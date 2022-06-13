Among the stars walking the red carpet just outside the Virginia was Gib Gosser, the former executive director of the Somerset Downtown Development Corporation – one of the first groups with their heart set on saving the dilapidated building.
As he stood out outside of the East Mount Vernon landmark, watching other people walk inside, Gosser joked, "I'm hoping someone will come along with 35 cents to help pay my way in.
The once-bustling movie theater had a rough second act, with it’s roof caving in, interior exposed to the elements, and lack of funding to get the repairs it sorely needed.
But like with any feel-good story, the community pitched in and rounded up exactly what the Virginia needed to get it back into shape.
Cut to Saturday night, and the third act fade-in onto the refurbished building left the audience smiling.
One community member who had worked hard to keep the Virginia in the eye of the public, radio personality John Alexander, commented: “For as long as I have dreamt of this evening happening, it’s beautiful to see that the dream has finally come true.”
Alongside him, Citizens Bank Public Relations Director Rikiyah Pryor found much to be impressed by the renovated building – and the people who turned out for its open house.
“It so nice, not being from here, seeing all the history being made and also hearing about the history that’s already been here,” Pryor said. “Getting to see it here in person and seeing everybody here, it’s a beautiful thing to see.”
"It feels surreal,” said Daisha Lile, the Virginia’s new director. “We've been working on this project for a while, and it's so exciting that we're here and it's happening. I'm just excited to see how we can move forward with this and what it’s going to bring to our downtown.”
What was once a place to watch movies on the silver screen has gained a new life as an entertainment venue that can host live music and events as well as parties and social gatherings.
For Gosser, there are good and bad memories associated with the former theater. The good ones, of course, center on the movies he once watched there, starting with, as he said, a 35-cent ticket price back in the 50s and 60s.
But then, in the 90s the building’s owner closed down the business, and within a couple of years the building was in disrepair.
Gosser was at the head of Downtown Development in 2003 when the organization started a fundraiser to buy the building and attempt to “Save the Virginia.”
When asked what the state of the building was when they got it, Gosser responded, “It was horrible. It was within a year of being torn down, I guess. Massive holes in the roof and everything in it was destroyed by the elements. ... All we were able to do was to weatherproof it and just try to keep it standing. We spent about as much to put a roof on as we did to buy the building, and had we not been able to do that at that time it wouldn't be here today. But that was all we were able to do with it because that was all the funds we had."
Gosser explained that the community raised around $57,000, and Downtown Development chipped another $18,000 or so just to buy the building. Through state grant funding, they were able get $75,000 to repair the roof.
But from there, it still sat empty. Without a buyer or more funding, the rest of the building couldn’t be fixed to make it viable.
Enter the City of Somerset, which bought the building in October 2020, and found the manpower and funding to make the building functional again.
As he stood outside the building waiting to go in, Gosser admitted he had been inside a couple of months ago to see the renovations in progress, but he hadn’t seen the building as it now stands – ready to serve guests.
"I've waited 30 years for this,” he said.
A little while later, after he had time to tour the fully-functional building, Gosser said, “It’s very impressive.”
While happy with the results, Gosser found a few moments to joke about his role in the process.
“I’m glad that somebody else had to do all the hard work, and I got a lot of credit in the end. So it’s worked out well for me.
“But it’s an incredible project,” he added. “The hard part, really, comes moving forward. From now on it’s in the management of it, because now, as they say, ‘The proof is in the pudding.’ We’ve got to use this facility to bring people downtown.”
That is exactly what Lile and City of Somerset Communication Director Julie Harris hope for, they said.
Lile said, "Trying to bring it back in a modernized way but also appreciating [past] memories has been a passion. It's been a big expectation to fulfill."
Both Lile and Harris said they had their own memories of the former theater, although Lile’s were a bit more difficult to recall.
“I do remember when I was little coming here. It seems like my uncle or someone was playing music here, so I'm not sure at what capacity the building was at that point. But, truthfully, I don't remember seeing a movie here. My parents do, but I don't."
Harris, on the other hand, had plenty of memories of the movie theater.
“I would have been maybe fourth or fifth grade, and the last movie I saw here was Short Circuit 2. I just remember that movie emotionally affecting me. It was a good movie for kids, I think.
“We lived pretty close,” Harris continued. “My dad's office was on Vortex Corner, and we lived just down the street on Ohio Street, so I would just walk up here. I would come up with friends. ... I have just been absolutely thrilled to see this building reopen. It has a special place in my heart."
Saturday’s open house gala was preceded by a VIP-only welcoming, which Somerset Mayor Alan Keck said was meant to thank everyone responsible in getting the Virginia to this spot.
“If you’re in the building right now, it’s because you had a big part in either living through some of the glory days of this building, you had a part – many of you – in keeping the dream alive, and for many of you now, you had a hand in saying ‘Yes,’ having the courage to move forward and get this incredible facility back in action.”
Lile said there are still some finishing touches left on the building. Plans are to incorporate art from local artists, and the marquee is set to be delivered in July, but like with everything else supply chain problems may cause a few delays.
However, the venue is ready to be rented out and is set for several live-music events.
There will be two limited-sale music events scheduled on July 8 and 9. More information on those events can be found on the Virginia’s Facebook page.
