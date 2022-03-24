Some tourism directors merely adopt the concept of community branding. Alison Pyles was born in it, molded by it.
After all, she grew up in the shadow of northern Kentucky's iconic "Florence Y'all" water tower.
"I grew up in Union; most people know 'Florence Y'all'," she observed. "My mom's family is very involved in Boone County, county fairs, county boards, all that stuff. I've always been a community person."
Now she's a community person for "the only town on Lake Cumberland." On Wednesday, the City of Burnside officially announced Pyles as the town's Executive Director of Tourism.
Pyles replaces Frank Crabtree, Jr., in the role, who stepped down last month due to health-related reasons.
The story of how Pyles found her way into the job is a love story, in several different ways. She married James Pyles, himself a northern Kentucky native who "fell in love with this area" when visiting family in Science Hill and wanted to live here. The couple moved here with their daughter in 2016.
But it's also about love of what one does for a living. Alison Pyles spent 15 years in the banking industry; "My favorite part of it was not the numbers," said the perpetually-smiling Pyles with a laugh. "My favorite part of it was going out into the community and meeting people and telling them about something I loved. So what better thing to tell them about than a great community like Burnside?"
After all, Burnside and Pulaski County stir that love of her northern Kentucky roots. "Boone County exploded," she said. "This area reminds me of home before it grew too much."
Of course, this area is on an upward trajectory growth-wise as well, a situation awash in possibilities that Pyles walked into as the city she works for recently announced its "Dream Big Burnside" initiative to spur development. The difference is that this growth is tourism-focused, noted Pyles; rather than booming in population and losing an existing cozy feel, Burnside wants to welcome in others to experience what the people who live here already love so much about the community.
"The growth that we're seeing is really to bring more visitors in," she said. "We'll still be able to keep that small-town feel and we'll still be able to know our neighbors, but we'll be able to meet lots of new faces and entertain lots of new folks."
Irons already in the Burnside fire includes the city's Labor Day "Thunder Over Burnside" fireworks festival, and the upcoming Memorial Day-centered event featuring Grammy-winning Bluegrass musician Rhonda Vincent. So Pyles will be able to hit the ground running to help Burnside's busy schedule remain a reality.
"The Rhonda Vincent Memorial Day weekend is going to be so much fun, and this is our inaugural Memorial Day event," said Pyles. "It's going to be exciting to kick that off, and to meet her. That's a big deal. I'm really excited to see 'Thunder Over Burnside.' I have some sentimental attachment to fireworks on Labor Day, growing up in northern Kentucky; WEBN puts on a really nice show over the Ohio River. So I'm really excited to see 'Thunder Over Burnside' grow."
It's a "baptism by fire," she noted, but she knows she's not alone in her job. "Our board is fantastic, so there's a lot of legwork that's already been done."
Pyles also has plenty of big ideas of her own — but couldn't share them with the media yet since she hasn't done so with the city's tourism board.
"When I found out that Frank was not going to be in this role, I knew that I had some interest in it," she said. "My wheels immediately started turning. I definitely have some things (in mind) that I think would be awesome for this community."
In fact, like the perfect meal for tourists to consume, Pulaski County offers sort of a "surf and turf" dynamic. Pyles is looking forward to meeting with Somerset's tourism director Leslie Ikerd and Michelle Allen of the Somerset-Pulaski County Convention & Visitors Bureau to begin a fruitful relationship working together for the good of the county.
"Somerset is seeing a lot of growth," she added, "and I would love for us to be able to complement them. Burnside is on the lake, Somerset is on the land. There's no reason that can't be the perfect marriage."
She added, "I plan to be a sponge and learn from (Ikerd and Allen) as much as I can. ... I would absolutely love to see what they're doing and see how we can adapt some of those ideas for Burnside to see it really flourish."
Pyles studied Organizational Leadership at Northern Kentucky University. She has served as an ambassador for the Somerset-Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce, and was a 2017 graduate of Leadership Lake Cumberland and serves as the treasurer for the Leadership Lake Cumberland Board. She also serves on the Habitat for Humanity-Pulaski County Board and the Business Advisory Boards for both county high schools.
Lawson said that Pyles "stood out above the rest" during the interview process, and the City of Burnside is pleased to have her on board.
"She has a lot of great ideas, and a vision that shares my visions," said Lawson. "I think she'll be a great asset to the City of Burnside. She's (already) picking up where Frank left off on Labor Day, Memorial Day, and Christmas Island and Easter and Halloween as well, so she's hit the ground running."
