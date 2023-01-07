An incident that started at a local fast food restaurant Friday night resulted in a pursuit by law enforcement and the arrest of an out-of-state man, according to Somerset Police.
Michael Barry, 38, was arrested and lodged in the Pulaski County Detention Center on a number of criminal charges.
According to Somerset Police Department (SPD) Captain Shawn Dobbs, the chase took place after a complaint came in from the Popeye's restaurant on South U.S. 27, from the drive-thru, regarding someone reportedly driving under the influence, at around 8:22 p.m. Friday night.
The pursuit then took off from there and, as Dobbs put it, "progressed around the city," starting on U.S. 27 and going through a number of streets. Stop sticks were deployed twice, noted Dobbs, first flattening the suspect's front tire, the second time flattening a rear one.
Along the way, the suspect's vehicle, a white Ford F-150, did come into contact with and damage a sheriff's cruiser that was assisting in the pursuit, as well as a civilian vehicle, noted Dobbs.
The chase ended around Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital, according to SPD. The suspect was arrested shortly before 9 p.m.
Nobody was significantly injured in the accident, according to Dobbs.
Dobbs noted that the suspect's license plate was from Wyoming, though on the Pulaski County Detention Center website (www.pulaskijail.com), Barry is listed as having a Richmond, Va., address.
Charges provided by SPD for Barry include First-Degree Criminal Mischief, First-Degree Wanton Endangerment, First-Degree Wanton Endangerment of a Police Office, Operating a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence, Leaving the Scene of an Accident, First-Degree Fleeing or Evading Police, and Failure to Notify Owner of Unattended Vehicle Damage.
Other charges listed on the Pulaski County Detention Center's website include Disregarding Traffic COntrol Device-Traffic Light, Disregarding Stop Sign, Reckless Driving, Speeding 26 MPH or More Over the Speed Limit, and Resisting Arrest.
The Pulaski County Sheriff's Office assisted in the pursuit.
