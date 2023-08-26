Welcome back to August of 1963! This is our last stop here before we move on to a different decade in September.
Overall, it looks like late August 1963 would have been a good time to be alive in Pulaski County. School had started and excitement about local football was stirring, city and county leaders were making big plans to improve the community, and there were plenty of activities to attend such as picnics, movies and church events. But not everything was coming up roses. There was quite a bit of criminal activity in the area – the most notable of which was the slaying of a much-loved Science Hill businessman this week in 1963.
Some of the things that stood out to me the most while reading articles from this era were how many seemingly good things either never came to be or came and went and have long been forgotten. By the mid-1960s, there was supposed to be a major tourist attraction constructed at Burnside Island, an expansive lake for public fishing not far from the current location of Paul’s Discount, and a ski jump in Lake Cumberland. To my knowledge, none of those things exist today – and some never existed.
However, there was one good idea back in 1963 that did stick. Some forward-thinkers started wondering if maybe it would be a good idea to pay someone to head up the local Chamber of Commerce. I’d say most of us would agree that that was indeed a good idea.
Don’t miss the “tip” at the very end of the article. When I found it, I thought surely this method of dining would have been ruled unwise or unsanitary by now. But a quick Google search shows that “car engine cooking” is being done to this day. Go figure!
Here’s what was newsworthy in Pulaski County 60 years ago, from the pages of the August 22 and 29, 1963, Somerset Journal.
Rest Home Operator Dies from Stab Wounds
Johnnie C. Dick, 58, a prominent Science Hill businessman, Republican leader and a county election commissioner, died Monday at Somerset City Hospital an hour and 45 minutes after he was stabbed numerous times with a screwdriver by a mental patient. Dick, operator of the Hilltop Nursing Home, Science Hill, and a director of Peoples Bank, Science Hill, was stabbed in the back and chest with a sharp-pointed screwdriver. Sheriff Gilmore Phelps said Dick was stabbed by a ward of the State Hospital, Danville, who had been staying at the nursing home and doing odd jobs around the establishment. Phelps identified the man as (a 32-year-old) native of Clay County. … According to witnesses, Phelps said (the man) had been digging potatoes on Dick’s farm and that he returned to his room at the nursing home late Monday afternoon. Phelps quoted (the man) as saying he was lying on his bed when children, the grandchildren of Dick, started annoying him. … Witnesses said (the man) was using profane language to the children and that Mrs. Dick cautioned him about the use of profane language. According to Phelps, (the man) then struck Mrs. Dick. (Mr.) Dick appeared on the scene and words apparently were exchanged between the two men. Witnesses said there was a scuffle and (the man) began stabbing Dick with a screwdriver. Mrs. Dick, witnesses said, attempted to assist her husband and was struck several more times by (the man.) (The man) then left his room and went to the home of “Spike” Cain. Cain turned (the man) over to Jack Baker, news director of WSFC, who started to Somerset with the man. Baker was overtaken by Sheriff Phelps and (the man) was released to the sheriff. Phelps said he was at Science Hill searching for the man when he learned that Baker was on the way to Somerset with him. … County Coroner Norman Farris attributed death to multiple stab wounds. … Dick was … a former magistrate of the Fourth Magisterial District, having been appointed in 1947 to serve the unexpired term of the Rev. Clifford Randall. He later ran for the office and was elected to a four-year term. Dick formerly operated Mom’s Cafe at Science Hill. He was a member of the Mt. Gilead F&AM Lodge No. 255. He was a member of the First Baptist Church, Science Hill. The son of the late Tommy and Delilah Ann Dick, he was born February 26, 1906, at Mintonville and was married to Ida Mae Randolph April 6, 1925. Survivors include his wife, the following children, Mrs. Burnetta Stringer, Somerset; Vernon, Gassell and Ronnie Dick, all of Science Hill; Mrs. Bernice Broyles, Lexington, and Mrs. Glenice Vaught, Science Hill; (eight) brothers and sisters…, and 14 grandchildren. Funeral services were held today at the Northside Baptist Church. … Burial was in the Science Hill Cemetery.
ARA to Get $3 Million Request to Develop Burnside Complex
An application for a federal loan and grant to finance development of the Old Burnside tourist complex will be submitted to the Area Redevelopment Administration about the middle of September, officials of the Lake Cumberland Development Foundation of Burnside, Inc., said today. Joe Botto, an officer in the Foundation, told members of the Burnside Rotary Club that … “we anticipate early approval of the application by the Federal authority and expect to start construction of the project this winter. Major construction will get underway next summer and we hope to have the complex ready to open in May of 1965. … Originally we started out with the idea of creating an old town fashioned after those in the early 1800 era,” Botto explained. “… A more elaborate and larger development is now being planned which will cost $3,777,800 and will provide employment for more than a thousand persons,” he added. … “Our study shows that there will have to be a 1,200 per cent increase in the number of motel and hotel facilities to accommodate the tourists and a 400 per cent increase in restaurant facilities,” he explained. … Preliminary plans call for developing the complex on the northwest tip of the island park. However, Botto said that if approval of the plan could not be obtained from the Department of Parks that other sites in the Burnside area would be considered. … Plans now call for a sky lift, railroad, show boat, gas balloon, carnival rides, playground, Boy Scout museum, a Kentucky building, fire department, city hall and police department. … In addition, the corporation (which would own the complex) would lease the sky restaurant, outdoor restaurant, concession stores and shops.
Contracts for Remodeling Square to be Let Soon
Contracts for remodeling and beautifying the Fountain Square in downtown Somerset will be let in the near future, Senator and Mrs. John Sherman Cooper announced this week. Senator and Mrs. Cooper are having the park landscaped as a gift to the city and county. Boris Timchenko, Washington, D.C., the nationally famous landscape architect and engineer, has been retained to plan the development. … Timchenko, who planned the landscaping of a number of Washington lawns and gardens including the White House for President and Mrs. Eisenhower, … will come to Somerset in the next few weeks.
Federal Officials Like Plans for Broadway Housing Project
Officials from the Atlanta Office of the Public Housing Administration yesterday were optimistic concerning the location of additional low-rent, public housing units in the Broadway-White Street area, Allan Burke, chairman of City Council’s Public Housing Committee, reported. Two Public Housing officials from Atlanta and the architect for PHA in Kentucky from Lexington met with Mayor A.A. Offutt, Councilmen Cy Waddle, E.A. Denham and Burke; Jim Hawkins, chairman of the Somerset Municipal Housing Commission; G.W. Hoffman, executive director of the commission, and Chester Copeland, appraiser of the property in the proposed site. Burke said the 23 acres of property in the Broadway-White Street area had been appraised at $138,000. … Since there are 44 undesirable houses in the area, the Federal officials suggested that as much as 75 per cent Federal assistance could be obtained should the development be approved as an urban renewal project. They will request an urban renewal specialist to come to Somerset and review the plans, Burke said.
Outdoorsmen Get Lake Approval on Club Farm
Construction of a lake on the farm of the Pulaski Outdoorsmen, Inc. has been approved, Dennie Gooch, chairman of the local project, announced today. … Gooch said the lake will be constructed on the east section of the farm. The dam will be 570 feet long and will be 13 to 15 feet high. Water will cover 10 to 12 acres and the maximum depth will be nine to 10 feet. The Department of Fish and Wildlife will stock the lake with bass, blue gill and channel cats, Gooch said. The lake will be open to the public for fishing. Work on the project will begin immediately following final approval by the Federal Government.
