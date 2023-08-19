For decades, older folks have looked at the younger generations and wondered, “What’s wrong with kids these days?” The thing is, those older folks were once the younger generation themselves, and their parents and grandparents probably thought the same thing.
This week’s edition of Pulaski’s Past contains quite a bit of news about the shenanigans of several local teens who were up to no good 60 years ago. Names have been removed to protect the not-so-innocent all these years later. Based on the information in the articles, they paid their dues at the time and hopefully learned some lessons from their youthful mistakes.
On another note, since I recognized the key players at the newspaper in the 1970s last month, perhaps I should introduce those who were in charge of The Somerset Journal in the 1960s.
At this point in time, there were two weekly newspapers in Pulaski County – The Somerset Journal and The Commonwealth. The two entities were not in competition with each other, however. In fact, they operated out of the same building for several years. The two newspapers would merge in 1966, becoming the daily newspaper we now know as the Commonwealth Journal.
Publisher of The Somerset Journal in 1963 was May Berry Williams Rogers, widow of Cecil Williams, who had become the editor of The Somerset Journal around 1905 at the young age of 17. Mr. Williams died in 1942, leaving May to take over his duties. Editor of The Somerset Journal in 1963 was James O. Burdine, and the Society Editor (a very important job at the time, because a large part of the newspaper was filled with this type of news) was Thelma Ferrell. A subscription to the weekly newspaper for residents of Pulaski County was $3.00 plus tax.
Here’s what was newsworthy in Pulaski County this week 60 years ago, from the pages of the August 15, 1963, Somerset Journal.
Leitchfield Girl Crowned Queen of Jaycee Fair, Attendance Drops
Miss Mollie Dinwiddie, 18, a Leitchfield beauty headed for Kentucky Wesleyan College this fall, won “Miss Pulaski County Jaycee Fair” honors here Saturday night over 19 other contestants from six counties. Miss Dinwiddie, who had a list of beauty contest victories to her credit before coming here, was crowned by Miss Neil Owen, reigning “Miss Kentucky,” and Miss Mary Richard Shearer, winner of the Jaycee contest a year ago. Nick Clooney, Lexington television personality, acted as master-of-ceremonies for the pageant. … Miss Patsy Huff, 16, of Somerset was second and Miss Patricia Kirkpatrick, Stanford, was third. Miss Dinwiddie was awarded $25 cash, a $25 gift certificate from the Fair Store and a trophy. … The fair was “bigger and better” than ever before, but had poorer attendance than a year ago. The Jaycees reported that some 13,000 persons attended the fair for the week as compared to 13,500 estimated a year ago. Total gate receipts were more than $7,100. … This year the fair ran for five nights and two afternoons and in 1962 events were offered six nights and six afternoons. Rain and threatening weather had an effect on attendance Wednesday, Friday and Saturday this year.
Eight Juveniles Arrested for Crimes
The past week end was an apparent juvenile delinquent’s holiday in Somerset. Police reported that two Somerset youths broke windows and windshields from six vehicles Sunday morning, August 4, at the Dixie Auto Sales Lot on Monticello Street. They also broke the glass on gas pumps at Avera’s and Padgett’s Service Stations, a plate glass window at the laundromat near Robinson Milling Company, a window glass from a garage near the laundromat, and a glass from a window at Southern Tire Distributors. They were picked up Sunday by Monticello police and returned to Somerset Sunday afternoon by Capt. James Hines and Patrolman Sammy Sears of the Somerset Police Department. (One of the boys,) age 18, of Somerset, entered a plea of guilty in Police Court and was fined $59.15 and given 30 days in jail. The other youth, (a 16-year-old boy,) Somerset, was transferred to Juvenile Court, where a hearing was held yesterday. … Both were charged with damaging property unlawfully, but without felonious intent. (The younger boy’s) hands were cut, but not seriously, officials said. He has a previous court record, they added. Patrolmen David Taylor and Earl Marcum apprehended five juveniles at 2:30 a.m., August 2, in the City Hospital parking lot. Officers said they caught the youths stealing hubcaps and fender skirts from cars parked in the lot. They were charged with petit larceny. The youths were transferred to Juvenile Court where Judge Pro-Tem Leonard Sears transferred them to Wayne County to face the charge.
Two Teens Charged with Robbing 9-Year-Old
Two teen-age Somerset boys have been arrested and charged with robbing a 9-year-old boy on South Maple Street last Wednesday night, Chief Harold Catron reported this week. Charged are (a 16-year-old boy,) South Candler Street, and (a 13-year-old boy,) White Street. Both have previous police records. Chief Catron said the youths are charged with forcibly taking $7.05 from Larry Whittle, 9, son of Mr. and Mrs. Lawrence Whittle, Oak Hill Road. … A hearing is set for Saturday in Juvenile Court.
