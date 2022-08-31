Noted announcer Michael Buffer is known for the catchphrase, “Let’s get ready to rumble!” That’s what Burnside is saying to those attending this weekend’s Labor Day event in “the only town on Lake Cumberland.”
For the third straight year, “Thunder Over Burnside” will be held at Cole Park in the southern Pulaski Community, with two days of fun, food and music capped off by fireworks on Saturday night.
The event began in 2020 after Covid concerns pushed the town’s annual fireworks show off of the Independence Day holiday and into September. Burnside liked the placement of the show so much that it stuck and “Thunder” has become a new Labor Day tradition.
The big attraction this time is a band that’s well-known to most in Pulaski County — Exile. The country-rock act that scored an iconic hit in 1978 with “Kiss You All Over” has deep roots in Kentucky — including member Marlon Hargis being from right here in Pulaski County — and this will be their first performance in the area since 2014.
And according to Alison Pyles, Burnside Tourism Director, people are excited to attend this weekend’s festival.
“We had a slow start, but man, it has really picked up — I think people must have been waiting to see what the weather was going to do,” said Pyles. “We’re sold out of VIP for Friday night, and we’re getting close on Saturday night. General admission is going like hotcakes.”
In particular, Pyles noted of Exile, “They’re a hometown band, so I think that’s generating a lot of excitement.”
Exile goes on at 8 p.m, with Tone Control opening for them at 6 p.m. on Friday, September 2.
Bands performing on Saturday, September 3, are Radiotronic at 6 p.m., and Walker Montgomery at 8 p.m. Gates open at 4:30 p.m., with the vendors and kids’ area available to access.
Gates open at 4:30 p.m. both days.
Montgomery is part of a country music royal family — his father is John Michael Montgomery, and his uncle is Eddie Montgomery of Montgomery Gentry, making him another big name act to come to Burnside in 2022. Walker has established his own place in the music world however, and Pyles is pleased to have him on board.
In addition to the music, Friday will feature food trucks and vendors, said Pyles. She said they’ll be “jam-packed” and have had to turn vendors away due to the excessive interest. There will be a wide variety of options available, everything from arts and crafts to axe throwing, said Pyles.
On Saturday, there will be more kids’ activities, including face-painting, inflatables, magic balloon animals, and more family-oriented fun.
Parking will be “first come, first serve” at the gravel lot next to Burnside City Hall. Burnside is partnering this year with the Kentucky Hillbilly Jeep Krew, which will have Jeeps parked across the street, but guests are welcome to park in the lot down the road next to the Oasis facility for $5, said Pyles, which will serve as a fundraiser for Burnside Little League. There will also be free parking options at Jordan Christian School and Burnside Elementary School.
“Both of the principals of those schools are fabulous community partners and they are gracious enough to allow us to use their facilities,” said Pyles. “We will have a shuttle running for anyone who’s not able to walk from those locations.”
After Montgomery performs, the fireworks show will start around 9:30 p.m.
“The fireworks show is one of the biggest fireworks shows in Pulaski County, by far,” said Pyles. “Last year, they said it was a solid 30 minutes. So it’s a big show. It’s definitely something that you can see from outside of the park, but the park is definitely your front row seat and the best seat.”
Tickets are available on eventbrite.com, under “Kingsford’s Thunder Over Burnside 2022.”
Weekend VIP passes covering both days are $65, with complimentary seating, refreshments, and private restrooms. General admission for Saturday is $15 for adults, $10 for children ages 12 and below, and VIP tickets for Saturday only are $35. Tickets are available online or for purchase at Burnside City Hall.
General admission guests are welcome to bring their own chairs, blankets or other seating for the Cole Park venue.
The two-day festivities are sponsored by the Kingsford Charcoal company, which has a presence in the Burnside area, and helps close out — with a bang, of course — the always-successful tourism season for one of Lake Cumberland’s most visited communities.
“We’re definitely excited,” said Pyles. “Exile and Walker Montgomery are two of the biggest acts we’ve ever booked. We’re definitely excited to bring bigger names to town. We anticipate people will travel in from out of town to see the bands, but we also love having that opportunity for Burnside as well.”