Property Valued at $7,9771,549
The value of property in Somerset has reached an all-time high this year according to the report of the Board of Supervisors submitted to Somerset City Council Monday night. The total value of all property to be used as a basis for tax assessment is listed at $7,971,549 — an increase of $207,110 over last year’s assessment. … Taxes on the $7,971,549 assessment, based on the rate of $1.15 per $100 valuation, will bring $91,672.81 into the coffers of the city this fall. The $1.50 poll tax on 1,222 male adults will add $1,833 to the treasury and a tax of 20 cents per each $100 valuation of 708,675 bank shares will reap $1,417.35. These will give the city an anticipated income from taxes of $94,923.16 — an increase of $3,866.61 over last year. In other business Monday night, the City Council: … -Heard a report from Councilman Bob Haney concerning the widening of College Street. He reported that James F. Prather, Jr., objected to widening the street if the work would damage or destroy his shade trees. -Received a report from Councilman Cy Waddle that the Jaycees are willing to furnish new street signs for unmarked streets if the city will erect them. He also suggested that posts of the present signs be repainted and straightened. -Heard Rev. Robert Gover criticize the council for not opening its meetings with a prayer or reading of a passage of scripture.
$504,570 Increase Noted in County Tax Assessment
Pulaski Fiscal Court yesterday approved assessment of taxable property in the county. … Total assessment of property in Pulaski County came to $39,229,535. School tax revenue expected is $204,152.23. County tax revenue, other than schools, is $130,359. This year’s assessment is $504,570 more than last year’s assessment.
Burdine Named County Civil Defense Director
County Judge John W. Garner yesterday appointed James O. Burdine as County Civil Defense Director to succeed M.D. Hudson, who resigned recently. Garner said Burdine would coordinate Civil Defense activities in the county. The judge praised Hudson for the work he had done in locating and certifying shelters in the county. Hudson retired because of ill health. Presently, four buildings in Somerset have been certified as shelters. They are United Department Store, Somerset Clinic, Rose’s Store and the Hotel Beecher.
Tuttle Family Returns from Mission in Indonesia
It’s mighty good to be back home again after spending two years in Indonesia, Professor John W. Tuttle commented this week upon arrival here for a two-week visit. In 1961 he accepted an assignment with the Foreign Aid Program to go to Bogor, Indonesia to supervise a research project sponsored by the Poultry Department of the College of Agriculture and Veterinary Science of the University of Kentucky. Accompanying him on the mission were his wife and three children John W. III, 14; Sara Ellen, 12, and Margaret Lynn, 4. Tuttle is the son of the late Mr. and Mrs. Phillip Tuttle of Burnside and Mrs. Tuttle is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. C.R. Tucker, West Somerset. He will return to his former position at UK in September as poultry improvement field agent. But for the next two weeks the Tuttles are going to take life easy. “All I want to do is get out on Lake Cumberland and visit with friends and relatives whom we haven’t seen for two years,” Tuttle said. … Tuttle received both his bachelor and master degrees from the University of Kentucky where he served from 1948 to 1961. He had formerly taught vocational agriculture in Pulaski County and is a member of the Poultry Science Association and the American Wild Life Society. Mrs. Tuttle did welfare work for the orphanage in Bogor. John and Sara attended the Brent School in the Philippines.
Annual Fund Raising Campaign for YMCA To Start This Week
The annual fund-raising campaign of the Kentucky Young Men’s Christian Association got underway in Pulaski County last week and the returns from appeal letters are pouring in, George Joplin, chairman of the county driven reported today. Funds received from the campaign will be used to develop a program directed to the boys and girls in Somerset and Pulaski County, the chairman said. “The purpose of this program is to build character and develop responsible citizenship.” A Co-Ed-Y Club has been in operation at Pulaski County High School for several years and its members have taken part in every phase of the Kentucky Y.M.C.A. program — sportsmanship clinics, the Kentucky United Nations Assembly, the Teen-Talk Series and the Kentucky Youth Assembly. This year officials are planning to expand the program into other high schools of the county provided sufficient funds are received through the finance drive, Joplin said.
Docket Is Set for Circuit Court
Pulaski Circuit Court will open Monday, September 2, with a moderately heavy docket. Included are charges of willful murder … and charges of armed robbery and grand larceny. … Also included on the docket are eight counts of worthless checks; one hit and run; six for liquor in possession; 13 counts of child desertion; one selling mortgaged property; two removal of mortgaged property from state; three counts of forgery; one voluntary manslaughter count; one charge of soliciting a person for the purpose of prostitution; one count of a proposal of lewdness; one count of escaping custody; two counts of malicious burning of buildings; one count of shooting into a house; one count of contributing to the delinquency of a minor, and one count of conversion of a motor vehicle.
C of C Considers Paid Director
The Somerset-Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce is considering retaining an executive director to manage the increasing business of the Chamber. A special committee appointed last year to study the possibilities has recommended that such a man be hired. Glen Neikirk, president of the Chamber, reported yesterday at the organization’s regular weekly luncheon meeting at the Hotel Beecher, that the committee had started interviewing prospective directors. One of the applicants accompanied Neikirk to yesterday’s meeting. Sidney Smith, industrial commissioner of Corbin, told of the development of the Whitley County seat during the past few years and said that he felt that Corbin had gone just about as far as it could at the present time. Somerset, he said, “would provide a challenge for me and I believe I can justify my position as your director.” … President Neikirk said interviews with other specialists would be conducted by the committee in the next few weeks.
Park Beach To Close After Holiday Monday
Swimmers at General Burnside Island State Park will have to “swim at their own risk” after Monday, Park Superintendent Jesse Wilson reported this week. The five life guards who have been on duty at the beach this summer will return to school and the beach will be closed. Swimmers may use the beach, but the state will not be responsible for any accidents, Wilson said.
Historical Markers Planned for County
Col. Charles Chinn and W.A. Wentworth of the Kentucky Historical Society were in Somerset yesterday to confer with O’Leary Meece and Leonard Hislope on plans for historical markers in Pulaski County. A large marker commemorating and explaining the significance of the Battle of Mills Springs is now in the planning stage. Mr. Meece, Civil War historian, will advise the group on appropriate inscriptions for the Civil War Marker.
News from Local Clubs:
-Five new members were inducted into the Somerset Lions Club Monday night. … Accepted in the club were Dr. Thomas M. Wilson, Max A. Shearer, Harry Roaden, Woodrow Burns and Don Richey. … Door prizes were given. The club was entertained by Mrs. Wallace Moody and Miss June Moody. Somerset City Hospital treated 6,321 patients during the past fiscal year, Elmer Crozier, administrator of the hospital, told members of the club. Crozier said that since the hospital’s opening in 1946, 83,278 patients have been treated at the hospital. He said the hospital now has 113 beds and keeps an average of 85 patients each day. … He said 157 persons are employed full time at the hospital and another 26 work part time. The employee’s payroll totaled $516,000 last year.
-Father Thomas Buren, pastor of St. Mildred’s Church, was the guest speaker at the regular weekly dinner meeting of the Somerset Kiwanis Club Thursday night at the Hotel Beecher. World affairs, juvenile delinquency and the Ten Commandments were discussed by Father Buren. The main cause of the turmoil in the world today is “man-kind turning away from God,” he said.
-The Rev. Roscoe McCloud, pastor of the First Methodist Church of Science Hill and a member of the Science Hill Kiwanis Club, presented slides to illustrate his talk on the dangers of alcohol at the club’s regular weekly dinner meeting Monday night at Dagley’s Restaurant. The slides showed the health dangers from drinking alcohol and the results of excessive drinking of alcoholic beverages.
Police, Fire and other Mayhem:
-A 15-year-old Somerset boy was arrested Monday night on the porch roof of (a) home (on) Harvey’s Hill. The youth admitted to City Patrolmen Starlin Phillips and Samuel S. Sears that he had planned to peep in a bedroom window. The Somerset High School junior was placed in County Jail and on Tuesday was referred to the Pulaski County mental health director by Juvenile Court Judge John Garner.
-The Burnside Texaco Station was entered Monday night and eight automobile tires were stolen, Police Chief Bob Grider reported today. Grider said entrance was gained by breaking the glass in the front door.
-Assistant Fire Chief Kenneth Stringer reported a false alarm Tuesday morning to 302 Cotter Avenue. There have been five false alarms called in during the month of August, Stringer said. One juvenile has been questioned about turning in a false alarm but there was not sufficient evidence to convict him, Police Chief Harold Catron stated. The offense carries a heavy fine, Catron warned.
