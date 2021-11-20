91 YEARS AGO
JANUARY 22, 1930
Now that’s entertainment
An interesting event will be the appearance here Friday night of three young men, from Mexico, Canada and the United States.
In October of 1928, boys representing eight different nations met in Washington, D. C., in an oratorical contest. These young men debated the question, “The Advantages of the Government Under Which I Live.”
Each gave a 10 minutes oration on the subject, and the occasion was so intensely interesting that it was determined to present certain of the contestants in schools throughout the country.
Three of the young men, including the champion of the United States, James Rayborn Moore of Somerset, are now traveling throughout the United States.
Admission to the auditorium at Somerset High will be 50 cents with proceeds going to the Athletic Association.
Music will be furnished by Miss Louise Rogers, Mr. Victor Moore, and Mr. Clark’s orchestra.
Tickets are on sale at Williams Drug Store.
Beecher business
Furnishings costing $38,500 have been ordered for the new Hotel Beecher on South Main.. Col. Woodson Moss has leased the hotel. He was in Chicago last week making selections.
Moving on up
Professor E. B. McClasky, principal of the Dunbar school here, has been appointed as the 11th District organizer of the Kentucky Negro Educational Association. The honor is a tribute to his ability and leadership.
Pole cat men needed
Sheriff Tullie Sears received a letter from Floyd M. Pardo of Detroit, asking him to send the names and addresses of the best trappers in this county. Pardo writes “I am forming a fur syndicate and need to hook up with some good pole cat men.”
Tire business on a roll
Taylor and Barnett Tire Shop has moved from Maple Street to the corner of Maple and Marker due to greatly increased business.
Coming clean
A heated water system for washing cars has been installed at Dexheimer Motor Company.
Rise and shine
A number of Somerset citizens arose at five o’clock Tuesday morning and listened in by radio on the proceedings of the opening session of the London Conference on Naval Limitation. King George, V. Ramsey McDonald and Col. Henry L. Stimson were the principle speakers.
Subject to arrest
There are about 800 automobile owners in the county who have not obtained tags. Drivers of cars using last year’s tags will be arrested.
Good growing
M. A. Wilson of Faubush grew 1,645 pounds of tobacco on seven-eights of an acre and sold it at Danville for $529.55. The net amount of his check was $511.84.
Stiff fine
W. H. Fisher was tried on a breach of the peace charge in county court and was fined one cent and cost.
For the record
The Somerset Department Store will be giving away two phonographs on Saturday during the big 88 cent sale.
81 YEARS AGO
JANUARY 24, 1940
Free cracked corn
Somerset sportsmen have purchased a quantity of cracked corn which will be used for feeding the quail in the county. The corn is available to all farmers without charge, and may be obtained at the Gooch Radio and Novelty Shoppe in the Virginia Theatre building. Unless the quail and other birds are fed while snow is on the ground they will die.
Blew a fuse?
The South Kentucky Rural Electric Cooperative Corporation, which has been practically inactive since the first of the year, when a dispute followed the action of the stockholders in naming new directors, came to life again this week.
The election was declared void, Monday, following an investigation of several weeks by representatives of the rural Electric Administration from Washington.
Tuesday the old directors of the cooperative, having again gained control, elected a new project superintendent to succeed G. E. Roberts, who resigned.
This position was given Ferrel Gregory, formerly of Campbellsville.
Gregory entered upon his duties immediately, and he announced today that 120 miles of the project here will be supplied with current this week.
About 300 customers will get their service as soon as workmen of the company can cut in their supply. Many homes were given service this morning. The electrified lines in Pulaski County will include all those in the Eastern part of the county that were on the “A” project.
Customers living on the Oak Hill road, Cifty road, and on Highway 80 West will not receive electricity at present. Those in other sections will be included in the territory being serviced this week.
The dispute, which followed the meeting of stock holders, which was held at Monticello on January 3, was apparently the outgrowth of rivalry between Pulaski and Wayne counties for control of the organization.
The project was originally proposed by Wayne County people and appointments were made of Wayne County people by the original officers.
At the Jan. 3 election, four Pulaski County men were elected to the board, two from Wayne, and one from Clinton,
This gave Pulaski County control of the cooperative and it was rumored headquarters would be moved from Monticello to Somerset.
The organization has 281 members in Pulaski County, 104 in Wayne, 25 in Clinton and 16 in Russell.
It’s R-O-Y
The annual County Spelling Bee has been won by Roy Sims, 13, of Hazeldale School. He is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Charlie Sims. Runner-up was Laferne Burgin, 14, of the Saline School. She is the daughter of Mr and Mrs. Lonnie Burgin. Miss Burgin failed to spell the word “humble” correctly.
Hazel Mize of the Short Creek school was third in the match.
Tourney time
There will be 17 teams taking part in the district basketball tournament at Somerset High. The schools include Eubank, Science Hill, Nancy, Shopville, Ferguson, Mt. Victory, Burnside, Somerset, Jamestown, Russell Springs, Mill Springs, Monticello, Parmleysville, Windy, McCreary County High School of Whitley City, Stearns and Cooperative.
What a relief
A carload of New York apples arrived today and will be distributed to families on relief rolls.
Too cool for school
With temperatures falling below zero, only the bus driven by Leonard Hargis made it to Shopvlle School today. Several of the boys and girls living nearby walked to school. After all arrived there were not enough to hold classes and all were sent home by noon.
No returns
Wash or dish cloths marked down to three cents at the Somerset Department Store. No returns, please.
Not so glamorous
The moving picture theatre business is fascinating but not glamorous, manager Charlie Mayhugh of the Virginia Theater told members of the Rotary Club at their luncheon meeting.
The major producers make 451 pictures per year and the Somerset Amusement Company books 425 of them annually, Of this number, 366 are shown at the Virginia, 38 at the Kentucky Theatre , and 21 are shelved.
A charge for that?
Shampoo and finger wave 50 cents at Rose Beauty Shoppe.
Dash to Nash
The new Nash has arrived at Hines Garage on North College. Prices start at $795.
71 YEARS AGO
JANUARY 16, 1950
Got a deal
The 1950 Studebaker convertible coupe offered for sale on the Lions Club radio auction was bought Monday night by Roy Jasper, Science Hill,for$1,825. The car was sold to the Lions Club at cost by Lee Flynn Motor Company of Somerset.
Crime doesn’t pay well
Three boys, ages 12-13, have been caught breaking into parking meters. They told officers they had realized about $6,50 from robbing meters over several weeks,. Damage to the meters was estimated at $1,100.
Let us play
A supervised recreation program for Somerset children during summer months is a major objective of the Somerset Booster Club.
Good for something
Laugh of the week, courtesy of Arkay Food Mart: If bending exercises reduce your waist, I reckon every woman ought to be grateful she’s got a husband to pick up after.
Happy 9th
Master Larry Phelps celebrated his ninth birthday on Saturday in Mt. Zion.
Hot price on fridge
General Electric refrigerator $189.75 at W. D. Gover Furniture.
Rest assured
Stamped pillow cases 50 cents each at Newberry’s.
Commented
