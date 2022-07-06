A local small business has gotten the attention of some bigwigs in Washington, D.C.
CoreTrans earned a visit from U.S. Senator Rand Paul Wednesday, as Paul brought business owner/CEO Brian Whitaker a certificate naming the trucking company the Senate Small Business of the Week.
Paul is the ranking member of the U.S. Senate Committee on Small Business and Entrepreneurship, and as such knows how difficult small businesses have it in this climate.
“There’s a lot that goes into this,” Paul told CoreTrans’s employees, meaning an owner has to make sure there is enough money coming in to manage the salaries of the staff.
“Also something some people don’t realize...is the risk people take to get something like this started,” he said, meaning that many businesses only get off the ground because their owners have to borrow money to get started.
“Not every business makes it. One out of two, maybe one out of three businesses fail,” and somehow, someone still has to make payments on that borrowed money, Paul said.
CoreTrans got its start in 2002 and has grown from a company with 25 semi tractor-trailers to one with more than 150 trucks and 200 drivers.
The headquarters of the fleet is located on Kit Cowan Road.
Whitaker told Paul that the business ships general commodities for other companies like Gordon Food Service, Nestle and Jim Beam.
“Our largest customer is Toyota in Georgetown. We’ve got a whole other dedicated operation where we run about 25 trucks… for Toyota,” Whitaker said.
Paul said the “story of CoreTrans” has been put into the Congressional Record.
“This will become part of our nation’s history, and I want to congratulate Brian and CoreTrans, and all of you for being a successful business,” Paul said.
Whitaker said he appreciated the commendation.
After the presentation, Paul and Whitaker got a chance to briefly discuss the current supply chain issues that are affecting transport across the country, with Paul asking Whitaker why he feels the backlogs happening in California ports aren’t as bad in the eastern ports.
“I think its just the difference in the labor force,” Whitaker replied. That’s my opinion, it’s just that they’re having a harder time finding people who want to work on the west cost versus people who want to work on the east coast.”
Paul added that it was his understanding that due to unions the ports in California aren’t operated 24-hours a day. Paul also said there are more products being shipped in because the shift from shopping locally in retails stores to buying online was accelerated during the COVID pandemic.