-A county school bus was involved in an accident about a mile south of Burnside Monday afternoon, Officers said (the) driver of the bus, was going south and was turning east when the accident occurred. Investigating officers said the bus was turning and (the driver) was signaling a turn. The signal stopped and then started again. Miss Janette Ernestine Branstetter, 24, of Ferndale, Mich., told officers the signal stopped and she mistook it as a signal for her to pass. The car struck the left side of the bus. No one was injured and the damage was slight. (The bus driver) had about 40 passengers on the bus.
-A Pulaski County School System bus, loaded with 55 children, was involved in a traffic accident Tuesday afternoon in front of the Stab Post Office on East Highway 80. According to reports, the bus … struck the rear of a car, driven by (a 17-year-old male student at Shopville) which was turning into the post office. The bus was loaded with children from the Ano-Acorn section who attend Shopville schools. … No injuries were reported, State Police said.
-Willis Arthur, Squib, was injured seriously yesterday morning at a rock quarry near the Rockcastle River on East Highway 80. Witnesses said Arthur was sitting on a conveyor belt… when the conveyor belt moved, dumping Arthur and an undetermined amount of uncrushed rock.
-Burnside Police, the Sheriff’s Department and State Police are continuing their investigation this week of a break-in at the Tender Sweet Poultry Farm chicken processing plant at Burnside Thursday night. Burnside Police Chief Bob Grider said a window at the rear of the building was broken out and that three checks, totaling about $200, were taken from the plant office.
-(A male,) about 20, of Burnside, was admitted to Somerset City Hospital Friday morning with cuts about the body he allegedly received in a cutting incident on the railroad tracks in Burnside. (The man,) who was brought to the hospital in a private automobile, was apparently in a semi-conscious state and fled when he arrived at the hospital. The wounded man wandered across the field back of the hospital and entered the home of Amon Stephens on Tennessee Ave. Stephens said (the man) walked into the living room of his house and laid down on the couch. Stephens said a baby sitter was in the kitchen at the time (he) entered the house. Stephens said the baby sitter was unaware that (he) was in the house until Stephens’ three-year-old son told the baby sitter that a man was “on the couch.” Stephens said the baby sitter took the children and went next door to a neighbor’s house where she called police. (The man) was bleeding when he entered the house and left a trail of blood where he walked and a pool of blood on the couch. Sheriff Gilmore Phelps took (the man) from the house and had him taken to the hospital by ambulance. (He) was later released from the hospital.
-The Somerset Fire Department early Friday morning saved the Eastern Baptist Institute building from being destroyed after fire broke out in the furniture refinishing section of the building. … Assistant Fire Chief Kenneth Stringer said that if the department had been five minutes later the entire building would have been engulfed in flames. The fire apparently started at the base of one wall and quickly ran up the wall to the ceiling before it was extinguished. Had the fire spread to the lacquer or paint department in the building it would have been hard to bring under control, he explained.
-Roland Vanhoosier, Nancy, and his mother, Mrs. Janette Vanhoosier, 50, also of Nancy, were hurt Friday afternoon when the car in which they were riding left West Highway 80 and struck a fence. Vanhoosier, driver of the car, was listed in good condition yesterday at Somerset City Hospital. Mrs. Vanhoosier was admitted to City Hospital, but later was transferred to a Lexington hospital. Vanhoosier told officers he lost control of the car and it left the road. The car ran over a 15-foot embankment and struck several fence posts. The accident occurred about three miles from Somerset.
Agriculture News:
-A program to develop cash crops in addition to tobacco to supplement the income of Pulaski County farmers was started several years ago through the County Extension Service. This already has paid off through the commercial production of strawberries, tomatoes, cucumbers, beans and a number of other crops of fruits and vegetables. This summer another cash crop has been developed. Several farmers are producing potatoes for a potato chip manufacturing company, Luther H. Small, associate county agent, reported this week. Back in February, George H. Metzler, East Petersburg, Pa., a potato buyer for the Mussler Potato Chip Firm, makers of Charles Potato Chips; Henry Benhke, head produce buyer for Seabrook Farms; Dave Strohmeyer, Department of Commerce, Frankfort, and local agricultural Extension Agents Hugh Hurst, Small and James Stacey met with several farmers who had shown interest in producing potatoes for the chips. Farmers attending the meeting and later producing the potatoes were Lawrence Haney, Denton Bullock, Harold Wesley, Lindsay Price, Kenneth Lovins, James Crow, Maxwell Chitwood and Irvin Phelps. … Providing the potato crop is profitable, more farmers in the county will be trying to increase their income next year, Small added.
-What has happened to the Area Redevelopment Program for county peach growers? … The program was conducted here this spring and 12 weeks of instruction classes were taught. Farmers participating in the course were Perry Piper, Irvin Phelps, J.H. Wells, G.G. Faulkner, Ernest Webb, Napier Hines, Jack Hamm, Billy Alexander, Joe Beck, Alvin Frost, Delmer Ratcliff, Sirl McClendon, Silas Shepherd and Oscar McKinney. Some 3,300 peach trees were set out and more have been ordered for this fall. The farmers formed their own association and officers were elected before the end of the school. The group meets monthly to discuss various problems and the growth of the trees. It is estimated that it will take three years before the trees start to produce.
-Many farmers in the county are in the process of cutting and priming their tobacco crops, Associate County Agent Luther Small reported this week. Small said that the outlook for the 1963 crop is excellent, but most of it will depend on how farmers handle their burley from now until it is sold.
Community News:
-State Representative Leonard Hislope is convalescing at his home this week after undergoing surgery at Somerset City Hospital last Tuesday. He entered the hospital on Monday and returned home Friday.
-The ladies of the community met at the home of Mr. and Mrs. Tom Black one afternoon last week and canned one hundred and thirteen cans of green beans for them. Mrs. Black is in very poor health but both were able to attend church Sunday for the first time in many months.
-Billy Todd, son of Mr. Everett Todd, was accidently hit on the head by a horseshoe at the Eubank Elementary School play ground Tuesday night. He was taken to the Somerset City Hospital for emergency treatment but was released.
-Sunday school was held in the new Cuba church Sunday. One hundred and three enjoyed Sunday school. More seats had to be brought in for Sunday night services.
-Mrs. Nobel Cordell is convalescing nicely from the injury she received from stepping on a needle at her home on Lake Shore Drive.
-Word has been received that Mrs. Jeanetta VanHoosier has pneumonia in St. Joseph Hospital in Lexington, where she was taken several days ago with a fractured leg, caused by being in a car wreck the 15th of this month. We hope for her a speedy recovery.
-Last Sunday after preaching the White Oak Church people went to Pulaski County Park with baskets of food which was served in honor of Mr. and Mrs. Hugh N. Pierce and family, who are leaving soon to make their home in Bowling Green, where he has been transferred to from the Southern States Store at Somerset. The fellowship-get-together and good food was enjoyed by a large crowd. Mr. Pierce has been superintendent of the White Oak Sunday School for several years and everyone is sorry to see him and his family leave.
-Mr. Raymond Warren of Goochtown has had a new barn built. Mr. Herbert Wilson, Jeff Reynolds and Victor Warren have been doing the work.
-Mr. Colby Ragland of the Providence Baptist Church near Frankfort, has accepted the call to be pastor of the Eubank Baptist Church. Bro. Ragland and family will be moving to Eubank soon.
-Master Robbie Tarter, one year old son of Mr. and Mrs. Wayne Tarter, is a patient in the Somerset City Hospital with pneumonia, a result of drinking gasoline Friday.
-Mr. and Mrs. James Slaughter and son, David and Mr. and Mrs. Paul Wesley and children spent Sunday afternoon at the Bird and Animal Forest near Nicholasville.
-Mr. and Mrs. Harry Kennedy and sons, Russell and Bob, returned yesterday from a ten-day motor trip through the Smokies and a week’s stay at Myrtle Beach, S.C.
