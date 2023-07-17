On Friday night, at the close of the first day of the outdoor Master Musicians Festival on the grounds of Somerset Community College, the familiar tune of Willie Nelson’s “On the Road Again” was played on stage as concertgoers headed out to their cars.
A fitting way to end the evening — but one of only a number of unforgettable moments at the 30th edition of MMF.
Perhaps the most notable came after everything was said and done, and the attendance numbers were tallied. Turns out, the 2023 festival was a record-breaking one, with the most people packed into Festival Field over the course of the weekend yet.
“We were at approximately 7,800 people which broke our attendance record by 300 from 2021,” said MMF Executive Director Tiffany Finley. “I am super proud of my board members taking ownership and for being so organized with their departments. I am proud of our community for stepping up more than they ever have with their support. We were able to break our fundraising record by 40 percent.
“Our volunteers showed up in full force and we were ahead of schedule for set-up by two days,” she added. “Our vendors were super happy and I have never seen the festival as electric as it was on Saturday night. And don’t even get me started on Mother Nature! That was a miracle!”
Specifically, it was the lack of weather events that was the most well-received. Though the first part of Saturday was rainy enough, it cleared up by the evening by the time the likes of Nappy Roots, Ian Noe, and headliner Wynonna Judd took the Horse Soldier Bourbon Stage, and the threat of damaging storms that had been in forecasts was nowhere to be seen all weekend — something for which organizers were especially grateful having gone through the festival-cancelling tempest of 2019.
Weather conditions were also favorable for Friday night, when Friday headliner Nicholas Jamerson and fellow act Brother Smith joined in collaboration to put together a special set list honoring this as MMF’s 30th year, full of songs from MMF performers over the past three decades (including “On the Road Again”) and surprise guests joining Jamerson and Brother Smith that were familiar to the MMF faithful — names like Bee Taylor, Eric Bolander, Yovany Pino, Tommy Cate, members of local band Ciggy Tuna, and 2023 performer Brit Taylor — who also came out to send their crowd on their way by taking part in the performance of the Nelson classic.
“Last night, I thought, was super special and magical and I don’t think it could have gone any better,” said Finley on Saturday afternoon. “I’m just so proud of my team because they had everything handled and I think everyone had a wonderful time.
“The whole thing was really cool,” she added of the 30th year tribute set. “I didn’t really have any clue what they were going to do, but they definitely exceeded my expectations.”
Ashland, Ky.-native Judd was a crowd-pleaser from the moment she stepped on the stage, with cheering fans holding up signs erupting when Judd finally made her first appearance. The mutiple-Grammy-winning country music icon, continuing to tour after the 2022 death of her mother Naomi, with whom she performed as The Judds for many years, made for what’s become a viral video moment online when she selected 9-year-old Emily Bhatti, who was holding a sign reading, “Can I sing with you?” Judd had Bhatti come up on stage and, indeed, the youngster got to sing along with the lyrics to Judd’s 1992 hit “No One Else On Earth.”
The Commonwealth Journal reached out to Bhatti’s parents for comment, and was told, “She had been on stage with Wynonna two other times but had never asked to sing. She is an enormous fan of Wynonna and has been since I introduced her to her amazing music several years ago. She loves Wynonna so much and it has further advanced her passion for music and performing and she views Wynonna as the ultimate role model and goal for her future. She hopes to meet her and be able to sing with her again someday and not be as nervous. She knows every word and doesn’t usually get shy in front of a big audience, but standing next to her idol made her a little nervous and she stumbled on the lyrics a bit. She has been on Cloud Nine ever since! She loved being able to talk to (Judd) and sing with her. It was such a sweet moment to watch play out.”
Bhatti wasn’t the only younger person to sing on stage at MMF this year. Saturday began with the Young Songwriters Panel, featuring Justin Foster, Spenser Johns, Evan McMillian, Ireland Owens, Phoebe White and Jadan Trammell.
Clad in her sparkly red shirt and white cowboy hat, White impressed the crowd that came early in the day — and showed notable strength and resilience in doing so, as she was battling with a migraine at the time of her performance. Only 13 years old, the London, Ky., native has already released an album, “UnXpected,” last year with Grammy winners Riders in the Sky, aligning with producer Michael Johhnathon of Woodsongs Old Time Radio Hour and the McLain Family Band — currently no. 7 on the western charts — and was awarded the 2022 International Western Music Association Janet McBride Best-of-the-Best Yodeling Award.
