Certainly, 2020 has been an unpredictable year, and determining the outcome of perhaps its most significant event, the presidential election, might be the hardest to forecast for Eddie White. That's why gathering information is key to his process of voting for a candidate.
"You can get an idea in your mind as to, okay, I think this might be the outcome, but then you never know. Right now, it's just too hard to tell until November for me."
White, 37, works for the Kentucky Department for Community Based Services as a data analyst. He's a lifelong native of Somerset, and a registered Republican, though he doesn't always vote straight down party lines.
"When it comes (to the general election), I try to gain all the information I can about both candidates, or all incumbents running, so that I can make the best-informed decision," he said.
Even in October, White still isn't totally settled. Though he admits to leaning a particular way in the presidential race, White said that he's still gathering relevant information as to which man will make the best choice. (White did not disclose which candidate got his vote in the 2016 election either.)
Perhaps that's because neither candidate has done much to move the needle for White on improving their standing in his eyes. When asked if his opinion of Donald Trump or Joe Biden has changed over time, White replied, "Not really." Not helping things was the first debate leading up to the November election, the Sept. 29 showdown between Trump and Biden in Cleveland, Ohio.
"To be honest with you, that debate, to me, was just a total debacle," said White. "I didn't get a whole lot of information from either side. It just sounded like a blame game than it did, 'What's your stance on this?' or "How are you going to take care of this?' or "How are you going to react to these situations?' — especially in the midst of a pandemic."
However, unless something major occurs with either candidate, White is "probably not going to sway too far (in) the other direction" from where he's currently leaning.
What's been White's impression of Trump since he was elected four years ago? In many ways, it's not so much about Trump himself — "He's just kind of a loudmouth and just kind of likes to tell people how it is" — but the pushback against him not only from Democrats but even some establishment members of his own party, including an attempt to impeach Trump earlier this year.
"I think Trump has really taken a lot of flak," he said. "I think there's been a lot of disrespect for the office of the president in the last three years, four years that he's been in office. You know, he's the president. I was always raised to (show respect), regardless of who's in there.”
He said Trump’s not a career politician.
“I think that scares a lot of people. I think that really takes away from how people see his abilities to do the job. 'Is he qualified to be the president if he's not a career politician?'
Indeed, the two major parties are "too busy fighting one another" to deal with important issues like the COVID-19 situation. As a result, neither Trump nor any other politician "has a great response" to the virus situation
The problems presented by COVID-19 represent one of the issues that matters most to White in this election, and he's not seen plans to deal with it.
"How much more of a time frame are we looking at being in our state of unnormalcy, where we're just trying to be the America that we've always known and we're trying to live our lives as we've always known? To me, that's a big thing — what are they really going to do to really stamp out the pandemic, or at least mitigate a lot of the effects (of it)?"
And while Trump successfully overcame his own case of COVID-19 in a short time, White observed that the president has access to the best quality health care available.
"The American public doesn't have that same capability. ... How do we get that kind of care as an American citizen? How do we make sure that we're going to have the right insurance, or the right medical staff and things like that if we ever were to contract a virus and it caused issues?"
But even though Trump is flawed, and can give "bad impressions" based on his aggressive demeanor, "he does try his best to keep his promises," said White.
What's been White's impression of Biden? The former vice president for Barack Obama has struggled with public speaking on the campaign trail, frequently misspeaking and raising questions about his mental fitness at the age of 77.
"I really feel sorry for Biden," said White. "The man can't put together a coherent sentence. I almost feel bad that people are allowing him to be on the campaign trail, and ... his campaign managers, they know that there's something medically wrong with him, and yet they allow this to continue, and to me, it just kind of creates a circus. So it's not a personal attack against Biden — it's more of a concern for his health."
The economy is also a key issue for White. The COVID-19 scourge has caused "a slight downtick" in the progress the nation was seeing "because everything slowed down to a crawl." said White, but he thinks Trump has done a strong job "as far as the economy goes," and that that the economy was "rebounding really well over the last three years with Trump in office."
How does White see the election going? With the complication of mail-in ballots, "everybody's kind of nervous" about how that factor will affect the race. "You've got one political candidate that swears by it, and the other side is very fearful that that's a fraudulent way to vote.”