Youth Admits Series of Thefts
An 18-year-old Somerset boy, caught by City Police after he had broken into Southern Belle Dairy Friday night, has confessed to nine other thefts committed over a period of three years. Arrested by Sgt. Howard Rainwater and Patrolman Leroy Hardgrove at 11:45 pm. Friday was (the young man,) Mill Street. He was nabbed as he ran out a door on the east side of the Southern Belle Dairy plant on East Bourne Avenue. (He) was carrying a box containing 101 empty milk cartons, a can of petroleum spray, a wrench, an oil can, three cleaning brushes and a pipe plug. He appeared in Municipal Court Saturday morning, waived examining trial and was ordered held to the Grand Jury on the breaking and entering charge. He was transferred to County Jail. (He) was questioned by Chief Catron about other thefts in the city in recent months and (the boy,) he said, confessed to break-ins dating as far back as April of 1960. These were at Ready-Mix Concrete Co., Molen’s Ashland Service Station, Kennedy Brothers Gulf Station, Cumberland Planing Mill, Robinson Milling Co. (twice), Gulf Refining Co. and Cox Shell Service Station (twice). (The boy) told Chief Catron that he had always worked alone in committing the break-ins and usually walked the railroad tracks to get to and from the businesses he would rob.
Juveniles Committed
Two Pulaski County juvenile boys, ages 14 and 15, were committed to Kentucky Village yesterday by County Judge John Garner. The two were charged with breaking and entering Walker’s Grocery at Burnside.
Somerset Gas Co. Plans Completion of Line by Mid-November
Provided a severe cold wave doesn’t hit Somerset before the middle of November the city will be assured of having a sufficient supply of natural gas this winter, Charles Pickens, manager of the Somerset Gas Service, reported to City Council Monday night. Earlier, the council awarded a contract to Cumberland Contracting Co., Greensburg, to lay five miles of eight-inch transmission line from the Texas Eastern Transmission Corporation’s metering station in Casey County to a point on Cora Moore’s farm, 26,400 feet from the metering station. Cumberland Contracting submitted the lowest of three bids. It was for a total of $26,183. … Pickens said the city already has purchased the pipeline and that it has arrived. Rights of way also have been obtained at a cost to the city of about $12,000. … When completed, the additional line will serve as a reservoir for the natural gas which can be drawn upon when needed by the city. It will increase the gas pressure in Somerset by about 50 pounds, Pickens said. Pressure now averages about 275 pounds during the winter months.
Traffic Signals, Street Lines Coming to Parts of Somerset
Traffic signals in the school zone of U.S. 27 Truck Route in the vicinity of Memorial School will be erected before the last of the month by the State Highway Department, Police Chief Harold Catron announced. He said District Highway Engineer David Hacker had ordered amber flasher signal lights to be installed on the truck route. These will be operated from 7:30 to 8:30 in the mornings and from 1:45 to 2:45 in the afternoons. Two traffic engineers of the State Highway Department were here Monday studying possibilities of erecting some type of traffic-flow signals on the Public Square. Chief Catron said they would make recommendations to Commissioner Henry Ward. The state also will repaint safety and center lines on the streets of Somerset and paint the curbs in the near future, Catron added.
Landmark Coming Down
A three-story, brick house, most recently used by the Somerset Vocational School for offices, is being torn down to make way for a new and modern vocational school building. The house, built about 1870 by William C. Curd, a Somerset attorney, was modern in its day, having one of the first bathtubs ever installed in Somerset. By the end of the week the house will be gone and most of the land clearing will be completed. … A new 33,000-square-foot building will be built on a one-story plan on the lot.
Search Called off, Woman Found Safe
Three local scuba divers were called out Monday night by Rollin Mings, operator of Lee’s Ford Dock, and Pulaski County Sheriff Gilmore Phelps to search for the body of a Dayton, Ohio, woman who was believed to have drowned near the dock. After diving for approximately 30 minutes, operations were called off during the heavy rainstorm. Tuesday morning, the woman was reported safe and sound in a tent with her husband. Diving were Harold Pittman, Jack Johnson and Jerry Johnson, who was a member of the underwater demolition team of the U.S. Navy.
Three Former Residents Killed
Three former residents of Somerset were killed in an automobile accident the first of August near McClure, Ill. Mrs. Mary V. Brengle and sons, David, 18, and Rickie, 13, members of a prominent Winter Haven, Fla., family were killed. Robert T. Brengle had not accompanied the rest of his family on a trip to Desert Hot Springs, Calif., where they were going to visit Mrs. Brengle’s sister. Brengle had owned and operated the Ben Franklin Store here in the early 1940’s and he and his family had been active in the work of the First Presbyterian Church. They returned to their native Florida in 1948 and established Brengle’s Jewelry Store. Illinois State Police said all six persons involved in the the early morning, head-on collision between the Brengle car and another containing three members of an East St. Louis, Ill., family, died. The Brengles had been active in the Winter Haven First Presbyterian Church and David Brengle was state president of the Future Farmers of America and national secretary of the Junior Vegetable Growers Association.
Stolen Car Recovered
A 1955 Chevrolet, stolen from the driveway at the home of Donald Warren in Science Hill Monday night, was recovered by Tennessee officers near Wartburg Tuesday afternoon. It had been abandoned.