-Mr. and Mrs. Robert Clark and children, John, Jeannie and Kathy left Sunday to visit relatives and friends in Harrodsburg and Louisville. Mr. Clark will resume duties as pharmacist at Tibbals Drug Store Monday. The Clarks make their home here at 122 Richardson Drive.
-Dr. and Mrs. William T. Watkins and little son, David, came from Memphis, Tenn., last week for a visit with his father, Mr. George Watkins at 303 South Main Street. They left yesterday to make their home in Cincinnati, Ohio, where he will be on the staff of the Cincinnati Children’s Hospital.
-Mr. John W. Compton returned Wednesday from a four day course of study on the winter trend hair style.
-Paul Waddle, six-year-old son of Councilman and Mrs. Cy Waddle fell from a cherry tree in the yard of his home Friday afternoon and sustained a fracture of his left leg. He was admitted to the Somerset City Hospital for repair of the injury and is recovering nicely at home.
-Mr. and Mrs. Thurston Alexander and two children moved from Abingdon, Ill. to Somerset August 10 to make their home. Their daughter, Miss Linda Alexander, will enter her junior year at Somerset High School and their son, Jim will enter the eighth grade at Central Junior High School. They are residing at 133 Woodland Drive in Oaklawn. Mr. Alexander is plant manager of the Crane Company.
-Residents of Oaklawn Subdivision held a neighborhood party and pot luck supper Tuesday night in the lot at the corner of Vicki Lane and Warren Court. About 200 residents attended and it was planned to make the party an annual affair.
-Lloyd Johnson Jr., two-year-old son of Mr. and Mrs. Lloyd Johnson, has been seriously ill with a throat infection at his home on Vermillion Avenue. His condition is improving.
-Miss Dorothy Murrell, Supervisor of Music in the Owensboro School system, returned Sunday to Owensboro to resume her duties. Her sister, Miss Virginia Murrell, Supervisor of Music of the Bellevue schools returned to Bellevue Monday to resume her duties. The Misses Murrell spent their vacations with their mother, Mrs. Edgar Murrell. Mrs. Murrell and daughters spent last Wednesday in Lexington.
-Colorful Japanese lanterns added to the gaiety of the lawn party given Friday night by Hugh Burkett at his home on North Vine Street. Over sixty guests enjoyed the delightful party.
-Mr. and Mrs. Jack Goldenberg were hosts to the members of their supper club at their annual week end cruise to Lure Lodge on their boat, “Polly Anna.” The group spent the night at Lure Lodge and returned home Sunday evening.
-Sam Catron, 10, son of Police Chief and Mrs. Harold Catron, hauled in a 17¼-inch bass Monday afternoon while fishing in a farm pond. He hooked it on a hula popper.
-Mr. and Mrs. W.F. Nichols and children, Mary Ann, Tom and Barbara, and Mrs. T.J. Rusch of Louisville, have been the guests of Misses Nellie and Annie Welch.
-Wayneth and Stevie Flynn were out hunting Saturday with their cousins, Jerry and Danny Denham of Lima, Ohio. Stevie shot and killed a 52-inch snake on their farm at a pond.
-Mr. Robert Cundiff is getting ready to build a garage.
-The youngest son of Mr. and Mrs. Dallas Jacobs was bitten by a copperhead snake last week end.
-Little Carol Sue Herrin, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Lem Herrin of Shopville, fell at school Monday and received a broken collar bone. She is recovering nicely.
-Rev. and Mrs. Wayne Sears and two children, Rev. and Mrs. Earl Reid, Mr. and Mrs. T.W. Todd were Sunday dinner guests of Mr. and Mrs. Tommy Todd.
Editorial:
Football may be the fading national pastime. It seems that young men would rather make their mark off the grid-iron, rather than in “hard nosed” competition. Across the state high school coaches are finding that fewer and fewer boys are reporting for fall drills. ... Not too many years ago every boy in every school dreamed of performing feats on the football field, but here of late they seem to be satisfied with driving up and down the highways and circling drive-in restaurants. President John Kennedy has been urging physical fitness for three years, but those to whom the call is directed seem to be letting it pass. This year at Somerset High there are 38 varsity footballers. This winter there will be 15 varsity basketballers and in the spring about 25 to 30 boys will participate in baseball and track. All-in-all only about 55 to 60 different boys will participate in varsity athletics. Some 750 are enrolled in the high school. – By John Fitzwater
Local Politics:
The Pulaski County Democratic Committee nominated Luther Cassidy as a candidate for magistrate of the Eighth District. Cassidy was selected at a meeting of county democrat leaders Saturday. Cassidy is presently serving as magistrate of the district. He was appointed to the post by Governor Bert Combs after the death of magistrate L.W. Thompson. … While local democrats were busy preparing for the upcoming election, their candidate for governor, Edward T. Breathitt, revealed a progress formula for Kentuckians. He said in a speech yesterday that Kentucky needs: 1. An educated labor force. “The unskilled, the uneducated will meet a chilly and friendless reception in the labor market of the future,” the candidate explained. 2. Action to combat school drop-outs. “We can no more afford to waste the potential of our young men and women than we can afford to waste our coal, our oil, our water and our soil.” 3. Elimination of illiteracy. In doing what we can, Breathitt said, it is possible to double the rate of Kentucky’s economic growth.
Military News:
-The Senate has approved unanimously for everyone in uniform, except enlisted men in the three lowest grades with less than two years of service, to receive an increasing in pay. The increase, beginning October 1 would include nearly all men and women in active service, reserve, National Guard and retired.
-Bobby Joe McMahan, who is in boot training, United States Navy, at Great Lakes, Ill., is ill with pneumonia in the United States Naval Hospital there. His condition is improved and he is recovering satisfactorily.
-Word was received here Friday of the sudden death of Gene Shadoan, son of the late Mr. and Mrs. Johnnie Shadoan. He died of heart attack while on duty with armed forces in California. Funeral services will be held Friday in California. He was a brother of Joe Shadoan and Mrs. Joe Holloway.
-Airman First Class Oscar Pitman, left, of Eubank, received a certificate of recognition and a $25 U.S. Savings Bond following his selection as the “Outstanding Airman of the Quarter” at Vandenberg AFB, Calif. Airman Pitman, a missile engine mechanic, was chosen for the honor in recognition of his exemplary conduct and performance of duty.
-Joseph W. Denney, yeoman first class, USN, son of Mr. and Mrs. Virgil R. Denney of Route 4, Somerset, is serving with Amphibious Squadron One, a Pacific Fleet unit, which recently participated in a joint U.S.-Republic of Korea amphibious exercise dubbed “Operation Flagpole” and conducted near Seoul, Korea. The training exercise involved 67 ships plus numerous Marine air and ground units of both nations. It ended June 28 as U.S. and Korean secured their last objectives after four days of shore combat amid driving rain.
-Army PFC Hiram C. Akers Jr., whose wife, Marilyn, lives in Hoxie, Ark., completed advanced air defense training as a Nike-Hercules missile crewman at The Air Defense Center, Fort Bliss, Tex., July 19. Akers entered the Army in February 1963 and completed basic combat training at Fort Polk, La. The 24-year-old soldier, son of Mrs. Shelly Akers, Route 2, Eubank, attended Eubank High School.
News from Local Businesses:
-Yesterday was the last day Somerset stores will be closed on Wednesday afternoons, Mrs. Maxine Sears, chairman of the Merchants Committee of the Somerset-Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce, reminded today. Most stores in downtown Somerset gave employees Wednesday afternoons off during the months of June, July and August so that they could enjoy the recreational facilities in the area. All stores will remain open throughout the day Wednesday, August 28. However, they will be closed all day on Labor Day, September 2.
