednesday proposed that “some qualified person” be employed to inspect the construction of the building and see that it is built according to specifications. Floyd said “a group of men have come to me and asked if I inspected the buildings constructed by the company at Stanford.” These men, Floyd said, indicated that it was the “biggest mess in the state.”
-The clearing for the new Somerset Area Vocational School got underway this week and actual construction will start next week by general contractor Killis Miller of West Somerset, H.D. Noe, director of the school, reported today. The office of the school has been moved to the rear of the property in a concrete block building. The completion date of the new school will be 280 days from the start of actual construction, Noe stated. The new building will be ready for the 1964 school year. Noe said the construction will not interrupt any of the scheduled classes.
-Some 90 members of the Somerset High School band and their director, Don Stone, are attending band camp this week at Levi Jackson State Park at London. The group left Sunday and will return Saturday.
Upcoming Events:
-The Surplus Commodity Center on North College Street will be open three days next week to distribute commodities to the needy families of the eight districts in the county, Paul Elliott, distributor, announced this week. Monday, the Second, Third, Fourth and Fifth Districts will receive their commodities. On Tuesday, the Sixth, Seventh and Eighth Districts will get their articles. Wednesday is designated for families of the First District. The center will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. ... Families will receive cheese, milk, rice, beans, meal, flour, lard, chopped meat, peanut butter in glass containers and rolled wheat. Families should bring a container to put the food in, Elliott stressed.
-The Pulaski County Singing Association will meet at the Pleasant Run Baptist Church Sunday for its weekly singing meet, James M. Holt, chairman of the association, announced this week. The program will start at 1:45 p.m. with group singing, prayer and words of welcome by Edgar Whitaker, a layman of the host church. Special groups will be the Somerset Trio, the Angel Wing Quartet, the Buck Creek Quartet, the Pine Hill Quartet, the Lake Cumberland Quartet and others. Song leaders will be Whitaker, Denton Whitaker, Ira Edwards, James A. Sears, Walter Clines, Hollis Hail and others. Pianists will be Miss Ruth Day, Clyde Mounce, Miss Dianne Meece and others.
-First Baptist Church, South Maple Street, Sunday School picnic trip to Levi Jackson Park, London, scheduled Thursday, August 8, has been postponed until Thursday, August 15, because there were not any buses available. Sunday, August 11, … music will be rendered by the Junior Choir and the Praise Chorus. Sermon by the pastor, Rev. E.L. Matthews. Subject: “The Golden Rule.” Text: Matthew 7:12. B.T.U. at 5:45 p.m. and evening worship at 7 p.m. with sermon by the pastor.
-The squirrel season in Pulaski County will open on August 31 and continue through October 31 and re-open on November 21 and continue through December 19, Conservation Officer Mack Wilson explained this week. … Wilson stated that pamphlets are available at all sporting goods places and businesses that sell hunting and fishing licenses.
Birth Announcements:
-Announcement is made of the birth of a son, Gregory Scott to Mr. and Mrs. Morris E. Burton Sunday at the King’s Daughter’s Hospital in Frankfort. He is their third child and first son. Mrs. Burton was Miss Marcia McDaniel before her marriage.
-Announcement is made of the birth of a son, David Troxell, to Mr. and Mrs. Frank Troxell of Bronston on Friday, August 2 at the Somerset City Hospital. He is their twelfth child and fourth son.
-Mr. and Mrs. Doug Hines are the proud parents of a husky son today. The boy, tipping the scales at more than 10 pounds, was born about 7 a.m. today. He is their second child and first son.
Engagements, Weddings and Anniversaries:
-Mr. and Mrs. M.E. Merrick of Nancy announce the engagement of their daughter, Miss Elfreda Merrick, to Carl E. Hargis of Little Silver, New Jersey, son of Mrs. Raymond Hargis and the late Mr. Hargis of Science Hill. The wedding will take place Saturday morning, August 24, at 10 o’clock at the home of the bride’s parents at Nancy.
