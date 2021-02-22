South Kentucky RECC is closing in on the last power outages around Pulaski County that were caused by last week’s winter storms.
Around noon on Monday, RECC’s outage map showed there were about 50 residences still without electricity, but by 2 p.m. that number was hovering around one or two.
McCreary county still showed nine homes were without power, while Wayne County showed one residence without power.
RECC stated in a press release that at the height of the problem, 21,000 customers within RECC’s 13-county service area were without power.
At one point, around 30% of Pulaski’s RECC customers were dark.
RECC said that 165 workers, going in 16-hour shifts put in around 15,000 hours in a week. That doesn’t include the hours put in by those in support positions.
“They have changed out about 45 broken power poles and hundreds of spans of power line that was broken by tree limbs breaking under the weight of the ice and tearing them down. They have worked in frigid conditions with ice and snow pelting them, and several have worked as their families were at home with no power,” an RECC statement read.
RECC’s CEO Ken Simmons said crews would continue working until the job was completed.
“Sunday, we were able to get down to, for the most part, the very small outages – those with less than 10 residences involved – and individual outages,” Simmons said. “We did have a little set back Sunday when ice began melting off of trees, causing limbs to whip up and slap our lines, but crews worked and got those restored. Restoration will continue until every member has power to their home. We will also begin working on the notes from our members about items that need to be looked at and cleaned up, such as tree limbs that have broken and are near our lines. This week has shown me the dedication that our employees have for their membership, as well as the spirit of cooperation that exists between electric cooperatives. It has been a demanding week, and crews have forged on, working in trying conditions. I cannot express my gratitude to them enough.”