-Pulaski County’s Buick and Pontiac agency has changed hands and its new and modern service department and show room will open September 15. Jasper Buick-Pontiac, Inc., owned and managed by Etherd and Leon Jasper, will replace Waddle Motor Company as the General Motors agency here. Waddle has operated the agency since 1948. The new location of the Jasper agency will be near the junction of Kentucky 80 and U.S. 27 at the former location of Somerset Outboard Marine. Jimmy Sharpe, owner of Somerset Outboard Marine, said today that he would move to a temporary location on West Market Street next door to Somerset Electric, until a new building is constructed north of Van’s Cabinet Shop on U.S. 27, across the highway from where it is now located. Etherd Jasper said today that the service department had already moved to the new location. He explained that Delno Price and Joe Phelps “both tip-top mechanics” were handling the service department and Max McEwen was in charge of the parts department. … Jasper Mobile Home Sales and used car lot will also be located adjacent to the new agency.
-James Cook of Pointer has been made manager of the Western Auto Associate Store here by Mrs. James Cook, owner of the store. Cook has been an employee of the store for the past two months and the name is just a coincidence as he and the late James Cook were not related.
-A new sewing service center has opened in Somerset. D and C Sewing Service opened this week on West Mt. Vernon Street in the former location of Red’s Drive-In. Russell Daulton and Gary Cook are owners and managers of the new center. The new center is Pulaski County’s headquarters for Brother and White sewing machines, and during the grand opening celebration all machines have been marked down to one-half price. … In addition to sales, D and C offers expert service on all makes.
-Patients in the new wing of Somerset City Hospital are being made more comfortable this week with the installation of 43 room air conditioners which range in size from 8,500 to 17,000 B.T.U. Next year the hospital plans to air condition the old wing.
-All major construction for the new Louvers and Dampers building on North Highway 27 has been completed. … The company has been operating under a temporary plastic-covered building since February 1 in manufacturing lovers and dampers used in construction work. The new aluminum shop was completed last fall and has some 5,000 square feet of floor space. The new metal building has some 21,050 square feet of working space for the 42 employees who are now on the payroll of the company. There are some eight employees working in the office of the company. … The electrical work will be completed shortly and the new infrared heat will be used for heating the building. This is a new space-type heat that has proved very effective in commercial buildings.
-The Somerset General Electric Glass Plant is expanding for the first time in the seven-year history of the local plant. … The company started construction of an 8,000-square-foot warehouse building in July and is to be completed by November 1. The warehouse will be used for storage of finished glassware being produced at the local plant. … The old warehouse and production building will be partially removed to connect the new warehouse, officials explained. The finished exterior of the building will match the existing plant and the new warehouse will provide a more convenient and attractive employee entrance, they said.
-The exterior of the First and Farmers National Bank building on the Fountain Square began to take shape last week as Brown Brothers began erecting large blocks of cast stone. The holes in the stone will be covered with aluminum tubes. Granite slabs will cover the brick columns between the stone pieces. The target completion date has been set for the last of November.
-Muse 66 Service Center – Milliard Muse, dealer. Grand opening and customer appreciation days, August 30-31. U.S. 27 and Oak Hill Road. Bring the kiddies to see Bozo the Clown and receive free lollipops and balloons.
-A five-year service award pin has been presented to Elizabeth A. Denney, operator for the General Telephone Company in Somerset. Miss Denney began working for General Telephone in 1958 as an operator and has held her present position with the company for five years.
-Mr. Charles Beattie, who has been confined to his home on Oak Street the past two weeks because of an ear infection, was able to resume his duties at the M.L. Gover store today.
-Burnside and Southern Pulaski County now have one of the most modern and complete super markets in South Central Kentucky. Webb’s Super Market, owned and managed by Mr. and Mrs. S.M. Webb, opened officially last week end on Main Street in Burnside with a gala grand opening celebration. Among the prizes offered were 16 baskets of groceries given away free Thursday, Friday and Saturday. … Mr. and Mrs. Webb moved to Somerset last winter and built the spacious building of concrete block, brick and steel this spring and early summer. During the period of construction the front wall of the building collapsed during an electrical storm. This delayed completion of the building several weeks.
School News:
-The Somerset School System this year gained 103 students bringing the total to 2,624 students — another all-time high enrollment — with others still reporting to classes for the first time. A teacher’s list of all schools in the Somerset system was released today by the superintendent’s office. Schools and teachers are as follows:
- High School: W.B. Jones, Principal; Edwin Allen, science and Latin; Mrs. Jean Allen, English; Woodrow Allen, history; Robert Baker, math; Mrs. Gladys Bardill, math; Mrs. Irene Broyles, librarian; Mrs. Sarah R. Cain, French; Arthur Calhoun, industrial arts; Mrs. Jane Clark, home economics; Wm. M. Clark, social science; Miss Mildred Ellis, English; Mrs. Virgie Fuller, math; Joe Gay, science and math.; Allen Gregory, science; Miss Helen Hale, home economics; Douglas Hines, math-coach; Miss June Hubble, commerce; Mrs. Helen Hughes, English; Jarrell Johns, history-coach; Mrs. Margaret Johns, social science; William Lester, commerce; John Loyd, science-coach; Mrs. Sue Strunk, English; Mrs. Hazel Ping, English; Mrs. Edna Ramsey, French; Mrs. Mildred Setser, home economics; Miss Shirley Smith, physical education; Miss Vera Stevenson, science; Don Stone, senior band; Miss Anna Jo Taulbee, math; Charles Taylor, biology-coach; Mrs. Lucille Turner, English; and James Williams, physical education-coach.
- Central Building: Orville Swearingen, principal; Mrs. Margaret Carter, Miss Margaret Claunch, Mrs. Jean Colbert, Sherman Cooper, Mrs. Ittylene Cordell, James Harvey Denney, Mrs. Gladys Dutton, Wendell Ford, Mrs. Ruby Gragg, Duane Hail, Mrs. Doris Burton Hail, Mrs. Maxine T. Hollis, Mrs. Elva Jones, Mrs. Maxine McPheron, Miss Patricia Sumner, Edward Tucker, Mrs. Jean Tucker.
- Memorial Building: Leonard Sears, principal; Mrs. Ada C. Bordes, Mrs. Elizabeth Corder, Miss Mae Hail, Mrs. Hazel Holladay, Mrs. Nettie West Holt, Mrs. Odessa R. Johnson, Mrs. Agatha Losey, Mrs. Nadeane Newell, Mrs. Grace Smith Ragon, Mrs. Angie Burks Spears.
- Dunbar Building: G.P. Wilson, head teacher; Mrs. Arthenia M. Brown, Miss Virginia Lackey, Mrs. Lorene Wilson.
- Hopkins Building: J.W. Barnett, principal; Mrs. Edna Alexander, Miss Coloda Ashurst, Miss Alfreda Baugh, Mrs. Willena Broyles, Mrs. Mollie Burkett, Miss Lucille Cooper, Mrs. Beulah Rogers Gover, Mrs. Marie Coleman Gover, Mrs. Kate Hail Gregory, Miss Clara Guffey, Mrs. Helen Cundiff Hail, Miss Patsy Hamilton, Mrs. Lurline Edwards Haynes, Mrs. Louise Garland Kiser, Mrs. Frances H. Ledridge, Mrs. Marjorie S. Meece, Mrs. Sibyl W. Randall, Mrs. Janice Reesor Smith, Mrs. Marie W. Sams, Mrs. Margaret H. Smith, Miss Alline Starkey, Mrs. Bessie S. Trammell, Mrs. Lillian Hail Wesley, and Mrs. Carrie Williams.
- Parker Building: Paul Smith, principal; Mrs. Eileen Waddle Caylor, Mrs. Irene S. Cordell Mrs. Bonnie Eastham, Mrs. Anna M. Gay, Mrs. Sarah Godby, Mrs. Dorothy Gover, Mrs. Gertrude S. Phillips, Mrs. Opal Vaught Reagan, Mrs. Lois C. Shepherd, Mrs. Lyda J. Stonecipher.