Fire Department Answers Call
The Somerset Fire Department answered a call to 146½ Cotter Avenue Sunday morning at 7:09 a.m. to the home of James Sadler. The gas stove in the kitchen was on fire. The fire went out when the grease burned off, Fire Chief Gilbert Keeney said. The department was called to Oaklawn Subdivision shortly after noon Sunday, but no fire was found. Chief Keeney said it was a false alarm.
Two Injured When Truck Jack-Knifes
Two persons were injured, one seriously, Friday night when the car in which they were riding collided with a tractor-trailer truck near the Cherokee Restaurant on U.S. 27. Joe Woodson, Route 3, Somerset, was admitted to Somerset City Hospital. A passenger, Betty Dancy, was treated for cuts and released. Sheriff Gilmore Phelps, shown near the car, said the accident occurred when a Monticello Hardwood Flooring Company truck “jack-knifed’ on wet pavement.
Cattle to be Tested for Brucellosis
Plans were made Tuesday night to test the cattle herds in the Eubank area in order to have Pulaski County recertified as being brucellosis free, Associate County Agent Luther H. Small reported. The testing, which will start immediately, has to be completed by December 15, according to Paul Haney, Nancy, Federal livestock inspector, and Dr. Julian W. Maupin, district veterinarian with the Federal government. A county has to have approximately 20 per cent of its herd tested every three years to keep up certified status, Small explained. Thore present at the meeting made plans to work with their neighbors in lining up the herds when the veterinarians come to do the testing.
Pierce Named Outstanding Farmer at Jaycee Fair
Norman Pierce, a 34-year-old Burnetta farmer, was honored at the Pulaski County Jaycee Fair Saturday night as the “Outstanding Young Farmer” in Pulaski County for 1963. … In addition to an attractive plaque, Pierce received a sport coat, compliments of the Palm Beach Company, and Mrs. Pierce was presented a gift from Louise Florist. … Pierce, his father, Ezra Pierce, and his brother, Denton, operate their large farm in the western section of the county. Their dairy herd is considered one of the best in the state. Anderson pointed out that in addition to outstanding farming practices, Pierce won on the basis of his community and church work and his contributions to agricultural organizations.
Community News:
-Mr. and Mrs. Audry Surber and three sons of Indianapolis, Ind., have been spending their vacation here with his brother, Mr. Claude Surber, Mrs. Surber and Jimmy.
-Misses Barbara and Ruth Darnell of Burnside were week end guests of their grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. William Darnell.
-Mr. and Mrs. C. Homer Neikirk moved Thursday to their beautiful new home on Woodland Drive in the Oak Lawn Division. Their daughter, Mrs. Walter Strange and Susan of Lexington visited them over the week end. This week their daughter, Mrs. Pete Gill, Mr. Gill and two children of Jasper, Indiana will be their guests.
-Mr. and Mrs. C.K. Cundiff and son, Richard Cundiff, a student at Georgetown College, returned Saturday from a week’s vacation spent deep sea fishing off Cape Hatteras at Morehead City, N.C.
-Mrs. C.W. Smith, who underwent surgery in the Somerset City Hospital two weeks ago, remains a patient there for treatment. Her condition today is reported as good.
-Mrs. Hettle Walls, who was hurt in a car wreck was able to be out for Bible school Sunday for the first time since she was in the wreck.
-Charles E. Robinette, Jr., and Harold L. Oney, Jr., both of Somerset, have received their amateur radio operators licenses. Robinette’s call is WA4GTU and Oney’s is WA4GHO. Somerset now has approximately 35 amateur radio ham operators.
-Mr. and Mrs. Don Waddle and children from Owensboro visited Mr. and Mrs. Sam Waddle and Mrs. Marie Humble for the week end.
-The property of Mr. and Mrs. M.C. Converse on College Street has been declared as the “Lawn of the Month.” The award is made monthly by the Somerset Woman’s Club.
-Mr. and Mrs. Donald L. Torstrick and children have moved from Hopkinsville here to make their home. They are residing at 510 Harvey’s Hill. Mr. Torstrick is an accountant with the Crane Company.
-Mr. and Mrs. Earl Messamore and children, Max, Barry and Sue Layne and Mr. Messamore’s mother, Mrs. Pearl Messamore have returned from a three weeks visit with Mr. and Mrs. Edwin L. Messamore and family at Mobile, Ala.
-Mrs. Effie Whitaker has returned to her home on Lincoln Street from the Somerset City Hospital where she underwent amputation of her right leg some weeks ago. She is recovering nicely. Her daughter, Mrs. Marion Eyster of Indianapolis, Ind., is here with her.
-The Wednesday night supper guests of Mrs. Emma Burton and son, Lee were Mr. and Mrs. Oscar Weddle of Faubush, Mr. and Mrs. George Burton of Norfleet, Mr. Wiley Burkett and mother of Naomi.
-Mrs. Hugh Zimmerman and daughter, Phyllis Ann of Faubush spent one day last week with her mother, Mrs. Emma Burton and helped can corn.
