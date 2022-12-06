Standing in front of a festive Christmas tree and a cozy fireplace, Morehead tax attorney Kim Reeder spoked to a quaint crowd gathered at the The Chalet for the Pulaski County Women’s Democratic Club Christmas Dinner on Monday night.
Reeder is a Democratic candidate for the Kentucky State Auditor position for the upcoming 2023 Elections. Incumbent State Auditor Mike Harmon is term-limited and has now set his sights on the Republican governor nomination, along with 11 other candidates – including Somerset Mayor Alan Keck. Currently, term-limited State Treasurer Allison Ball is running for the State Auditor position on the Republican side.
With the current rearranging of politicians in Frankfort, Reeder sees the role of the State Auditor as more of a watchdog of financial oversight rather than a political position.
“I think the auditor role is one that needs a professional doing the job, and we don’t get the oversight that we need in the auditor role when we have politicians doing the job,” Reeder warned. “I’m not a politician and what I want to focus on is the substance of the job. And I think that’s really important and that’s what Kentuckians deserve.”
And while Reeder’s political resume may be a blank slate, her educational and tax law resume is very extensive. Reeder earned her Bachelor’s Degree at Yale University, earned her law degree from the University of North Carolina and a Masters Degree from Duke University.
In her professional career Reeder has specialized in tax law working at such prestigious law firms as McDermott Will & Emery; Baker & McKenzie; KPMG; Morgan, Lewis & Bockius LLP; and Reeder Wilson LLP.
“For all of my legal career, I practiced in tax law,” Reeder stated. “And as, as part of that, I was partners at several large law firms, including KPMG.”
“I’ve worked in the financial audits of companies,” Reeder added. “I’ve also just participated in many, many general audits. Whether it’s by taxing authorities or whatever, you’re investigating what’s going on in the finances and tax returns of a company.”
In 2014, Reeder moved back to Kentucky to take care of her ailing mother, who sadly passed away. Living in Morehead, Reeder got even more involved in her second passion – education. Reeder has taught and served as a debate coach at Rowan County Schools, Morehead State University and Holmes High School. Reeder has also served on the faculty of the Kentucky Governor’s Scholar Program for the past five years.
“Throughout my career, I did a lot of tax education,” Reeder explained. “I went all over the country educating people in tax subjects. When I moved back to Morehead, I started doing an extended substitute assignment in English, and then from there I got a special certification in oral communications. I taught oral communications and coached the speech and debate teams.”
Reeder felt the time was now right for her to serve the citizens of Kentucky as their next State Auditor, a role she feels she is highly qualified for.
“I think that my professional qualifications to do the job are really on point,” Reeder vaunted. “I think I do a great job that Kentuckians deserve. I’m at a time in my life where I have that service to give towards making the Commonwealth a better and more fiscally sound place.”
Speaking to a group of local Democrats, Reeder explained the State Auditor job as ‘shining the light in the dark corners’ to see if Kentuckians’ money is being spent right. And while Reeder tried to steer away from the usual political jousting, she did take a stab at the current administration’s lack of conducting special investigation audits during their most recent term.
Reeder pointed out that only seven special investigation audits had been performed by the current Republican administration during their time in the position. Conversely, Reeder stated that former Democratic state auditor Crit Luallen conducted 25 special investigations from 2003 to 2011.
Reeder overstated the need to always keep a financial watch over the shoulder of government spending and the need for special investigations for the betterment of a fiscally sound Kentucky.
After Reeder’s comments to the Pulaski County Women’s Democratic organization, which is one of the largest in the state, local college student Emily Morrow was awarded the club’s annual scholarship for her political community service, exemplary academic college grades, and her outstanding essay submission. Morrow read an amended version of her award-winning essay to the partisan Democratic group and received an enthusiastic response.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.