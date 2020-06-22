For Melissa Heseman, voting isn't so much about the issues. It's about the person being considered.
"Things are changing. The way I feel about it is changing," she said. "I think what matters is that we have someone of good character who understands what it's like to be a human being."
As for herself, Heseman, 35, of Somerset, is many things. An artist. At certain points, a housekeeper and a carpenter. A stay-at-home mom. A person who daily deals with the pain of fibromyalgia. She was born in the Kansas version of Kansas City and lived in Missouri for a time before coming to nearby Casey County when she was very young. In 2009, she found her way to Somerset, which she now calls home.
Heseman said she's voted Republican since she started voting, but said she never felt necessarily "affiliated with that party." Rather, she said she was voting against certain things rather than for the party platform. However, she said she's "not sure anymore" about that GOP connection "the way things are going" today.
"It's hard to know what's true. It's hard to know who's really doing what," she said. "In media, in news, you hear about what's going on, but you don't know what to believe. You don't know if someone's doing their job or not, because the knowledge we have is just the way it's presented to us. ... I think we need different leadership (nationally) overall. Not just the president, but Congress. It's time to maybe vote in some younger, fresher, more open-minded, less judgmental (candidates). We can do better. We can definitely do better."
Added Heseman, "The last several elections, it's like we're trying to choose between the lesser of two evils. Give us someone worth voting for."
One candidate in particular from prior elections that stood out to Heseman as being a quality person is Dr. Ben Carson, the retired neurosurgeon who ran for president in 2016 and later served as President Donald Trump's Secretary of Housing and Urban Development.
"When he was running for president, I was prepared to vote for him, not because he was a Republican or because of any of it, but because he's a man who's been where I'm at," said Heseman. "(He's) worked his way all the way up to where he's a world-renowned brain surgeon. ... I was a fan of his before he ever ran for president. ... I already read his book and saw his movie. When he was running for president, I thought, 'Now, that's a man of character. That's what we need in office, someone like that.'"
She added, "The way (candidates) handle issues is based on their character. If they're going into office greedy and racist and sexist and all that, they're not going handle issues (dealing with) those things well, are they? So their character is going to make all the difference. We need someone who is honest and loyal and kind-hearted, and not greedy and entitled."
If she could speak directly to candidates and say anything to them, Heseman would ask them to "walk a day in our shoes. Be the low person. Know what it's like to wonder where your next meal is coming from, or if you're going to be able to pay your rent this month."
As someone suffering from fibromyalgia, a condition which has made it difficult for Heseman to work lately (she was diagnosed about a year ago), she's grateful for the health coverage she has in Kentucky but has struggled to find a doctor, because specialists can turn down her Medicaid insurance.
"I think (health care) can be reformed," she said. ... "I know so many people who struggle with insulin, their inhaler, things that are life-saving (necessities) that they're struggling to have access to, and the doctors that they need. There should be more control over how much is being charged for these medications on the pharmaceutical side, more regulations, more protections for people."
Of course, in 2020, there have been two major talking points. The first is the COVID-19 virus, and how the response to it has been handled by government. Across the nation, restrictions put in place on businesses and social gatherings by governors have drawn criticism for government overreaching, and here in Kentucky, that's no different, as Gov. Andy Beshear's strict approach has drawn protests that even saw him controversially hung in effigy in Frankfort. On the other hand, others have applauded Beshear's decisions, crediting him with helping Kentucky's coronavirus statistics be relatively low compared to other states.
Heseman is in the latter camp, and while she is concerned about the virus' continued presence and says she's unlikely to go "anywhere for at least another month or two" to further allow the situation to play out and see how it goes, she believes Beshear put Kentucky in a better position through severe restrictions on the public.
"I'm proud of Andy," she said. "I know it's not a really popular opinion, there's a lot of people that say he overreached, he did too much. ... I think that (the virus) didn't hit us as hard because he took drastic measures when he did. He stepped up, he made some hard choices and he protected us, and I'm proud of him. I think it could have been a lot worse if he hadn't done what he did.
"Nobody's perfect, and you can't please everybody," she added, "but I think we're doing really well in Kentucky."
The other major talking point in the news lately has been that of race, and its connection to police brutality specifically. The deaths of several Black individuals around the country in recent weeks and months at the hands of law enforcement and other white citizens have spurred a wave of protests and activism all around the nation, with far-reaching ripples in a number of corners of American life. Most have been able to agree on certain things: Communities like Somerset held Juneteenth celebrations remembering the end of slavery in America and conferences on how to heal racial divisions have been held; more controversial has been everything from the renaming of public buildings and food brands due to their connections to the era of slavery, statues of Confederate figures being removed, and of course the rioting and destruction of property that took place in a number of major cities.
Speaking as a white individual, Heseman said that seeing incidents on the news like the untimely deaths of Black individuals like George Floyd in Minneapolis and Breonna Taylor in Louisville hits her "hard," emotionally speaking.
"It hurts, just as a human being," she said. "I don't see color when I look at people, I just see people, and it just blows my mind. Footage comes up of brutality towards anyone of any race, any color, and it hurts. I just think as a whole, humanity needs to be nicer to each other.
"Oppression is a very real thing that is unnecessary," she added, noting that it's something faced by the Black community, as well as people of low-income, women, and other groups. "It's not just this current movement. It's huge, but (it includes) children being trafficked, and just all of it. I think humanity as a whole needs to stand up and say, 'Enough.' We need to just be nice. I think this rioting in the streets is ridiculous. I believe in standing up and saying the names of those hurt and all of that, but doing more harm to prove a point that we're doing too much harm? That doesn't make any sense."
That being said, Heseman isn't sure President Trump's idea of using military force as a reaction to the more destructive protests may not be the answer either — but rioting does need to be stopped due to the damage it does to the lives being lived around it.
"I think that we are a reflection of our leadership," she said. "Perhaps if we had strong, kind, not-racist, upstanding leadership to follow their example, then a lot of people would calm down and behave. I don't know about using more force. I'm not in the middle of it, I'm not in the thick of it, and it's really hard for someone like me to say. But I think if people are rioting and causing property damage and injuring people and all of that, then whatever force is necessary. They need to stop any harm being done to people and arrest those that are guilty, because rioting is not protesting, and it's about lives mattering, but the damage to property, those are people's lives that that's affecting. All those businesses, those people are trying to make a living and provide for their families. It has nothing to do with leadership when you burn someone's business down."
Heseman says she loves the community she's in, as Somerset has a lot of "variety and culture," even for a small town. She observes different cultures being represented well in this area, "but I believe we can do better" — for minorities, for the poor, for people dealing with addiction, and other issues citizens here face. "Every place could do better."
As far as local politics, Heseman has been impressed with the job Mayor Alan Keck has done in around a year-and-a-half on the job.
"I think our local picture is looking better and better," she said. "I'm really proud of our mayor. ... I voted for him both times (Keck also ran unsuccessfully in 2014). ... I think he's brought a lot of good change to Somerset. He's got a beautiful family. He's someone that we can look up to and he actually listens to the people and considers how they feel. He's moving things forward nicely, as far as I can tell."
As an artist who even maintains her own "art shack" in which to create her paintings, Keck's emphasis on beautifying Somerset with murals and art projects is a part of his appeal, as is his push for the new farmers market in downtown Somerset.
"I get excited about it. I think that as a nation as a whole, everyone should know how to garden, how to take care of themselves, how to go out and hunt if they have to, how to provide for their families and not be dependent on grocery stores and the system, and I think (Keck) encouraging and building that side of our community, where farmers are putting food on our tables locally, I think that's a beautiful thing. I'm really proud of it."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.