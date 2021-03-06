Cars stopped, drivers waving out the window. Car horns honked. Signs were held aloft.
And, one could hope, bullying has less of a place in the world.
A group of individuals gathered on the Fountain Square in downtown Somerset around noon Saturday to make their voices heard in support of a local student who was filmed being punched by another youth, and to raise awareness of the problem of bullying in general.
Doug Ducheney of Bronston, the boy's father, was among about 15 people at the square, almost all holding signs with various anti-bullyiing messages.
"We're here to stop bullying," said Ducheney. "We're here to make the schools safer for our kids. ... We want everyone to know that bullying's been pushed under the table so long, that's not going to do it (anymore). We're done with that. We want people to stand up for what's right."
Earlier in the week, Ducheney spoke to the Commonwealth Journal and expressed displeasure with Southern Middle School's handling of the incident. Ducheney said that he and his wife have removed their son, who is on the autism spectrum, from in-person instruction in hopes of switching to distance learning. The 13-year-old accused of punching Ducheney's son has been charged with fourth-degree Assault and Terroristic Threatening.
However, Ducheney told the Commonwealth Journal that when he went to school administrators, they did nothing but make students erase the videos so the Ducheneys then went to the sheriff's office. Ducheney and his wife kept their copies of the videos, and said that they are considering legal action against Pulaski County Schools. On Saturday, he was no less unhappy with the way the school administration addressed the issue.
"The principals and the teachers are doing nothing," said Ducheney. "... They didn't do anything. We had to go to the sheriff's department to get stuff done."
Pulaski County Superintendent Patrick Richardson has defended the school's actions and noted all students have the option for distance learning.
"Our staff acted appropriately and followed proper protocol when they were made aware of the situation," Richardson told the Commonwealth Journal earlier in the week. "Distance learning and the virtual option is available to all students in the district at this time. Any time administration is made aware of an issue, it is investigated."
It's not just bullying victims who need help, noted Ducheney — bullying can be stopped before it starts if the person committing an aggressive action turns their focus elsewhere.
"Hey, if you think you're going to bully somebody, step up to a teacher and say, 'I need help,'" said Ducheney. "We want you to get help. We don't want anybody to get in trouble. We want the people who are bullying to get help and the ones that are getting bullied to tell (what's happening to them), because the people who are getting bullied are not saying anything to anybody.
"People put it behind them and they're like, they don't care," he added, mentioning one student he was aware of who had expressed a desire to commit suicide as a result of their being bullied. "We've got to stop this because kids are hurting themselves from being bullied, because they don't know what to do."
The crowd was made up of friends and supporters who saw about the rally online and came out to join the cause.
"We are kind of like a friend of the family's," said Nikala West of her and her group at the square. "We were really inspired by (the boy's) story. ... It wasn't right, and we've all been victims of some sort of bullying. .... So we just wanted to come here and take a stand and show our support."
Ducheney's son was emboldened by the turnout Saturday, said his father.
"Whenever something happens to him, he keeps it bottled up inside," said Ducheney. "Now that he's seen this army of people to help him, he said, 'You mean I have my own army? I can talk to people without being scared?' We're like, 'Yes, you can.' These people are here to step up for him."
