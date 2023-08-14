Efforts to sell the North Main Street building that has most recently been home to the John Sherman Cooper Community Arts Center have not been impacted by the fire threat that took place on Friday.
"It's not affected us," said Charlotte Keeney, director of the Pulaski County Public Library, the entity to which the Cooper Center property belongs.
In late July, those using the building as tenant of the Cooper Center, including resident artists and mainstays like the International Paranormal Museum and Research Center, were given an eviction notice by the Library Board. Plans are to allow the Paranormal Museum to stay open through Halloween, including holding their planned Cumberland Con event in October, but everyone else is supposed to vacate the space by September 30.
The Library Board has been trying to sell the property, which has had a number of maintenance and upkeep problems over the years, and these have presented a challenge to operating the Cooper Center, and before it the Carnegie Community Arts Center, particularly in finding the necessary funding to pay the bills.
“This time, we have shown the building to several investors, none really seriously looking at it yet because of the tenants still being in there,” said Keeney earlier this month. “We need to get them out so we can move on. The building just keeps deteriorating every day, and they don’t have the money for the upkeep.”
Things took unexpected turn on Friday, when firefighters were called to the Cooper Center after the smoke alarm went off.
No actual fire existed to damage the building, but it was found that a piece of equipment in the Paranormal Museum that was part of a display apparently overheated, producing some light smoke. However, the Cooper Center and the Paranormal Museum had to temporarily close in order to make sure the venue was safe for the public to enter.
"The local fire marshal came in (Monday) and we toured the building just to see from his perspective what needed to be done," she said. "That's our next step, to try to get some of the things that he brought up done so that Kyle can re-open and have his event there."
Some of the things that need to be addressed include expired fire extinguishers, a lack of lit exit signage, and electrical wiring concerns in the boiler room.
"The building's in such bad shape, whoever gets it is going to be putting a lot of money into it," said Keeney of potential buyers for the Cooper Center. She noted that no such parties were lined up at this time.
"I've had people call, but we've not not even pursued that avenue yet," said Keeney. "We're just waiting until the building is empty, and (we'll) go from there."
Deb Stringer, Cooper Center Director, told the Commonwealth Journal on Monday that they're currently in the process of following through with the demand of the eviction notice.
"We're moving our stuff out," said Stringer. "... As far as legal action, if we do come up with something, we'll (let that be known), but right now, we don't have any money. ... Most of my tenants are gone, so I don't have money coming in to pay the bills or anything."
Stringer observed that with so many artists no longer at the Cooper and the deadline for eviction looming, she can't rent out any spaces, so while the Paranormal Museum will still be open, any other aspect of the Cooper Center reopening following the fire alarm-related shutdown is questionable.
