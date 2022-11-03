Ryan Quarles might have been in town this week to talk to Somerset-Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce members in his role as Kentucky’s Commissioner of Agriculture, but he took some time afterward to switch into gubernatorial candidate mode for the Commonwealth Journal.
Following his address at Tuesday’s Chamber luncheon, Quarles spoke to the CJ about his ongoing campaign for the top executive role in Kentucky government, an election which will take place almost a year from now — though he’s got to get through the Republican Primaries first next May, already a crowded field.
But Quarles has plenty of experience in Kentucky government — first, in the state’s House of Representatives from 2011 to 2016, and then elected to the Agriculture Commissioner’s office in 2015. And he has clear ideas about what he’d like to accomplish should he keep rising the ladder into the governor’s mansion.
“We have a crime issue in Kentucky, a violent crime issue, and it’s not just in our urban areas, not just Louisville or Lexington, but it’s also across the state,” said Quarles. “We want to make sure that as governor, we’re going to be a law-and-order administration. If you get caught selling poison and drugs in our community, you’re going to go to jail, but at the same time, I believe in second chances. If you’re going through addiction, we want to make sure that we have resources available for those going through recovery.
“We also want to make sure that when we talk about crime, we also talk about supporting our men and women in law enforcement,” he added. “Unfortunately, a lot of cities are down on officers because I think that there’s been a lack of respect given toward that profession. That needs to be restored.”
So Quarles is looking to crack down on the illegal drug trade. But what about making marijuana not so illegal anymore? It’s been an ongoing debate in Kentucky for years, a tremendous hemp producer, and more and more states around the nation have looked at legalizing the drug, far less potent than many others that are illegal to buy and sell, for medicinal or even recreational use — a trend to which Kentucky Republicans have thus far been resistant. And as an agriculture-minded politician, the issue falls directly into Quarles’ wheelhouse.
“The past seven years, I’ve run our hemp program through the Kentucky Department of Agriculture,” said Quarles. “So we have a track record of building a legal framework for a crop that is regulated by USDA and defined by Congress. If the legislature were to adjust their policy, we want to make sure that Kentucky farmers stand to benefit from that.
“I do not support the legalization of recreational marijuana,” he added. “I am open for conversations about medical marijuana, and next Tuesday, there’s going to be six states that have the legalization of marijuana on the ballot across the United States. So it will be interesting to see. I know public opinion on this is changing quite a bit, but for me, I’ve been focused on hemp these last seven years. I think that it’s up to the general assembly to decide what they want to do on that issue.”
Quarles is particularly interested in increasing the reach of broadband internet across rural Kentucky, and more urban areas as well.
“This is something that we need to finish out, so that we can have high-speed, affordable, quality internet in all corners of the commonwealth,” he said. “And then, we need to make sure that we stand up for low energy (costs). Kentucky has been blessed with a lot of natural resources, whether it be coal or timber or agriculture, and if we want to help lower our energy prices, we need to make sure that we make it so that we support American energy independence.”
Quarles said that at this time, he’s focusing on building a campaign team, a position platform, and getting out in the Commonwealth to hear from the people. He said he’s hit 109 counties out of the 120 in Kentucky since the start of June, and he’s planning on visiting “every county twice, and every Dollar General store once” over the course of the process.
“We’re going to be an old-fashioned, grassroots campaign that brings our message to the populace,” he said. “I’m not going to be sitting behind a desk, I’m going to be sitting behind the steering wheel of my truck, driving to listen to the needs of Kentuckians. I feel like we’re going to have a unifying vision that brings our state together.”
When asked what sets him apart from the other Republicans that will likely be in next May’s Primary Election, Quarles said he’s focused on no one’s race other than his own.
“I’m going to focus on my positive vision,” he said, adding, “I’ve got seven years of executive branch experience, of working with the general assembly, of getting bills passed, of being effective. I’m known as a consensus-builder type of leader, and instead of suing people, like (current Kentucky governor) Andy Beshear does, I try to bring people together, and try to find solutions before public disputes occur. That happens a lot in agriculture.”
He also said that his grassroots connection with Kentucky’s farm base may help him in the Primary, and reacted to the projected success Republicans look to enjoy in this month’s national midterm elections as it may carry over for the party in Kentucky in 2023.
“Kentucky’s a conservative state, and during my lifetime, it’s become a solidly red Republican state,” said Quarles. “So I’m anxious to see the results next week, particularly our local races across Kentucky. As more Republicans get elected, and as more Kentuckians change their party to Republican, I think next year’s gubernatorial race will be the most competitive one in the entire country.”
Quarles said he feels a connection to this area, as his family first settled in Pulaski in the early 19th century, becoming some of this county’s pioneers, and was happy to be here for harvest season, taking time to visit agricultural hot spots like Haney’s Appledale Farm in Nancy.
“Every year, the Somerset-Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce does a great job of highlighting agriculture,” said Quarles. “I wish more counties would do that.
“We want to remind Kentuckians that even though the weather is turning towards the fall, you can still find in-season produce at your farmers market or on the shelf at the grocery store,” he added. “We also want to remind local leadership about the opportunities that agriculture (presents). Somerset has done a good job, with the distillery (Horse Soldier Bourbon coming in), you have Prairie Farms, you now have the new soybean press facility in Kentucky at Continental Refinery. There’s a lot of energy in this part of the state when it comes to agriculture.”