-Mr. and Mrs. J.M. Bryant and son, Mark Wesley of Paoli, Pa., Mrs. L.A. Bryant and Mr. and Mrs. Charles D. Bryant and family were in London Sunday to visit Mr. L.A. Bryant, who is a patient at the T.B. Sanatorium there. Mr. Bryant is getting along nicely and hopes to be home soon.
-The Stigall clan had their second reunion and picnic Sunday, August 11. J.M. Gover, Somerset, was made chairman of the group. Ralph Stigall, treasurer. Plans are underway to restore the old Stigall cemetery near Bronston. Mrs. John Hendrix, Louisville, Bruce Stigall, Louisville, Nancy Newell, Bronston, and D.H. Stigall, Pisgah, are to work on Genealogy. Any contributions for this work may be sent to Ralph H. Stigall, Somerset. After a bountiful lunch an interesting discussion was carried on by the members led by Bruce Stigall and D.H. Stigall. Bits of family folklore and history were most interesting and amusing. Mr. and Mrs. James Gover, Morehead, Ky., made movies of the group. If you were not there we missed you and you missed a most interesting meeting.
-Mr. and Mrs. James Beasley moved to their home on Waddle Street Saturday.
-Mrs. John D. Douglass entered the Somerset City Hospital Sunday and underwent major surgery Monday morning. Her condition today is reported as good.
-Mrs. Smiley McNamer, who has been a resident of Somerset, tor the past twenty-nine years, will leave Sunday for her girlhood home town of Augusta. She has rented property on Elizabeth Street and will make her home there. Mrs. McNamer has many friends here who regret to see her leave.
-Mr. and Mrs. John G. Prather and sons, Johnny and Jerry, and Mrs. Prather’s father, Mr. Albert K. Moore, returned home Sunday after a two weeks’ vacation in Florida. After spending some time at Daytona Beach and Miami they enjoyed a cruise aboard the S.S. Evangeline to Nassau where they spent several days.
-State Representative Leonard Hislope entered Somerset City Hospital Monday and underwent surgery yesterday morning. His condition was reported as good by attendants at the hospital this afternoon.
-Mrs. Linville Scrimager entertained recently with a children’s party in celebration of her little son, Terry Lee’s 7th birthday. There were 13 little guests, who enjoyed the occasion. Games were played and refreshments of cake, ice cream and cokes were served. Terry received many interesting gifts.
-Mrs. Marie Beasley was hostess for a birthday supper for little Kathy Tarter, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Lonnie Tarter on her sixth birthday Thursday night. They served hamburgers, ice cream and cake. Those present were Mr. and Mrs. Ezra Tarter and daughter, Sandra, Mr. and Mrs. Claude Beasley, Mr. and Mrs. Lonnie Tarter and daughters, Judy and Kathy, and Mrs. Bertha Tarter. Little Kathy received many nice gifts.
-Marvin Wilson of Bronston has returned home after spending two weeks with his grandma, Mrs. Evelyn Wallace.
-Miss Mary Parker and Mrs. Dorothy Gover left Sunday for Cumberland Falls where they are spending the week at duPont Lodge.
-Mitzi Robinson, young daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Gene Robinson, suffered minor bruises Tuesday morning when she fell on the basement steps at her home. She was admitted to the emergency room at the Somerset City Hospital and after examination was returned home.
-Mr. and Mrs. Robert S. Murphy have moved and are at home on 110 Marydale Avenue, Somerset.
-Mr. and Mrs. W.H. Brown, whose store was recently destroyed by fire, are rebuilding a nice store and have also purchased a beautiful new trailer home.
Local Politics:
-Republican Party officials in the Eighth Magisterial District Saturday unanimously selected Harvey Thompson of Bronston to be the GOP nominee in the forthcoming general election for magistrate from that district. Thompson is a brother of the late L.W. Thompson, Burnside, who was serving his first term as magistrate when he died suddenly June 24. Governor Bert Combs appointed Luther Cassidy, a Democrat, to serve until Thompson’s successor is elected. … Twelve of the 14 delegates attended the meeting and represented Burnside, Bronston, Adderholdt, Gamblin, Sloans Valley, Beaver and Mt. Union Precincts. The winner of the election in November will take office immediately and will serve the remaining two-year unexpired term. Democrats have not as yet named their nominee for the post; however, it is expected to be Cassidy who is now serving by appointment.
Card of Thanks:
-I wish to offer my thanks to everyone for the many gifts, and words of congratulations on my 100th birthday, August 1. Words cannot express my appreciation. May God richly bless each of you. — Mrs. Elleaner Jones.
Military News:
-Approximately 30 members of Company G, 397th Regiment of the 100th Army Reserve Division, returned home Sunday from two weeks summer encampment at Ft. Knox. While at camp the men of the company trained with units that were giving basic training to raw recruits.
-Doyle Stogsdill, seaman apprentice, USN, son of Mr. and Mrs. Raymond Stogsdill of 114 Carroll Street, Somerset, is attending a 16-week course of instruction at Radioman Class “A” School, Naval Schools Command, Norfolk, Va.