-Mr. and Mrs. Kenneth Mounce announce the engagement and approaching marriage of their daughter, Miss Dorothy Lee Mounce, to Carl Dwayne Price, son of Mr. and Mrs. Estil Price, Route 3, Somerset. September 14 has been chosen as the wedding date. The ceremony and reception will be held in the Langdon Street Baptist Church. No formal invitations have been issued and all friends of both families are invited.
-Miss Mildred Delora Floyd of Richmond, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Walter Floyd of Somerset, and Logan “Buster” Wilmott of Mt. Vernon, were married July 26 at Jellico, Tenn. The double ring ceremony was performed by the Rev. Gene Young at the Baptist Church parsonage. The newlyweds are spending their honeymoon in Ohio. They plan to make their home in Mt. Vernon where he is owner and operator of the Mt. Vernon Taxi Cab Company. The bride is employed at Richmond by Westinghouse Appliance Company.
-Mr. and Mrs. Starling Evins commemorated their fiftieth wedding anniversary on August 2. They were married by Rev. H.S. Saxby, who was the minister of the First Christian Church for many years. The wedding took place in the parsonage of the church on August 2, 1913. They have two children, seven grandchildren and four great-grandsons. Their son, Charles Parker Evins and grandson, Charles Parker Evins, Jr. were unable to get home for the celebration. The family group enjoyed a picnic dinner on General Burnside Island at noon and many friends called in the afternoon at their home to extend congratulations.
Obituaries:
-Raymond Thomas Wesley, Route 1, Science Hill, died Tuesday, July 30, after an illness of three days. The son of Charles and Bertie B. Wheeler Wesley, he was born April 29, 1906, in Pulaski County. He was married to Gertie Wesley September 15, 1925. Mr. Wesley was an automobile mechanic and was a member of the West Science Hill Baptist Church. Survivors include his wife, the following children, William Bass Wesley, Cincinnati; Claude Lee Wesley, Science Hill; Thelma Rash, McKinney; Alma Wilson, Ansel; Linda York, Eubank; Pansy Marie Hamm, Norwood, Ohio; Avera and Milford Wesley, both of Cincinnati, and Carlos Wesley; Science Hill; the following brothers and sisters, Emily Haggard, Science Hill; Mandy Ballard, Louisville; William Ray Wesley, Hartwell, Ohio; Fannie Roberts, Science Hill; Andrew Wesley, Indiana; Minnie Mullins, Science Hill; Mildred Hair, Ohio, and Helen Rogers, Adair County. Funeral services were held Thursday at West Science Hill Baptist Church with Elder Morris Gaskin officiating. Burial was in the Wheeldon Cemetery.
-Mrs. Nerrie Verona Owen Hamm, 63, of 127 Griffin Avenue, died Friday at a London Hospital after an illness of two months. The daughter of the late Charles and Zerone Wethers Sanders, she was born August 14, 1899, in Princeton, Ind. She was married to Vester Owen November 1, 1917. He preceded her in death. She was married to R.C. Hamm September 1956. Mrs. Hamm was a member of the High Street Baptist Church and had lived in the county since 1917. Survivors include the following children: Robert D. Owen, Jacksonville, Fla.; Mary Owen Larimore, Pleasure Ridge Park, Kentucky; William V. Owen Jr., Roseville, Mich.; Charles Owen, Portland, Oregon, and Nora Owen Newby, Somerset; two sisters, Mrs. Leo Hancock, Evansville, Ind., and Mrs. Ray Wise, California, and one brother, Ted Meriwether, Mt. Carmel, Ill. Funeral services were held Monday at the High Street Baptist Church with the Rev. W.W. McAlpin and the Rev. B.J. Turner officiating. Burial was in the Somerset Cemetery.
-Miss Emma Woodie Taylor, schoolteacher In Pulaski County for 50 years, died Saturday at Frankfort after a short illness. The daughter of the late Jesse W. and Polly Willams Taylor, she was born August 10, 1878, at Burnside. Miss Taylor had lived in the county all her life. She was a member of Antioch Christian Church. She is survived by two sisters, Mrs. Belle Singleton, Somerset, and Mrs. Walter Roberts, Frankfort. Funeral services were held Monday in the chapel of the Pulaski Funeral Home with the Rev. L.D. Fisher officiating. Burial was in the Burnside Cemetery.
