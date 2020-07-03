Makeda Law sees a lot of good in the world. She has noticed an increase in the number of people who want to stop and have a conversation. She’s noticed that people seem to want to help one another more, and she’s noticed those who want to take a stand against injustice.
“I have seen a lot of this here lately, and it really does give me hope,” she said.
Law, a 41-year-old from Monticello, sat to talk with the Commonwealth Journal about how she feels about the current political climate. She admits that in the past her voting record has been hit-and-miss.
“I plan on changing that,” she said. “I like to make sure that I vote, because every vote counts, and you can’t complain about something that’s going on in the world when you don’t make a stand.”
She tends to vote for Democrats, and while she said it’s not really about the party and that she is willing to look at all candidates, she hasn’t yet found a reason to cross party lines.
She also admits that she doesn’t pay strict attention to politics. “I pay attention to a little bit of the local, just because it’s happening. It’s around me, It’s concerning me. I pay a little bit of attention to federal and state both. I can’t say too much, I’m not really into politics. If it pertains to me, it’s something going on around me, I want to know. I like to stay in the know,” she said.
And both of the current hot-topic issues – racial injustice issues and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic – have pertained to her in large ways.
As a Black woman, Law has strong viewpoints on the growing spotlight being placed on the racial issues dominating the news. Issues like police brutality against Black people. Issues like Black Lives Matter. Issues like what the racial divide might mean for her 12-year-old daughter.
When asked how she feels when she hears about people like George Floyd, who died after a Minnesota police officer knelt on his neck, Law said, “I think this is a very sad time for us all. I think as far as George Floyd, he shouldn’t have had to die. Yes, I think there’s a lot of police brutality, I believe that people just don’t want to see. There really is a huge divide, and ... I can’t help but to say I think our leadership is also allowing and reflecting this.”
In return, she asks her own question: How can someone like Floyd, who was accused of using a counterfeit bill at a convenience store and may have needed to go to jail, have been killed for his alleged crime when – in the same city – a woman who is white was sentenced to probation after having tried to kill a toddler by hanging?
She referred to the case of Nataliia Karia, a Minneapolis resident and former day care owner who was sentenced to 10 years probation after pleading guilty to attempted murder and third-degree assault.
Deaths like Floyd’s and that of Breonna Taylor, a Louisville EMT who was shot in her home as Louisville police conducted a no-knock warrant, have led to anger from many Black people. That has led to both peaceful protests and to violent, destructive behavior from some individuals.
Law reflected on the riots seen in other areas and how that affects those who want to do what’s right to heal racial tensions here at home.
“The whole situation, everything has gotten so out of hand,” she said. “You’ve got people that want to help, people that want to make a stand, but they’re confused. They don’t want to deal with the riots. They don’t want to deal with the stuff they see on TV because it’s bad. Even though they don’t understand it, they don’t know what comes behind it because there’s a whole lot more than what you see.
“But then, when it comes to the Black Lives Matters, again, it’s both sides of the fence. It’s contradictory. Let me clarify. When you say Black Lives Matter and you’re a Black person – saying this to someone that is white – all they’re seeing is the title. [They think] ‘My life matters. His life matters.’ And it does. But it’s the title that people can’t get past. It’s what they’re looking at, not seeing what is in the pages, what’s behind the cover. Black Lives Matter does not mean just for Black people. And for the Black people who think that it is, you’re wrong.”
She said she believes in equality and justice for all people, it’s just that in the past Black people have been the targets of oppression and police brutality.
“This world is in trouble if we don’t come together as a people,” she said. “You’ve got to have peace. You’ve got to have love.”
And that is the same for the people we meet on the street every day, on up to those who hold the country’s highest offices.
“If you’re not looking, and trying to turn a blind eye to what is going on around you, you’re part of the problem. I’m not saying everybody has to get on board with Black Lives Matters. There are all kinds of ways for people to make a stand and to help.”
That includes voting. “Every vote counts,” she urges.
Law said she believes that the current climate will have an affect on people when they go to the polls. It affects how people look at the candidates, especially President Donald Trump.
“I can’t sit here and say that Trump’s all bad,” she said. “He’s done some good. ... But when you allow things to happen that is already an underlying issue just waiting to boil up, and you don’t take control of that, that’s a problem. Just because you like what he does – just because he’s done this and that for the country – doesn’t mean you have to say ‘But it’s okay to be racist.’ It’s not. It’s never okay.”
When the focus shifts to her daughter, a student in the Wayne County School District, Law said that even before the current racial tensions boiled up, she was worried about what her daughter faces day-to-day.
Law said she knows her daughter sees and hears things at school that makes her feel bad. The child can report those things to the administration, but said “nothing gets done about it.”
“I had to explain to her, ‘Words, honey, I know they hurt. But they’re words, and we can get past it. You smile and you carry on.’ I don’t teach her confrontation. I do teach her to stand up for herself. Never let anybody push on you or bully you. You do what you need to do.”
That means reporting it first, but if it continues, she tells her daughter that she needs to do what she can to defend herself.
The other aspect of 2020 – the COVID-19 pandemic – also affects Law and her family. She normally works in restaurants, but she has been off work due to having surgery in her hand, a surgery she had to put off because of the shutdown.
“Now, my job is at risk at the moment, having to deal with all this. Nothing’s as it was. I see this as a new norm,” she said of the changes.
Here in Kentucky, COVID caused changes in the way the primary election was held: Election Day itself was postponed from May 19 to June 23; early voting areas were set up for in-person voting; mail-in votes were expanded and, in many places, encouraged above showing up at the polls; and the number of places to vote was drastically reduced, sometimes to just one polling place for an entire county.
While some people have voiced displeasure in the way Kentucky is handling voting during the pandemic, Law says she doesn’t see a problem with the changes.
“Personally, I don’t mind it. Beats the crowd, beats having to be out there in the midst of COVID-19,” she said.
“… Right now’s not the time for everyone to be trying to crowd in, and not to mention you’ve got tempers that are flaring right now, and people that don’t want to hold their tongue and respect others decisions. So, when you get people together like that it’s just a recipe for disaster, whether it be pandemic or politically.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.