-James K. Whitis, son of Mr. and Mrs. Buster Whitis of Route 4, Somerset, was recently promoted to hospital corpsman first class with the USN. He is serving in the dispensary at Marine Corps Air Station, Beaufort, S.C. He entered the Navy in January 1952.
-Army Pvt. Richard E. Wilson, whose mother, Mrs. Myrtle P. Wilson, lives at 315 Meece Street, Somerset, completed a seven-week supply and parts specialist course under the Reserve Forces Act program at The Transportation Center, Fort Eustis, Va., July 23. Wilson entered the Army in March 1963 and completed basic training at Fort Polk, La. The 17-year-old soldier attended Ferguson High School.
-Miss Joan Correll, who has been with the U.S. Marines in North Carolina, is spending her vacation with her parents, Mr. and Mrs. Hulen Correll. From here she will go to California where she will be stationed.
Upcoming Events:
-The regular monthly board meeting of the Somerset Booster Club will be held Friday night at 7:30 o’clock at Dr. Robert McLeod’s office on Bourne Avenue, McLeod, president of the club, announced this week. Plans for the approaching football season will be made and the regular weekly meetings of the club will be set up.
-Turkey Shoot Saturday night, August 17th, 6:30-11:00 p.m. at Pulaski Outdoorsmen Club Range, 2 miles north of Somerset on US. 27. Two electric traps in operation. Cash prizes, cash jackpot. Frozen turkey prizes. Guns, ammunition available at Clubhouse. Refreshments.
-First Baptist Church, South Maple Street schedule for Sunday, August 18: 9:30 a.m., Sunday School; 11:00 a.m., morning worship. The music will be rendered by the Senior Choir and the Brotherhood. Sermon will be by the pastor, Rev. E.L. Matthews. Subject: “The Peacemakers.” Text: Matthew 5:9. In the afternoon about three o’clock our church will worship with the Mt. Olive Baptist Church in their homecoming. The music will be presented by our singing groups. Rev. Matthews will bring the homecoming message. Rev. Garr is the pastor of the Mt. Olive Baptist Church. B.T.U. will be at our church at 5:45 p.m. Evening worship at 7 p.m. Sermon by the pastor.
-Kindergarten at the First Christian Church will begin with the opening of the city schools August 27. Mrs. Don Orwin will be in charge of the Kindergarten at the church and will take the four and five year old children. The hours will be 9:00-12:00 but Mrs. Orwin will be at the church at 8:15 o’clock each morning for those who desire to come early.
News from Local Businesses:
-Webb’s Super Market, Burnside, is holding its grand opening today, tomorrow and Saturday. The Somerset Journal is happy to add this modern super market to its growing number of advertisers. The new super market is giving away 16 baskets of groceries every day of the grand opening. Balloons and prizes are given to the children, plus ice cream cones.
-Officials of Crane Co. are pleased with the caliber of employees they are getting from Pulaski County to work in the new Ferguson plant. At present there are some 50 persons employed and this figure is expected to double by the first of the year. Thurston A. Alexander, general manager of the plant, and Jerry Turner, personnel director, told members of the Somerset Rotary Club Monday that they were “well satisfied” with the employees they have hired. “These are real high-type people and are anxious to learn and are anxious to please,” Alexander said. “This industry is competitive and our employees must be efficient. …It is gratifying to see the willingness of the men to work at the plant,” he added. Alexander told the Rotarians that the plant would be one of the most modern in the industry when it is completed and will have 228,000 square feet of floor space. It is expected to be in production in November, manufacturing vitreous china sanitary fixtures. … The more simple items — lavatories and commodes — will be manufactured at the plant when it first opens and later it will get into the more complicated specialty items. … Crane officials expect the plant to produce about 675 pieces a day when it reaches full production. Estimated total employment will not be more than 200, Alexander indicated. … Some of the clay to be used at the plant will be imported from England while other types will come from Western Kentucky and Tennessee. Other raw materials will come from Virginia and Illinois. Somerset was selected as the plant site because it is in the center of Crane’s southeastern marketing area and has good transportation facilities, the plant manager pointed out.
-Mrs. Alfred Tarter is now co-owner of the newly opened Beauty Bar at 201 West Columbia Street and has entered into her duties there.
-Miss Mary Lou Purdue has accepted a position as assistant beautician at the Elizabeth Arden Beauty Salon at Stewart’s in Lexington. She is a graduate of Somerset High School and Kaufman’s Beauty School. She is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Chester Purdue.
-Miss Shirley Llewellyn of Pineville, has accepted a position in the local offices of the Department of Economic Security and entered upon her duties there Monday. She has rented one of the Kennedy apartments at 104 West Columbia Street.
-Mrs. Edward A. Jarvis left yesterday to attend an insurance convention in Pittsburgh, Pa.
-Hugh N. Pierce, manager of Southern States Somerset Cooperative for the past nine years, has been transferred to Bowling Green as manager of the store there. Pierce’s family plans to join him there in the near future.