This Week in Local Sports:
-Conditioning and coordination drills are the main items in the two-times-a-day practice sessions being conducted by Coach Jim Williams at Somerset High School. Some 41 boys reported Monday for the first day of football practice. … Two boys have moved into town and are competing for the squad, Williams said. Jim Jumonville, a 6-3 180-pound senior from Burnside, and Tom Garner, a 6-1, 170-pound senior from Waterloo, Iowa, are practicing with the team. … Jim Stacey, a local boy, who is 6-2 and weighs 160, is competing for a position at end. Defense will be started Monday in the second week of practice. Fundamentals in blocking and tackling in game situations will also be started, Williams said.
-The Burnside Little League played its last game Saturday afternoon with the Lakers, sponsored by Lakeview Restaurant, winning the league. They were supper guests of the restaurant Saturday night.
-The Somerset Babe Ruth all-stars fell to Ashland 11-0 Thursday in the State Babe Ruth Tournament at Bowling Green. The local squad played like “pros” in the district tournament the week before, but they looked like a bunch who had played very little baseball against the Ashland team.
-The Somerset Connie Mack League all-stars will meet Owensboro’s best in the opening game of the State Connie Mack Tournament Friday night at 7 p.m. … Somerset Coach Doug Hines gave a tentative starting line-up for the local squad. Bobby Kidd will start on the mound and will get help from Dave Shadoan and Ronnie Henderson if necessary. Roger Gover will be at second base and leading off, Joe Ford on shortstop, Jack Keeney will play first base, Jerry Girdler will be on third, Shadoan will be in center field, Henderson will play left field, Kidd will pitch, Gene Blevins will handle catching duties and Stanley Whitaker will play right field. Others making the trip will be Jack Lee, Larry and Garry Sears, Ronnie Catchen, Louis Pike, Clifford Linkes, Gary Meece, William Keith and Larry Vanhook.
-G.E. West will head the Somerset Little League baseball organization next year after officers of the league were elected Friday night at the annual picnic at Pulaski County Park. Other officers named were Carlos LaFavers and Ben S. Mattingly, vice-presidents; Mrs. Paul Eldridge, treasurer; Mrs. Robert Corder, secretary; Tommy Chandler, umpire-in-chief; Ed Tucker, player agent, and Ollie Caplin was named publicity director — a new office created this year.
-It is now only a matter of weeks before Midget League Football starts. Again this year the Somerset Booster Club will be in need of men who will take sincere interest in the program and either work three days a week coaching or one night a week officiating. We have men in Pulaski County who are certainly qualified for these jobs, if they will only invest their time in the future of our youth.
-The Somerset tennis team split with Frankfort’s netters on the Hopkins Courts Tuesday and winners in the annual city tournament were announced by W.M. Clark, director of the Somerset Booster Club-sponsored playground program. In the junior girls singles Debbie Taylor defeated Lynda Cranfill for the title. Gail and Gloria Cornett set down Pat Mullins and Linda Sears for the junior girls doubles championship. Bill Clark was the winner of the junior boys division over Larry Cranfill and Clark teamed with John Hill to defeat Cranfill and Elex Eldridge for the junior boys doubles trophy. Jack Cruse and Jim Gadberry won the intermediate boys doubles from Jim Albertson and Mike Losey. Pam Hatfield is the intermediate girls singles winner, defeating Brenda Brown. Pam and Sonya Jones put their talents together to capture the intermediate girls doubles over Brenda and Glenda Hamilton. Wayne Bogle was the adults singles winner over Cruse.
