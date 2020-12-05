The rise of the COVID pandemic doesn’t mean that the rest of the world’s problems simply went away. Some of them may have taken a back seat to the fight against the virus, but many of them are still there, just under the surface, and are still making themselves known to struggling families.
Take drug abuse, for example. More and more families are fighting drug and substance abuse, with younger and younger kids getting caught up in the circle.
That’s why the Somerset-Lake Cumberland Realtors board took on a project to remind kids that they are not alone when it comes to that struggle.
The board purchased 10,000 bracelets to hand out to children, with each bracelet says “I promise me to be drug free.”
They were bought through the program Realtors Blessing Hearts.
Donna Foster, 2020 president of Somerset-Lake Cumberland Association of Realtors, said the original intention was to toss the bracelets from a float during Somerset’s Christmas parade, but when that parade was cancelled, the group decided to make alternate plans.
“Our vision was to help children remember, like the bracelet says, ‘I promise me to stay drug free,’” Foster said.
She pointed out that the bracelets glow in the dark.
Several bracelets were given out already at the last Pulaski County High School/Southwestern High School football game.
Members of Somerset-Lake Cumberland Association of Realtors will be on hand today from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Somerset Mall and the Somerset location of Walmart to hand out bracelets.
Foster invited everyone to find their groups inside the Somerset Mall and outside the front doors of Walmart and receive the bracelets.