School News:
-School bells or alarm clocks rang in the start of another school year today for youngsters throughout the county. Students who attend Somerset, Ferguson and Science Hill schools have another week’s freedom before they too must “hit the books.” … The county school system is expected to register 2,681 students today. Somerset High enrolled about 750 students last week. Pulaski County High planned for 553 students, Eubank anticipated 373 students and Burnside and Nancy have approximately 300 students. Shopville High School has about 180 students. County School Superintendent Charles Hall announced today that only three emergency teachers will be teaching in the school system as the first semester starts. Hall said last year approximately 16 emergency teachers were used at the beginning of the term. … Only a few years ago, he said, there were as many as 50 emergency teachers employed by the school system.
-Two Pulaski County students will enroll in the University of Kentucky College of Dentistry this fall. They are Joseph O. Dunkum, Nancy, who attended Eastern State College, and Leonard W. Morrow, Burnside, who attended Greenville College.
-Mrs. Joe McClure received a Bachelor of Science Degree in Elementary Education and Art and Mrs. Ruth Beaty, a former resident of Somerset received a Master of Arts Degree in Elementary Education at the Commencement Exercises at Eastern Kentucky State College on August 1, 1963. Mrs. McClure is a teacher in the Pulaski County School System and Mrs. Beaty is a teacher in the suburbs of Cincinnati, Ohio.
Scouting News:
-Two Somerset Scout units attended McKee Scout Reservation the past two weeks, local Scout leaders reported. Attending camp the first week were the scouts of Troop 79. Last week Troop 39, with James T. Wilson serving as leader, were at camp. Attending with Dr. M.R. Holtzclaw, leader of the troop (79), were Verl Adams, Danny Harris, Harrell Hurst, James Huff, Bill Dye, David Compton, John Wilson, John Stacey, Scott Zibell, Harry Kennedy, Tom Hieronymus, Jim Phillips, Jackey Norton, Eddy Tarter, Ken Meredith, Bruce Boss, David Huff, Don Linville, Kirby Adams, Billy Bordes and Jim Dickinson. Attending from Troop 39 were Wilbur Crick, Bobby and Eddie Gresham, Billy Martin, Terry Lee Watkins, Dale Thomas Wesley, John Dave Wilson, Jim Dickinson and John Stacy.
Birth Announcements:
-Mr. and Mrs. Donn R. Herring of Parkersburg, W.Va., announce the birth of a daughter, July 29. Mrs. Herring before her marriage was Miss Leola Burchfield of Ferguson. Mr. and Mrs. Herring will leave for New York City in September to make their home while Mr. Herring is working on his doctorate at Columbia University.
-Lieut. and Mrs. Claude T. Barlow of Colorado Springs, Colo., announce the arrival of a son born August 8 in Penrose Hospital there. He is their second child and first son and has been named Bruce Thomas Barlow. Mrs. Barlow is the former Miss Patricia Ann Cross, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. John Cross. Mr. and Mrs. Sam Barlow of Nancy are the baby’s paternal grandparents.
-Mr. and Mrs. Jack Norton, Jr., announce the arrival of a daughter, Jacinda Ann, born August 10 at the Navy Base Hospital, Great Lake, Ill. Mrs. Norton is the former Miss Betty Jo Holsomback, daughter of Mrs. Minnie Holsomback. Mrs. Sally Dillard, formerly of Somerset, is the paternal grandmother.
-Mr. and Mrs. Jackie Richardson are being congratulated upon the arrival of twin boys at the Somerset City Hospital Tuesday, August 13th.
Engagements:
-Mr. and Mrs. Lawrence Bishop of Science Hill announce the engagement of their daughter, Lois, to Ronald Dalton, son of Mr. and Mrs. Lewis Dalton, also of Science Hill. Miss Bishop is a graduate of Somerset High School and is now employed by Vaught Brothers Supply of Science Hill. Mr. Dalton also attended Somerset High School. He is now serving with the U.S. Navy, stationed at Norfolk, Va. The wedding will take place Friday, August 30, at 7:30 p.m. at the Church of Christ, Norfleet Drive and Bourne Avenue, Somerset. No formal invitations have been extended and all friends and relatives of both the bride and groom are invited to attend.
Obituaries:
-Dr. Sam Mayfield, a former resident of Pulaski County and professor of geology at Bowling Green University in Ohio, died suddenly at his home Sunday at Bowling Green, Ohio. The son of the late J.N. and Mary Mayfield of Acorn, he was born and reared in the county. Dr. Mayfield was a teacher in the Pulaski School System. He was a graduate of Berea College and received his doctorate degree from a Chicago university. He had been away from the county for approximately 40 years. Survivors include his wife, Mrs. Flora Sweeney Mayfield, formerly of Norwood, Kentucky and a sister to Lee Sweeney. He also is survived by one son, Darvin Mayfield and one daughter, Mrs. Lois Wilson. Funeral and burial services will be held in Bowling Green, Ohio.