-Velda Oakes was elected president of Mr. Ard’s seventh grade girls’ class at Nancy Elementary School Tuesday afternoon. Other officers named were: Shelia Pierce, vice-president; Sandra Weaver, secretary; Donna Henderson, treasurer; Debbie Tarter, reporter; Dottie Daulton, Lana Daulton and Leva Burton, song leaders; Wanzie Floyd and Connie Weddle, recreational leaders.
-Actual construction of the new 33,000-square-foot building of the Somerset Vocational School was started this week by Killis Miller, general contractor. The footings were being dug and the staking out of the building is underway. The new building, which will house all departments of the school, is expected to be ready for occupancy by the 1964-65 school year.
-Mrs. Kathleen N. Wilson, wife of Dorman Wilson of Ingle, and daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Brent Norfleet, Nancy, has completed her requirements for her degree in Bachelor of Science at Eastern State College, Richmond. She will be in the graduating class next year. The Wilsons have a dairy farm at Ingle and feed about 80 head of cattle, milking about 45 at this time. Mr. Wilson also raises a large quantity of grain and tobacco.
Scouting and 4-H News:
-Glen Goldenberg, son of Mr. and Mrs. Jack Goldenberg of Somerset, returned last week from a five-week tour of European countries which included the 11th World Jamboree of Scouting. Goldenberg and other scouts from the Kentucky, West Virginia and Ohio region visited England, Switzerland, Greece, Italy and France during the tour. The 11-day jamboree was held on the Plains of Marathon near Athens, Greece. The scouts participated in world-wide events, signing of cards for addresses of other nations, swam in the Aegean Sea and ran the Laborers of Hercules — an obstacle course. Some 14,000 scouts from 72 nations attended the jamboree.
-Miss Connie Sue Langford of Shopville was the winner of the Lake Cumberland District 4-H corn meal demonstration last week. She will compete in the state fair contest at Louisville September 7. Connie has represented the county for five years in district. She is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. John Langford.
-Miss Charlotte Dye, a member of the Pulaski County High School 4-H Club, will represent the Lake Cumberland District in the State Fair contests in Louisville September 7. She won the prune cake demonstration at the district contests last week. She is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Delmer Dye of Saline.
-The Nancy Senior 4-H Club met Thursday in the cafeteria to elect new officers for the 1963-64 year. Joe Burton was elected president of the club. Other officers are David Coner, vice-president; Gary Sears, secretary; Cathy Garner, treasurer; Judy Frye, reporter; Kathy Merrick, song leader; Wayne Griffin, sergeant-at-arms, and Nancy Nelson, recreation leader. Mrs. Rogers, the club’s leader, assisted with the election. The regular meetings of the club will be held the third Thursday of each month.
Upcoming Events:
-The Rev. W.R. Munday, the choir and members of St. John’s a.m.E. Church of Monticello will worship at Davis Chapel a.m.E. Church, North Main Street, Sunday, August 18, at 3 p.m. The service is sponsored by the Missionary Society of the Somerset church, of which Mrs. Reba Fitch is president. Rev. J.D. Tyree is pastor of the church.
-The Pulaski Outdoorsmen Club has two major events for the month this week end. The monthly fish fry will be held Friday night at Pulaski County Park and the regular bi-monthly turkey shoot will be held Saturday night at the club range on North U.S. 27. The fish fry will start at 5:30 p.m. and continue until 8:30 o’clock or until everyone is full of fish. Tickets are $1 for adults and 75 cents for children under 16. The turkey shoot will start at 6:30 p.m. and continue until 11 o’clock at the club range. There will be frozen turkeys and cash prizes given to the winners. Guns and ammunition are available at the clubhouse.
-The fall festival of Woodstock Elementary School will be held Friday night starting at 5:30 p.m. and continuing up into the night. … The king and queen will be crowned at 9 p.m. There will be cake walks, fish ponds, dart games and a “big” feed, the principal stressed. … Children will be admitted for 50 cents and adults for $1.
-A dance for the high school age group and their guests, will be held Saturday night at the Somerset Country Club. Mrs. Vance Graybeal, chairman, said the dance would run from 8 until 11 p.m. All members are invited to attend.
-Flat Lick Baptist Church at Valley Oak, one of the oldest churches in Pulaski County, will have an all-day dedication service Sunday. The new building is constructed of the same huge limestone slabs used in the original building. Rock for the wall was hand-hewn by the early planners of the building. ... The original building was burned during the Civil War in 1865 by Confederate soldiers. The following year, members rebuilt the structure and replaced the woodwork. This building remained for nearly 100 years. In 1960 the members of the church voted to make a basement for Sunday School rooms. When excavating work began under the building, the original limestone rock walls collapsed. … The church was completely rebuilt, using the original rock. … The Rev. Lloyd Williamson is pastor of the church and will preach the dedicatory sermon Sunday.
-The Shopville Future Teachers of America Chapter will sponsor a bake sale on Saturday, August 31 in the window of the Time Finance Company beginning at 9:00 a.m. Proceeds from the sale will be used to finance the chapter’s service projects and school activities. Donations and patronage will be deeply appreciated by the members of the chapter and teachers.
-The Katherine Hines School of Dance will begin classes Sept. 9. Students may register for instruction in Ballet, Tap and Acrobatic Dancing by Dialing 678-8931. Registration ends Sept. 3.
Birth Announcements:
-Mr. and Mrs. L.D. (Joe) Ball announce the birth of their third child, a daughter, Tuesday, August 20, in the Somerset City Hospital. Mr. Ball is the Area Extension Agent for Pulaski County.
-Mr. and Mrs. Dennie Hudson announce the arrival of a new grandson born to Mr. and Mrs. Robert Dick at Somerset City Hospital. The baby has been named Benny Ray.
-Congratulations to Mr. and Mrs. Milburn Tarter on the arrival of an 8½ Ibs. girl born Friday, Aug. 23rd at the Somerset City Hospital.
-Announcement is made of the birth of a daughter, Angela Elizabeth to Mr. and Mrs. Eugene Correll. She is their second child. Mrs. Correll is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Riley Glover. Paternal grandparents are Mr. and Mrs. Hulan Correll.
Weddings and Engagements:
-Miss Henrietta Scalf, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Glenn Scalf of Virgie, became the bride of R.T. Nichols, son of Mr. and Mrs. W.R. Nichols, 135 North Maple Street Sunday, August 4, at the Pikeville Methodist Church. … Serving her twin sister as maid of honor was Miss Marietta Scalf. … Bridesmaids were Miss Nova Jean Johnson and Miss Patricia Johnson, both of Allen Park, Mich., Miss Wynona Johnson of Virgie, all of whom are cousins of the bride, and Miss Darla Gay Nichols of Somerset, sister of the bridegroom. … Gary T. Dawn of Florence was best man and ushers were Larry Nichols, brother of the bridegroom, the Rev. Norman Hagley of Greenville, brother-in-law of the bridegroom, Clyde Caldwell of Burnside and James Pearce of Chestwood. A reception was held in Fellowship Hall of the church. … Following their wedding trip the couple will reside in Brockton Heights in Richmond. Mrs. Nichols, who was an honor graduate of Virgie High School in 1960 is a senior at Eastern Kentucky State College in Richmond, where she is a member of Pi Tau Chi, Kappa Delta Tau, Wesley Foundation, Young Republicans Club, SNEA, College Choir, YWCA and the Big Sister’s Organization. Mr. Nichols, a graduate of Somerset High School, received his bachelor of science degree from Eastern Kentucky State College and is employed by the Fayette County Board of Education as an industrial arts teacher in the Tates Creek Junior High School in Lexington. While a student at Eastern, Mr. Nichols was a member of Kappa Iota Epsilon, Omicron Alpha Kappa, Pi Tau Chi, Wesley Foundation, Industrial Arts Club, and was named to “Who’s Who in American Colleges and Universities.”
