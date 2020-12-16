Any little bit can help in amazing ways, and this time of year tends to be when many people’s attention turns to helping in any way they can.
But this year has been harder than most, and the need in many areas is greater than every before. That’s why Somerset-Lake Cumberland Realtors partnered with Citizens National Bank to donate to the resource centers of 19 area schools.
The entities a total of $15,250 to schools in the districts of Pulaski County Schools, Somerset Independent Schools, Science Hill Independent School, McCreary County Schools, Wayne County Schools and Russell County Schools.
Donna Foster, President of Somerset-Lake Cumberland Realtors, said her organization began a new program this year called Realtors Blessing Hearts.
“The focus this year was to give the community a helping hand through the nightmare of COVID-19, and specifically to help the children of Lake Cumberland,” she said in a letter handed to each of the schools.
The money raised by the realtors group was originally was meant to go towards a float in the Chamber of Commerce Christmas Parade with a theme of helping kids stay drug free. But when the parade was cancelled, the group not only made plans to pass out bracelets encouraging the drug-free message, they also decided to donate the $5,000 they raised for that initiative towards the schools instead.
“The committee felt these school resource departments would know which children had the greatest need and designate the families who should receive the funds,” Foster said. “It was no surprise that our Realtor members agreed to participate and give back to our community.”
The realtors group and Citizens National Bank also had to cancel the annual Christmas banquet. Instead, Somerset-Lake Cumberland Realtors and Citizens National Bank each donated $5,000 to the new cause.
Donald Bloomer, president and CEO of the bank, said, “We at Citizens National Bank are truly thrilled to partner with the Somerset-Lake Cumberland Association of Realtors in this incredible donation to our local school resource centers. We always enjoy celebrating our Realtor colleagues at the annual banquet, but due to the lingering financial effects of the global pandemic this year, a $5,000 contribution to our local children just makes sense right now.”
First & Farmers National Bank also contributed $250.
The group spent Tuesday afternoon visiting with representatives from each school district and passing out checks.
Patrick Richardson, the superintendent of Pulaski County Schools, said his district was grateful for the donation.“I appreciate the Realtors and Citizens National Bank stepping up to help the children of our community during this time of uncertainty. Their contributions will greatly help our family resource centers meet the needs of many children and families.”
Tim Ham, Somerset Independent’s Central Office Family Resource and Youth Services Center (FRYSC) contact, likewise expressed gratitude for the donation.
“There is great need since this pandemic’s hit,” he said. “We’ve seen the need with families needing food, utilities, rent, electric bills, all kinds of things. … The FRYSC office has done a great job of getting the materials out, but the need’s gotten greater during all this because of jobs being lost. We can’t thank you enough. I promise you the money will be put to good use.”