-Edward Seldon Sears, 52, a teacher in the Pulaski County School System for the past 29 years, died Sunday at Somerset City Hospital. According to officers, Sears was sitting on the front porch of his home at 107 West Street handling a pistol Thursday night when it apparently fired accidentally, the bullet striking him in the left chest. … Mr. Sears was principal of the White Lily School at the time of his death and was a member of the Mt. Victory Presbyterian Church. The son of the late Robert and Mary Jane Farmer Sears, he was born July 2, 1911, in Pulaski County. He was married to Thelma Wright September 5, 1936, in Somerset. Survivors include his wife, the following children, Mrs. Beverly Diamond, Somerset; Mrs. Bonnie Sue Een, Somerset; Mrs. Marcella Brown, Frankfurt, Germany; Edward, John, Sherri and Carolyn Sears, all at home; the following brothers and sisters, Mrs. Thelma McClennan and Mrs. Eva Purdy, both of Knoxville, Tenn.; Mrs. Ottie Mize, Cincinnati; Mrs. Ava Nowak, Tonawanda, New York; Mrs. Lucy Warren, Indianapolis, and Mrs. Elizabeth Byrd, London. Funeral services were held Tuesday in the chapel of the Somerset Undertaking Company with the Rev. John Grimes and the Rev. E.R. Prather officiating. Burial was in the Goodwater Cemetery. Committal services were held yesterday. Somerset Undertaking Company was in charge of arrangements.
-Mrs. Dora Wait Jones, 49, Harvey Avenue, died Monday night at Somerset City Hospital following a short illness. Funeral services were held today at 1 o’clock at Watkins Funeral Home with burial in the Stanford Road Cemetery. The Rev. E.L. Matthews officiated. Mrs. Jones, the daughter of the late Geneva Hayden and Ephriam Wait, was born in West Somerset April 6, 1914, and lived in Pulaski County all her life. On Nov. 30, 1933, she was married to Lewis Jones, also of Somerset, and to this union were born four children. She was a member of the Baptist Church, South Maple Street. Surviving are her husband; one daughter, Mrs. Charles Stigall, Somerset; three sons, Don Lee Jones, Somerset; Dan Lee Jones, South Bend, Ind., and Brent Jones, Lexington; two sisters, Mrs. Amelia Richardson and Mrs. Bessie Gilmore, both of Somerset, and one brother, Craig Wait, Lexington. Five brothers preceded her in death. Watkins Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
-James Trett, seven year old son of Luther and Evelyn Price Trett, of Stab, died Thursday after an illness of six months. The child was born February 26, 1956, at Somerset. Survivors include his parents, the following brothers and sisters, Carlos Trett, Dayton, Ohio; Sherlene Coomer, Stab; Ivadean Trett, J.D. Trett, Ulamae Trett, Carolyn Trett, Janet, and Thelma June Trett, all at home. Funeral services were held Saturday at the Bethany Baptist Church with the Rev. Delbert Binder and the Rev. Lewis Jones officiating. Burial was in the Price Cemetery. Denney-Murrell-Correll Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
This Week in Local Sports:
-Defense — that’s the number one objective of the second week of football practice at Somerset High School, head Coach Jim Williams reported this week. Individual defensive maneuvers, team defense, pass defense are being stressed on the gridiron this week. Work is also continuing on conditioning, Williams stated. Pass offense, running of play patterns and assignments are being put into the week’s schedule also. … The twice-a-day sessions will end with Friday afternoon’s practice and they will continue each afternoon at 3:30 p.m., Williams explained. “The boys are beginning to get in fairly good condition and are working real hard. We should be in good shape by the end of the week,” the coach said.
-The Somerset Connie Mack team lost out to Louisville St. Matthews Sunday night in the finals of the State Connie Mack Baseball Tournament. … St. Matthews downed the Somerset nine 7-0 on the one-hit pitching of McConnell who struck out 13 in the contest. Bobby Kidd whiffed 13 batters and gave up the lone hit with one-out in the seventh inning. After the single which was just out of the reach of Joe Ford at shortstop, Blevins missed a third strike pitch and let the run score. … Kidd had a double and Dave Shadoan collected two singles.
-Somerset’s Kenny Gibbs turned in an excellent performance Saturday night for the east all-star basketball team in the annual East-West cage classic at Lexington’s Memorial Coliseum. Gibbs scored 10 points and pulled off 10 rebounds in the east’s defeat to the heavily talented west squad, 80-67. … Gibbs’ 10 points was third high and his 10 rebounds more than doubled the performance of other teammates.
-Bob Cranfill, Pam Hatfield and Brenda Brown were the only winners for the Somerset Junior Davis Cup team Sunday afternoon against the Oak Ridge, Tenn., team. The team of Cranfill and Jack Padgett won by default in a doubles match over Jimmy Brown and Reed Keller. Jack Cruse and Jimmy Gadberry of Somerset tied the team of Lee Ruch and Dickie Ramsey, and the team of Mike Losey and Jimmy Albertson lost to Eddie Armstrong and Pete Stimpson of Oak Ridge. … The tennis program in Somerset has taken an upswing this year with the Junior Davis Cup team competing with out-of-town teams. The program was held five days each week during the summer playground program under the sponsorship of the Somerset Booster Club.
