The late Somerset businessman Jerry S. Ikerd, Sr. has been honored and cherished by his family for many years. On Tuesday, Ikerd was publicly recognized by the unveiling of a sign that will soon adorn Pumphouse Road, declaring it the “Jerry S. Ikerd Memorial Highway.
In a fitting dedication, Governor Andy Beshear stood before local elected officials and Ikerd’s family members and said, “Even though the road may be long, we can get to special places together.”
Beshear told the crowd he thought it was great to be at the event, held indoors at the East Somerset Baptist Church on Pumphouse Road due to the rain, to recognize Ikerd and his achievements.
“Jerry embodied what is best about Kentucky in so many ways: Hard work; being resourceful and having an entrepreneurial spirit; giving back to his community; and what I love, is treating everybody with respect,” Beshear said.
He talked about Ikerd helping to found the Ikerd and Bandy Coal Company with his brothers and Edsel Bandy.
“After the success of the company he continued to invest in the success of this county. He purchased a bank, he founded another company, he developed commercial properties, provided jobs and opportunities. Outside of his business ventures he donated both money and time to help both churches and people in need,” Beshear said.
Somerset Senator Rick Girdler sponsored the bill that led to the dedication of the roadway, and while Girdler acknowledged Ikerd had accomplished many large tasks in his time, Girdler said he wanted to focus on the small things.
“Jerry not only did big things, he did little things,” Girdler said, such as coaching baseball and being active in his church.
Somerset Mayor Alan Keck called Ikerd a mentor and a leader, saying that he had been contacted by WKU Public Radio and asked about the significance of the road dedication.
“I had to give a little bit of a [Ronald] Reagan quote – I think he’d like that – but Reagan was famous for saying ‘The greatest social welfare program in the world is a job.’ And when I think about Jerry and development, we think about all the things that were created because of his vision and innovation, energy, resilience and risk, and the ability to take on debt and have the dedication to get things done.”
After the ceremony, Ikerd’s son, Chip Ikerd, released this statement:
“The entire Ikerd family is truly honored to know that Jerry’s legacy will live on, and this road dedication will be a reminder of his deep faith as well as his love of his family and Community. Pumphouse Road is the optimal location to dedicate to Jerry’s memory.
“Before Pumphouse Road was constructed, Jerry and his wife Brenda purchased several acres of land off what is now known as Old Pumphouse Road, built their home there and began to raise their family.
“Jerry and Brenda were drawn to the peaceful setting and the scenic scape, which included a perfect view of the many waterfowl that populated the waters in this area. This area is truly home to the Ikerd family with many of Jerry and Brenda’s children and grandchildren currently residing on and around Pumphouse Road.
“Jerry was a highly regarded member of this community, and his many contributions to Somerset were driven by his passion for giving back, especially to the youth. Jerry paved the way for the opening of Somersport Park, as well as the Lake Cumberland Youth Football League Park in the Pumphouse area. He built East Somerset Church Road and donated land to the YMCA on which now stands the Somerset Independent Alumni and Aquatic Center.
“Jerry Ikerd was a dedicated Christian who not only lived his faith, but was passionate about spreading the word of God. He led by serving others and giving back to his community and his Church.
“Dr. Darvie Fenison, Pastor of East Somerset Baptist Church remembers Jerry fondly, ‘Jerry Ikerd was a blessing. He was not only a visionary, but one who would roll up his sleeves and join in to make those visions reality. Generous. Humble. A doer. A friend. Jerry is and will be missed. Though he is gone, the ripples of his life continue to impact us and will no doubt influence for the better ours and a generation yet to come.’
“Jerry also served alongside with Macedonian Missionary Service, working alongside other missionaries in various locations across the United States and abroad. ‘Macedonian Missionary Service and the Leon Jasper Family would like to thank the Jerry Ikerd Family for co-laboring with us in helping promote the Gospel and mission work worldwide,’ said Kim Jasper of the Macedonian Missionary Service.
“On behalf of the Ikerd family, we would like to say thank you to Senator Girdler, Mayor Keck, Governor Beshear, Rodney Casada, James Jones & the entire District 8 Highway Department. We appreciate their recognition, and both sides coming together in his honor. Jerry believed that political affiliation was not as important as having good intelligent people, with Christian values as our leaders. He believed we have that here. Our family thanks them for this event as well as all of their leadership for this community and state.”