“I love making the audience smile,” she told the Commonwealth Journal following her performance. “I always like going to outside (events) like this. And I’d love to see Wynonna in concert. ... It’s such a fun opportunity, and I’m really grateful to do all these funs things.”
White described her style as “cowboy western swing music,” and noted the eclectic musical background that has propelled her to where she is now.
“I’ve always loved music,” she said. “We’ve always listened to music all the time. We like listening to ‘70s and ‘80s music in the car. So I’ve always grown up around music. Then when I started voice lessons, I started with gospel music, and then I worked into country music.
“I heard LeAnn Rimes sing ‘Blue’ and then I heard her sing ‘I Want to Be a Cowboy’s Sweetheart’ by Patsy Montana, and that was a cowboy song and I thought it was amazing,” she continued. “I kept learning some more cowboy songs after that and I just started singing cowboy music.”
One feature of this year’s festival is a return to the “Classical Night” idea, something that was a regular part of MMF in the past. That was fully realized on Thursday night, with the Louisville Orchestra performing at The Center for Rural Development as part of the festival, but that acknowledgment of the masterworks continued on Saturday, with local opera singer Amanda Balltrip performing in the more intimate Mill Springs Studio Tent, one of three venues along with the Citizens National Bank Stage in Art Vendor Valley, and the main performance location, the Horse Soldier Bourbon Stage.
Balltrip performed several works, with Sharon McGinley accompanying on the piano, like “O Dieu! ... Ah! Je ris” from “Faust,” “Song to the Moon” from “Rusalka,” and “Ain’t It a Pretty Night” from “Susannah” as the rainy skies started to clear outside the tent hidden away against a sylvan backdrop.
“It’s an honor,” said Balltrip of getting to perform at MMF. “It’s exciting to pay homage to ‘Classical Night’ and to share a little bit of what I love so much maybe with a new audience.”
She added, “I love (the Mill Springs Tent setting). It just feels very comfortable and cozy and intimate, and I love being in the greenery.”
This year’s festival roster was almost entirely from the state of Kentucky — and those who weren’t had ties to the Bluegrass State — something organizers wanted to do to make the 30-year milestone special. The artists themselves embraced it; hip-hop act Nappy Roots made mention on stage that they were happy to essentially open for Judd, then stuck around to watch the country superstar’s set, the smiles on their faces showing that they were enjoying it as much as anyone in the crowd.
“I thought that was super cool,” said Julie Harris, MMF Board President. “The thing that I kept talking to people about was just the wide range of music that you were going to experience during the whole weekend. I was sitting in the acoustic tent listening to Amanda Balltrip and could hear from the second stage (rock group) Shades of Raven, who were absolutely killing it on the second stage, they were awesome. And I just thought, how many festivals can you go to where you’re listening to opera and rock at the same time?
“Then to have Nappy Roots and see their wonderful performance and everybody getting into it and having such a great time, and to hear them be excited about opening up for Wynonna Judd as a completely different genre, it was just really cool,” she added. “People asked me what my favorite thing was about this year’s festival, and I think that has to be it, that we were able to celebrate so many different genres and so many awesome musicians, and have pretty much all of them come from Kentucky. That’s special.”
Ron Clutch of Nappy Roots said that his Bowling Green-born group was glad to be invited to MMF and offer the festival something it hasn’t had a lot of over the years: hip-hop.
“I love it,” said Clutch of the Festival Field venue, surrounded by lush green trees with a field packed full of excited fans. “We hadn’t been back to Somerset in a long time, about 20 years, so it’s almost like a homecoming to Kentucky. We’ve got a new album coming out (“Nappy 4 Life,” expected out in September) so it’s like everything’s kind of coming full-circle.”
One thing Nappy Roots brought to the MMF stage was seemingly boundless energy, with the performers moving all over the stage, bouncing up and down, interacting with the crowd — even by stepping out on the speakers in front of the stage to get closer — and generally creating a party atmosphere in the Saturday evening slot, as more and more people came through the MMF gates throughout the day.
“We’re athletes: football players, wrestling team, basketball players, swimmers,” said Clutch. “So to be able to get on the stage and bounce around and vocalize and rap, that’s what kids do naturally when you turn them loose. They get out there and bounce around and have a joyous time, and we’re able to do that now at our age, to where it’s just like, don’t be mad at us. We’re having a lot of fun.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.