-Four members of the Somerset High School cheerleaders squad attended the clinic at the University of Kentucky in Lexington last week. Attending were Jeanette Howard, Suzanne Richie, Sandy Stogsdill and Susan Ramsey.
-Joe R. Hines, Jr., shot a hole-in-one while playing at the Somerset Country Club August 2. Hines’ perfect shot was made on the No. 3 hole.
-Wilson Sears of Somerset has been named backfield coach at Jessamine County High School for the 1963 season. Sears fills the vacancy created by the resignation of Charles Fugitt. He is a graduate of Eastern Kentucky State College and will teach mathematics at Jessamine County. Sears was a football, baseball, basketball and track star while attending Somerset High School. He was graduated in 1959.
This Week’s Advertisements from Local Businesses:
-First and Farmers National Bank – We talk your language! Our farmer friends have special problems and special needs. When they need financial help and advice, they know they are going to be satisfied talking to us, because we talk the same language. Our services are tailored to meet the farmer’s needs. Come in and talk to us man to man. We’re here to help.
-Goldenberg’s — General Electric Refrigerator-Freezer. 5 conveniences in 1 big value buy! Automatic defrosting, roll-out freezer, straight-line design, four cabinet shelves, 13.8 cubic feet. Plus swing-out vegetable bins and butter compartment; removable egg rack; adjustable and removable door shelves.
-M.N. Berry Co., Inc. – Your dependable Frigidaire dealer continuously for 29 years. Frigidaire appliances quota sale. Hurry for the biggest values in town.
-The Fair Store – August coat sale. 10% off during month of August only. Use our lay-a-way plan, a small downpayment is all that is necessary.
-Freeman’s Jewelry – 34 Fountain Square. Owned and operated by Clemont Bolton and Winifer Freeman. Lowest prices in history for Speidel ladies’ watch bracelets. Fashion, style and comfort too! Priced from $4.95 to $7.95.
-Corder’s Jewelry & Gifts – 38 Public Square. Somerset’s leading jewelers. Send them back to school on time with a fine watch from Corder’s. Our Watch Trade-in Sale is now in progress. Let’s Trade!
-Pulaski Funeral Home – 130 South Central Ave. 24 hour ambulance service. John V. Gover and Denver Barrett.
-Denney-Murrell-Correll Funeral Home, Inc. – Serving this community since the early 1900s. Charles E. Correll and Ballard Gosser.
In the Classifieds:
-Public Sale – 7 room home, 12 acres land, 18 miles North of Somerset, 9 miles South of Crab Orchard on Highway 39. Sat., August 24, 10:00 a.m. This is a very desirable and valuable location, near churches, school bus to Woodstock and Eubank schools, mail route and milk routes. Dwelling has water system, including bath and shower, two wells. .6 tobacco base. Also personal property: 1 Good Milk Cow, 1 Deep Freeze, 1 3-Piece Dining Room Set, Beds, Tables and a few other items. Auctioneer, Delbert Laswell.
-For sale — 6 room home, four rooms and full bath on first floor, 2 rooms and half bath on second floor. Located 3 blocks from Central School. Priced $8,250.00.
-For sale — New 3 bedroom brick, full basement, gas furnace, city sewer, paved street, birch cabinets, good closet space.
-For sale — House ½ mile out of Ferguson on Gover’s Lane. 35 acres or more. 3 bedrooms, bath, 1/2 basement. Modern conveniences.
-For sale — Completely furnished modern house boat, 12x28 cabin, front and back sun deck.
-For sale — ‘52 Ford tractor. John Gilliland, Sloans Valley.
-For sale — 7 yr. old mare. Sorrel, light mane and tail, gentle to ride. Also 3 yr. old mare pony, sorrel, gentle, broke to ride and 50 inches high.
-For rent — Five room apartment, second floor. Private bath. 211 Oak Street. $62.50.
-If you are willing to work hard for $150.00 and up per week, don’t pass up this ad. If you are a person of average intelligence, neat appearance, own a car and won’t be satisfied with less than $150.00, I want to talk to you. Experience not necessary. We give you complete training. If you are able to open your mouth and talk to me, I will show you how easy it is to make an outstanding living with this company. If you are accepted you will represent one of the best concerns in the country. You will be backed up by company advertising. You will be given qualified leads to keep you busy constantly. This opportunity can create security for the rest of your life. For appointment and personal interview, contact Mr. Glen Ramsey at the Beecher Hotel Thursday or Friday 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
-Wanted — Seeking girl to work in office of new plant. Experience in typing necessary. Experience in operating book keeping machines and general office procedure desirable. Apply Employment Office, 203 West Mt. Vernon St. Somerset.
Showing This Week at Lakeview Drive-In, the Virginia Theatre, and the Kentucky Theatre:
The Sadist – The Mighty Crusaders – The Password is Courage – Tarzan the Magnificent – Showdown at Abilene – Hatari – King of Kings – The Sharkfighters – The Tartars – Huk – Follow the Boys – The Man Who Knew Too Much – Cattle King – The Slave: The Son of Spartacus – The Red Phone – A Gathering of Eagles – The List of Adrian Messenger
