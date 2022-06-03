There was a little bit of everything to sample at this year’s Sample of Somerset event — even rainy weather.
Not long after the annual showcase of local food and beverage-related businesses began, dark clouds overhead appeared and dumped several minutes worth of showers on those gathered outdoors on the Judicial Center Plaza Thursday evening.
Despite that wet interruption, the event continued — and plenty of Pulaski Countians were found standing in line waiting to get their hands on their delectable of choice.
In fact, as Wynona Padgett of organizing civic group the Somerset Junior Woman’s Club (SJWC) noted, people were actually standing in line during the rain spell.
“There were three or four (tasting partners) that had long lines the whole night,” said Padgett. “We had a great turnout.”
All the money raised will go to benefit SJWC’s Operation Angel Care efforts, buying Christmas presents this holiday season for children from families in need. Numbers aren’t available yet as to how much was raised, but Padgett was “pleased.” Though it was perhaps a bit less than last time, due to the threat of bad weather — “Last year’s weather was picture perfect, not a cloud in the sky” — there were more tasting partners on hand this year, which might have helped things balance out a bit.
“We talked to some of the newer businesses — MJ’s (Casual Dining) is a good example. They were absolutely thrilled with the turnout, and they actually got some leads on other festivals that they could participate in, some catering options,” said Padgett. “Body Fuel Nutrition was really pleased with it because they got to talk to people who didn’t even know they exist.”
Participating in a Sample of Somerset can be beneficial for businesses to let the community know what they’re like and what they have — especially if, like MJ’s Casual Dining, you’re a relatively new establishment that’s still finding a customer base. A large number of tasting partners this time were first-timers, including MJ’s, which was one of those that kept a steadily lengthy line and was pleased to have the exposure — so many of those that tried their food said they were curious and hadn’t been to the restaurant yet.
“It’s amazing, we absolutely love it,” said Melanie Gregory. “This is the first time we’ve ever done anything like this; it’s wonderful. ... This is one way we can get our flavor out there, get our name out there, and also do good for the kids in the community.”
On the other end of the spectrum is Diamondz & Divaz Catering, an annual participant in Sample of Somerset. With her regularity comes regular tasters who look for her food each time out.
“I’ve been doing it since they started,” said owner Darlene Newell. “I love seeing the people in the community. ... Every year, (attendees ask), ‘Darlene, what are you doing this year?’”
With tickets only a dollar (or 12 tickets for $10), it’s inexpensive and easy to get a lot of food at Sample of Somerset. Padgett noted that you can fill up quickly, but even so, this year’s crowd had big appetites — so much so that many businesses ran out of what they had, and often had to resupply.
“Darlene Newell was out first; she’s always popular,” said Padgett. “Gold Star Chili ran out pretty quickly, but they had a line the whole time. Slim Chickens went back and got more. Serendipity (at the Orange Door) kept bringing stuff to the point that we said, ‘You don’t have to keep bringing stuff, we’re good.’”
There were a number of other vendors and non-profit organizations on hand for the event, which Padgett saw as a success despite the unfavorable conditions.
“We were tickled with it,” said Padgett. “I haven’t heard anybody complain, even about the weather. They just kind of took it in stride. When (some) left after the rain, a whole new group of people came in that hadn’t been there before, so that was a good thing.”
