Heavy ice and a new layer of snow on top of it is causing problems for local electric utility companies, with outages being reported by both RECC and KU.
The outages are mainly being caused by ice affecting utility lines and tree limbs, which are being weighed down, causing them to fall or break.
As of 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, RECC was reporting that more than 30 percent of its Pulaski customers are experiencing problems. Outages all over the county are affecting around 9,300 customers. Crews are currently out working to try to restore power in all areas.
In fact, almost every county in RECC’s area is showing outages. RECC covers 13 counties, including Pulaski, Wayne, McCreary and Laurel.
A Tweet from RECC Monday night said that there were 14,000 residences without power systemwide. By 8:30 a.m., the company released a press release that said the number had climbed to 19,000.
Along with Pulaski’s outages, as of 10:30 a.m. RECC is reporting 3,265 customers without power in McCreary – or more than half of its customers – while Wayne has 2,874 customers without power.
According to KU’s outage map, several areas in Somerset and Science Hill were experiencing problems, with the utility reporting 78 customers were affected as of 10:30 a.m.
Both companies said they were working hard to restore power, but could not get estimates as to when they would be finished.
RECC spokespeople said the issue was due to conditions along the lines.
“The ice storm, which continued after restoration began, made it difficult to make any progress. Every time a section of line would be restored, additional outages would be reported. Road conditions, as well as ongoing weather conditions, have slowed restoration tremendously,” stated RECC Corporate Communications Coordinator Joy Bullock.
RECC CEO Ken Simmons added that this was a rough storm, and he truly appreciates the patience and kindness the members are showing during this major outage situation.
RECC also took to Twitter to remind drivers to be careful around downed power lines. “A downed power line is not necessarily a dead one,” they reminded. “Don’t go near a downed line, and keep others from going near it.”
RECC customers can report and outage by calling 800-264-5112. KU customers can call 800-981-0600.
