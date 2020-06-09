It may come down to answering this question: “What did Magistrate Mark Ranshaw mean when he said what he did in a previous Fiscal Court meeting?”
That could determine whether Ranshaw was simply misunderstood or, as County Judge-Executive Steve Kelley said at Tuesday’s meeting, Ranshaw was “misrepresenting” Ranshaw’s own previous statements.
The comments being contested were made at the May 12 Fiscal Court meeting where Ranshaw took issue with the amount of money being given to a Kentucky Emergency Management consultant named Don Franklin.
Franklin is helping with the set up and training for the county’s new Emergency Operations Center (EOC). The EOC was only created in December and faced a steep learning curve this spring as the COVID-19 pandemic hit.
The county pays Franklin for his services, and though Kelley confirmed that the county will be reimbursed for what they pay out, Ranshaw disputes the need to pay as much as the county is paying.
In the May meeting, Ranshaw stated, “One bill on here is for almost $10,000, for Don Franklin for his consulting business. How can we spend $10,000 when we have a local state EOC rep right here in town? Plus, when I visited the EOC rep, they said they would help us establish an EOC?”
That statement was brought up again at Tuesday’s meeting when Ranshaw once again complained about the money being given to Franklin.
This time, it was a bill for $4,000.
“The initial benefit might be good, but what are we going to do for the future? Are we going to have him do every time we have an emergency, we’re going to bring him him back in and pay him, I think we’re approaching $20,000 so far?” Ranshaw asked.
In response, Kelley read aloud a scathing letter received from Rhonda Green, manager at Kentucky Emergency Management Area 10, referencing the May 12 meeting.
In that letter, Green denied having spoken to Ranshaw, and while Ranshaw did not name the Emergency Management representative he spoke with, she said it seemed as if he was talking about her.
“[A]lthough Mr. Ranshaw did not state my name, his innuendo certainly implied that he spoke with me and I’m offended by this,” Green wrote.
“I work very hard at maintaining good and honest relationships with my counties. With that being said, I don’t need nor do I approve of anyone speaking on my behalf, without my knowledge or approval, especially speaking untruthfully.”
She goes on to say that she was introduced to Ranshaw only once, during an EOC training class in December held at the Hal Rogers Training Center.
“I actually forgot all about him, the introduction was brief and nothing of importance was discussed. I have not spoken to him since. Other than that brief introduction, I don’t even know who he is.”
She specifically requested that it be stated in the Fiscal Court meeting that “Mr. Ranshaw’s statement that we had conversations regarding this, or anything else, is not true.”
Ranshaw, however, claimed that he never said he had spoken to Green.
“I never once said I talked to her directly,” Ranshaw said.
Kelley replied, “You told me you did in a text.”
He specified that Ranshaw had told him he had “talked to the lady that replaced Don Franklin” in the Area 10 office.
Ranshaw continued to deny he said he had spoken with Green, “I said I visited the EOC up in the state, and they said they had people that could come in here and train.”
Which is, Kelley pointed out, exactly what Franklin was doing – helping to train Director Aaron Ross, Jason Hancock and others.
Kelley defended the decision to use Franklin, saying, “Basically, it’s money well spent. We’ve been praised from the state for having an EOC that’s doing a great job here. Don Franklin is, arguably, the best one in the state to do that. He’s very detailed and he has a list together of every expense, every billable hour, and we will get reimbursement for it. We will be reimbursed for Don’s help.
Ranshaw was the only magistrate to vote against accepting the county’s bill list. That list was, therefore, approved.