-On Sunday afternoon, August 11, at 4 p.m. in the First Christian Church, Miss Barbara Appleby, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Elvin Appleby, became the bride of Mr. Larry Brown, son of Mr. and Mrs. Atlee Brown of Sandy Hook. The ceremony was performed by the Rev. L.D. Fisher. pastor of the church, before an altar banked with white gladioli and carnations. … Miss Elgie Woods, organist, played the traditional wedding marches, and Mrs. Rosylen Appleby, aunt of the bride, sang “The Lord’s Prayer” and “Always.” … Miss Lynn Smith was the bride’s only attendant. … Mr. Clifton Appleby, brother of the bride, served as best man. … A reception was held in the social room of the church immediately following the ceremony. … After a wedding trip to the Great Smoky Mountain National Park, the couple will be at home at 453 Rose Lane, Lexington. The bride is a 1962 graduate of Somerset High School and Kaufman’s Beauty School, Lexington. The groom is a graduate of Sandy Hook High School and attended Morehead State College. He is employed in Lexington.
-In an impressive candlelight service at 4:00 o’clock Sunday afternoon, August 11, Miss Ellen Alcorn, daughter of Mrs. Mary Alcorn, Somerset, and Mr. Raymond Alcorn, Indianapolis, Ind., became the bride of Danny Coomer, son of Mr. and Mrs. Malcome Coomer. The vows were said at the First Methodist Church with Dr. Warner P. Davis officiating. … Preceding the ceremony a program of nuptial selections was presented by Tim Prather, organist, and Mrs. M.L. Belwood, sister of the groom, soloist. … A reception was held immediately following the ceremony in the social room of the church. … After a short wedding trip the couple will be at home in the Brockton Apartments, on the campus of Eastern Kentucky State College, Richmond. The bride is a graduate of Somerset High School, and attended Bowling Green College of Commerce, Bowling Green, Ky., where she was a member of Pi Kappa Beta sorority. Mr. Coomer is also a Somerset High School graduate, and attends Eastern Kentucky State College, Richmond.
-Miss Dorothy Louise Cave of Oak Ridge, Tenn., daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Henry Cave of Jonesville, Va., became the bride of Wendell Lee Ford, son of Mr. and Mrs. Ancil Ford of Somerset, in a ceremony at the First Christian Church, Pennington Gap, Va., on August 11. … After a reception at the church, the couple left on a southern wedding trip. The bride is a graduate of Lincoln Memorial University, Harrogate, Tenn. She is a member of Delta Theta Sigma Sorority and Pi Omega Pi, the National Business Education Fraternity. The groom is also a graduate of Lincoln Memorial University, and a member of Omega Chi Fraternity. The couple will make their home at 117½ Lair Street, Somerset, where he is a teacher at Central Junior High School.
-Mr. and Mrs. Homer Bryant of Eubank announce the marriage of their daughter, Miss Shirley Ann Bryant, to Robert E. Ashley, son of Mr. and Mrs. Virgil Ashley, also of Eubank. The wedding took place Saturday afternoon, August 17, at 6:00 o’clock at the home of the officiating minister, the Rev. W.V. Osborne at Waynesburg, in the presence of the bride’s sister and the bridegroom’s two sisters. The bride chose for her wedding a street-length dress of white sheer with accessories to match. The couple will make their home in Cincinnati where both are employed.
-Mr. and Mrs. Lawrence McPheron of Route 1, Somerset, announce the engagement of their daughter, Patricia Lee McPheron, to Jerry Wayne Maybrier, son of Mr. and Mrs. Charles Maybrier of West Somerset. No date has been set for the wedding.
-Dr. and Mrs. Livingston A. Wahle of Shelbyville, formerly of Somerset, announce the engagement of their daughter, Miss Anne Livingston Wahle, to Mr. Edgar Lee Bowman, Jr., son of Mr. and Mrs. Edgar Lee Bowman of Beaver Falls, Pa. Miss Wahle attended Webster College, Webster Groves, Mo., and was graduated from Ursuline College in Louisville. Mr. Bowman will be graduated this month from Geneva College, Beaver Falls. A fall wedding is planned.
Obituaries:
-Elza Winfield Dozier, 74, a prominent Hopkins County real-estate man and the father of Mrs. Richard E. Cooper, died Monday at his home in Madisonville. … Mr. Dozier was a native of Greenville, Texas. He had owned movie theaters at Madisonville, Earlington, Providence and Morganfield. In 1919 he and his brother, W.B. Dozier, founded the real-estate firm, in which his sons, Rush and William Dozier are associated. Mr. Dozier was a leader in development of several Madisonville subdivisions. He was active in Boy Scout work, was a charter member of the Madisonville Kiwanis Club, an Elk, a Shriner, and a member of the First Methodist Church of Madisonville. He was active in Democratic politics. Mrs. Dozier preceded him in death. Survivors include Mrs. Cooper and his three sons, Rush and William Dozier, Madisonville, and E.W. Dozier Jr., Louisville. … Attending the funeral from Somerset besides Mr. and Mrs. Cooper were her children, Cornelia and Frank Cain, General and Mrs. Benjamin P. Heiser, Mrs. Joseph Hardin, Miss Rebecca Converse, and Don E. Cooper.
-James Robert “Bob” Whitaker, 66, of Squib, died Monday at the Somerset City Hospital. The son of the late George A. and Nancy Harper Whitaker, he was born February 8, 1897. He was married to Oma Dugger February 8, 1919. Mr. Whitaker was a member of the Clifty Grove Baptist Church until 1939 when he helped to establish the Chimney Rock Baptist Church. He was a farmer and a well-known song leader in the eastern part of the county. Survivors include his wife, two sons, Ferrell of Greenwood, Ind., and Buell of Southport, Ind., and one daughter, Mrs. Faye Lawson of Squib; one brother, Chester Whitaker, Squib, and two sisters, Mrs. Etta Price, Squib, and Mrs. Fannie Hoskins, Veedersburg, Ind., 15 grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren. Funeral services were held today at the Chimney Rock Baptist Church. … Burial was in the Whitaker Cemetery.
-Everett Jones, 120 Ashurst Street, died Wednesday, August 21 at the Somerset City Hospital after an illness of 10 days. The son of the late Solomon and Jennie Denham Jones, he was born February 25, 1890, in Somerset. He was married to Grace Wilson September 30, 1925. Mr. Jones was an employee of the Southern Railway. He was a member of the First Baptist Church. Survivors include his wife, the following children, James E. Jones, Edgewood, Maryland; Pauline Jones Phillips, Somerset; Maxine Jones Allen, South Highway 27, and Miss Anna Mae Jones, Somerset, and one sister, Mrs. Ethel Collier, Decatur, Ill. Funeral services were held Friday at the chapel of the Somerset Undertaking Company. … Burial was in the Somerset Cemetery.
-Funeral services for Dr. Samuel Mayfield, a native of Pulaski County, were held Friday at the Anderson Funeral Home, Bowling Green, Ohio. Burial was on the campus of the Bowling Green State University. Dr. Mayfield, 75, professor emeritus of geology at Bowling Green State University, died of a heart attack Sunday morning, August 11, at his home. … Dr. Mayfield was chairman of the geology department at the university from 1942 to 1956, when, at his own request, he relinquished his duties to devote full time to teaching. … On June 29, 1916, he married Flora Sweeney. … After retiring in 1958 he taught at Chapman and Redlands Colleges in California. He held B.S. and B.A. degrees from Berea College, Berea, Ky., where he taught geology from 1922 to 1932. During the summer he was assistant to the state geologist of Kentucky. Earlier he had worked in coal mining and lumbering in Kentucky and taught in the public schools in Kentucky and Tennessee. … He then taught at Intermountain Union College, Helena, Mont., and at Linfield College, McMinnville, Oregon before coming to Bowling Green. Earlier he had been principal of the high school in Somerset, Ky., superintendent of city schools in Newbern, Tenn., and junior engineer on the U.S. Geology Survey. … Surviving are Mrs. Mayfield; one son, Darwin, 1962 recipient of the Distinguished Alumnus Award at BGSU and chemistry professor at Long Beach State College, Calif.; one daughter, Mrs. Graham (Lois) Wilson, who teaches at San Francisco College; two grandchildren; three brothers, … and two sisters.