-Bob Newell and Don Price have tied for medalist honors in the annual men’s tournament of the Somerset Country Club. … Paired in the championship flight were Don Dick vs. Jim Council; Bill Barnett vs. Herman Schoolcraft; Eugene Barnett vs. Max Zibell; Bill Wayman vs. C.R. Smith; Don Price vs. Homer Helton; Joe Hines vs. John Hill, E.T. Smith vs. Ervin Daulton; Charles Duncan vs. Joe Keeton; Bob Newell vs. Ed Hines; Clyde Caldwell vs. A.B. Kopenhoefer; Jim Haney vs. Charles Adams; J.D. McAlpin vs. R.B. Waddle; Bill Hines vs. Bob Stewart; Clarence Vaught vs. Jim Ramsey; Ellis Baisley vs. Tom Ramsey and Bob McLeod vs. Jim Deal. … In the ladies tournament, Mrs. Robert McLeod downed Mrs. Edward Wiley; Mrs. A.B. Morgan won over Mrs. George Green; Miss Katie Smith defeated Mrs. Bill Wayman; Mrs. Robert Newell set down Mrs. Charles Adams; Mrs. James Haney won over Mrs. John P. Hill; Mrs. Ellis Baisley downed Mrs. Charles Coffman; Miss Dorothy Murrell defeated Mrs. Paul Woodall and Mrs. Ira Yeary downed Mrs. Tom Ramsey in first round play of the championship flight.
-Three teams of two men each won three of six events in the men’s doubles bowling tournament at the Briar Bowl Sunday afternoon, officials of the tournament announced. Lester Hughes and Robert Price won the first game with a 442, Bill Simpson and Howard Nelson took the second game with a 466 and Jim Childers and Cliff Edwards won the fourth game with a 451.
Advertisements from Local Businesses:
-Hughes Dept. Store – S. Maple Street. Big savings at the back-to-school sale. Junior and misses skirts and blouses, $1.00. Casual canvas Oxfords, $1.98. Boys’ Ivy League style wash ‘n wear slacks, $1.98.
-Parker Insurance Agency – 110 N. Main Street. Opposite Post Office. All kinds of insurance.
-South Kentucky Rural Electric Co-op — $75 bonus if you install electric heat. Be ready for winter; install flameless Electric Heat now. Heat your home the modern way – enjoy the comfort and convenience of low-cost Electric Heat.
-Guarantee Pest Control – 132 University Drive across from Peoples Tobacco Warehouse. Termites are swarming. Phone us now!
In the Classifieds:
-For sale – Modern brick house. Family room, bedroom, screened and glassed room on back, full bath, kitchen, living room combination, built-in cabinet and stove, utility room, bedroom, ½ and one shower bath below with waterproof tile floor, hardwood floor above. Two fireplaces with portable large gas heaters. Everlasting well, beautiful large lawn, young shade, nice shrubbery, 150’ frontage on West 80, three miles West of Somerset near lake. Priced to sell.
-For sale — New 3-bedroom brick house. Reduced for quick sale. Also extra lots. Will help finance. Four miles West 80.
-For sale — 40-acre farm and modern home with ¼ mile highway frontage. Excellent for building lots. .77 tobacco base. This is the property of the late G.E. Pierce at Nancy.
-For sale — 17-foot fiberglass boat, 1962 70 horsepower motor and trailer, $1,200.
-For sale — 1961 Rambler 4-door station wagon. Low mileage. Like new. See or call Victor Sams.
-For rent — 6 room brick home, 201 Bourne. 5 room, 331 Race Street. 5 room, University Drive.
-Wanted to rent — 3 or 4 room unfurnished apartment or small house. No children in family, quiet couple. Call Mrs. C.K. Cundiff.
-Wanted — Receptionist-Secretary for doctor’s office. Must be able to type. Experience helpful.
-Wanted — Two men, ages 21 to 35, with car. No experience necessary. We train you. Salary plus commission. See Mr. Harris At Somerset Court, Thursday or Friday before 11 a.m., Room No. 7.
-Wanted — Young man, married preferred, high school graduate, to learn automotive parts business. Must be ambitious. Give full particulars and references with application.
Showing This Week at Lakeview Drive-In, The Virginia Theatre, and the Kentucky Theatre:
Common Law Wife – Sangaree – Kid Galahad – Cabinet of Caligare – Son of Pale Face – Courtship of Eddie’s Father – Mr. Hobbs Takes a Vacation — The Brass Legend – Jumbo – Jack the Giant Killer – The Kentuckian – Barrabas – Savage Sam – Operation Bikini – The Yellow Canary – The Slave: The Son of Spartacus – Cattle King
Note: “The Kentuckian,” starring Bert Lancaster, was touted in this week’s ad as being “filmed right here in our state near Cumberland Falls and Pulaski County.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.