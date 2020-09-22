Pulaski County Board of Elections is waiting for state approval for an early in-person voting place in the new South Kentucky RECC complex at 200 Electric Avenue. That’s off Parkers Mill Road with access from Ky. 914.
Another early in-person voting place will be at Hal Rogers Fire Training Center, 49 Saddlebrook Drive. Becca Shepherd, Election Department manger, emphasized the State Board of Elections has not yet approved Pulaski County’s plan for voting on November 3.
Early in-person voting will begin October 13, three weeks before the General Election. In addition to weekdays, early in-person voting will be done on three Saturdays before the election.
Kentucky law does not provide for early voting but it was done during the COVID-19-delayed June 23 primaries and will be done during the General Election because of the coronavirus pandemic.
It is no-excuse early voting. Unlike former absentee voting when a voter had to swear he or she was unable to make it to the polls on Election Day, this November a voter may indicate fear of exposure to COVID-19 and vote early.
Also, heavy absentee voting is a reality this presidential election. As of Tuesday, the Pulaski County clerk’s office had received 3,588 requests for absentee ballots. Normally, during a general election some 400 to 600 absentee ballots would be requested. Potential voters still have until October 9 to request an absentee ballot.
Pulaski County Board of Elections got statewide attention during the June primaries by appointing a four-member absentee ballot counting panel who met daily before the primaries and counted absentee votes mailed in. This plan apparently will be followed ahead of the General Election.
Because of early counting of the flood of absentee ballots, Pulaski County was one of few counties able to release unofficial results shortly after primary voting ended. Secretary of State Michael Adams and Governor Andy Beshear, in their election plan for November, mandates after the General Election, all counties must release unofficial results before midnight.
On Election Day, if approved, there will be 10 Super Precincts for in-person voting. These include the six Super Precincts established during the June primaries –– Hal Rogers Fire Training Center, Science Hill Elementary School, Old Shopville gymnasium, Southern Elementary School, Southwestern High School and Nancy Elementary School, as well as added Super Precincts at Eubank, Rocky Hollow Recreation Center, Burnside and a Super Precinct at South Kentucky RECC. Vaught said all Super Precincts must be handicap accessible.
The Super Precincts aforementioned are the only places for in-person voting on November 3. Traditional voting places at Pulaski County’s 56 precincts will be closed.
Any registered voter in Pulaski County may go to any of the 10 Super Precincts and vote on Election Day. With electronic polling books (e-poll books), a voter’s drivers license will download voter information at any Super Precinct. If a voter doesn’t have a drivers license, the e-poll book will search voter registration files for the name of a registered voter.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.