This Week in Local Sports:
-The Briar Jumper gridmen will tangle with Campbellsville Friday night on foreign soil. “Campbellsville has a new coach this year of whom we are not familiar,” Coach Jim Williams explained. “We will be going into the game blind.” he added. … The Briar Jumper roster is as follows: Ends — David McIntosh, Tom Isaacs, Buddy Haney, Bill Turpen, Ray Garrison. Tackles — Larry Solomon, Joe Paluzi, Bobby Grant, Murrell Flynn, Joe Bob Caylor, Bobby Tarter, Jimmy Collette. Guards — Roddy Barnes, Tom Burleson, Roland Tuggle, Wendell Neeley, Mike Stigall, Donald Coggin, Ronnie Cowan. Centers — Jimmy Stewart, Barry Burkett, Joe Baker, Larry Stephens. Quarterbacks — Doug Watkins, David Colyer, Jim Pat Bourne, Jeff Howson. Halfbacks — John R. Allen, Tom Garner, Marvin Peters, Martin Shearer, Larry Pumphrey, Jerry Owsley, Mike Correll, Frank Hranicky. Fullbacks – James Coffey, Billy Appleby, James Huff. The Jumpers lost the services of regular center Barry Burkett last week when he received a broken right arm. He expects to remove the cast in three to four weeks.
-Midget League Football coaches and officials met Monday night and discussed several important changes in the program. This fall eighth graders who will not reach their 14 birthday by November 1 and who do not top 120 pounds may participate in the grid league. Also the coaches voted to prohibit any boy weighing more than 120 pounds to carry the ball. It was explained that this included punts, kick-offs, passes and end around plays. Tomorrow afternoon league coaches will select new team members and practice sessions will continue through September 17 when the first games are set. Coaches named for this fall are: Bob Kidd and Art Wallace, the Jumpers; Elwood Criswell and Bill Stokes, the Red Devils; John Fitzwater and Hobe Withers, Jr., the Wildcats and Bill Colyer and Bob Strunk, the Golden Eagles. All boys between the ages of 10 and 13 may try out for the program.
-Jerry Girdler, a 6-foot guard from Somerset, has signed a grant-in-aid to attend Lake City Junior College and Forest Ranger School, school officials announced this week. Girdler averaged 15 points a game on a team which won 51 and lost 13 in the two years he was a starter for the Somerset Briar Jumpers. He scored 487 points last season and had a single game high of 28 points. Girder received all-district, all-regional and honorable mention all-state honors last season. Somerset’s Coach Doug Hines states that “Girder is fast, strong and a tremendous outside shooter. He was considered as one of the state’s best defensive guards.” Coach Joe Fields of Lake City Junior College comments: “From all reports Girdler appears to be a terrific basketball player. We are indeed fortunate to get a boy of his caliber. I am sure that he will prove to be a great asset to our ball club.”
-The main objectives of the Lake Cumberland Ski Jumpers is to emphasize safe water activities on Lake Cumberland and to provide better harmony between the fishermen and the skier, officials of the club explained after a meeting of the club Monday night at Lee’s Ford Dock Restaurant. The lake is large enough for the skiers and fishermen, but we have no jurisdiction over the out-of-town skiers, they stressed. Local club members have been lectured on passing anchored-fishermen on the lake. The ski jump which was approved by the Corps of Engineers, U.S. Coast Guard and Division of Boating will be constructed in Fishing Creek Sunday. All members of the club are urged to be at the dock Saturday afternoon when the various pieces of the jump will be brought together where they can be easily assembled Sunday. The jump will be located on the far side of the island at Lee’s Ford Dock. The club will meet each Sunday afternoon at 2 p.m. to teach beginners to work on stunts and increase the efficiency of jumping, the officials stated.
-David Cowan has been named head basketball coach and physical education director at Ferguson High School, school superintendent Howard Moore announced this week. Cowan replaces Herbert Childers, Jr., who has resigned to accept the head coaching position at Mason County High School and to serve as athletic director all Mason County schools. Cowan was a star player at Ferguson some five years ago and also starred for Lindsey Wilson Junior College under Doug Hines and at Union College where he was high scorer in the small college conference.
Advertisements from Local Businesses:
-Goldenberg – Get a $16.95 booster fan for only one cent if you buy a famous Warm Morning coal heater during our early season sale.
-Somerset Undertaking Co., Inc. – Somerset’s oldest funeral home with the most modern ideas. Kenneth Gibbs, Manager. Max Zibell and Boyd Tucker.
-General Telephone – The most comfortable thing in a bedroom is an extension phone. Why stir from bed when the phone rings? With a lovely little Starlite extension phone by your bedside, all you need to do is reach to make or take a call.
-KABA — Bringing the Finest Quality Breeding Service to cattle in Pulaski County for 15 years. For fast and efficient service call Southern Belle Dairy or Technician Harold Trowbridge. Pulaski County Artificial Breeding Co-op.
-Federal Mutual Insurance – At new location, Red’s Drive-In building, West Mount Vernon Street. Automobile, fire, casualty and life insurance. Stella C. Ashurst, Agent.
-Corder’s Jewelry – 38 Public Square. Trade in your old watch for a new 1963 style.
-The Somerset Journal – North Maple Street. We have recently installed new type and new equipment to give you even better production. We can do your printing efficiently and economically, either by letter press or offset. Call us when you need letterheads, envelopes, statements, business forms, catalogs, posters, publications, sale bills, photostats, or rubber stamps. You will appreciate our prompt service.
-City Lumber & Concrete Block Co. – 502 South Main Street. We’ve everything you need for home improvements and repairs! The only things we don’t do is furnish the carpenters and builders.
-LaFavers Insurance – Masonic Building. Be sure – insure.
In the Classifieds:
-For sale — We have the following homes for sale: One house at 118 Woodland Drive, Oaklawn, Brick Veneer; three bedrooms, two baths, large corner lot, full size basement, and built-in stove and other fixtures. Three-bedroom house, Brick Veneer, full size basement, large carport: 1860 sq. ft. of house plus port. In Green Meadows Subdivision. Two-bedroom frame house, gas heat, lot 75x150 at 308 Jacksboro. Two-bedroom frame house, gas heat, lot 75×150, at 446 Murphy Avenue.
-Reduced — The home of Mr. and Mrs. Don Redmon, 1004 E. Mt. Vernon Street. Mr. Redmon has been transferred out-of-state and is willing to reduce the price of this nice home in order to meet the school enrollment date in his new location. This home is FHA approved and carries a very good loan that can be assumed by qualified person. This is a very nice home and in an excellent location.
-For rent — Four room house to small family. West of Cundiff’s Seed House.
-For sale — Ponies, 4-year-old mare with filly colt. Stud, one yearling horse colt. Charlie Molen, W. Somerset.
-For sale — Jersey cow. Good milker. Lester Meece, Ruth, Ky.
Showing This Week at the Lakeview Drive-In, Virginia Theatre and Kentucky Theatre:
The Naked Witch – Taras Bulba – Hand of Death – Drums Across the River – The Checkered Flag – Trigger Happy — Make Way for Lila – The Nutty Professor – The Horizontal Lieutenant – Come Blow Your Horn – Valerie – Cop Hater – The Courtship of Eddie’s Father – The Vampire and the Ballerina — Papa’s Delicate Condition – Malinga – The War Lovers – The Clown and the Kid – The Proud Land – My Six Loves — Exposed: A Public Affair – Girls! Girls! Girls! – The Savage Guns – The Interns – Period of Adjustment – The List of Adrian Messenger – The Proper Time – Donovan’s Reef
Drive ‘N Serve:
This isn’t a really new tip. But it’s timely. Picnic season draweth nigh. And you’ve got hot food when you arrive if you take labels off cans, punch a small hole in same (to let steam escape) and stow each in the slot between manifold and block, on your auto engine. A drive to picnic site and — such hot stuff!
