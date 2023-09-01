South Kentucky RECC has announced the resignation of its President and Chief Executive Officer, Ken Simmons, effective September 15, 2023. Simmons, who has served as President and CEO since 2020 stepped down today to assume the same position at an electric cooperative in his home state of Georgia so that he and his wife can be closer to their adult children and grandchildren.
Under Simmons’ leadership, South Kentucky RECC achieved system growth and is recognized as one of the most respected electric cooperatives in Kentucky. During his tenure, Simmons has been instrumental in modernizing the co-op and successfully built a culture of efficiency, collaboration, and innovation.
Cathy Epperson, South Kentucky RECC Board Chairperson, expressed her gratitude for Simmons’ dedication and contributions, saying, “We extend our sincere appreciation to Ken for his dedicated leadership during his tenure. He has played a pivotal role in advancing the co-op’s mission and strengthening our commitment to South Kentucky’s member-owners.”
South Kentucky RECC’s board of directors will act expeditiously to identify and employ the next CEO to continue the co-op’s positive momentum. During the transition, an interim CEO will be appointed to ensure continuity and a seamless transition of responsibilities.
South Kentucky RECC remains committed to its mission of providing exemplary service to its member-owners. This leadership transition will not impact the co-op’s ongoing operations or its dedication and commitment to providing safe, reliable, and affordable electricity to its members.
